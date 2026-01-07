

In this new year, I would like to do more to share with you the culture and mindset of the Soviet regime, as well as the lived realities of post-Soviet Ukraine and Russia.

To this end, I will be uploading films made in Ukraine and Russia—wherever they are available in the public domain—to the IVIM channel. Automated translation will be enabled to make these works accessible to a wider audience.

Film captures something that textbooks and headlines often miss: how people spoke, thought, feared, hoped, adapted, and survived within a particular system. By watching these films, we can better understand what life was like then—and, just as importantly, why life is the way it is now.

This is not about nostalgia or ideology. It is about context. Without understanding the past as it was lived, it is impossible to fully understand the present.

I am still learning how to enable automated translation and subtitles. One limitation I have encountered is that automated translation is available only for recordings shorter than one hour. For this reason, longer films are split into segments of one hour or less.

To use this feature, enable subtitles and select your preferred language.

East - West (Восток - Запад / Est - Ouest).

Year of release: 1999

Country: Russia, France, Spain, Ukraine, Bulgaria



Synopsis:

By sea, aboard an elegant passenger ship, the family of Russian émigré Alexei Golovin arrives in the USSR after World War II. A successful physician travels back to his homeland with his French wife and their son, full of hope. Like many other émigrés who left Russia after the Revolution, he is returning not to the country of the victorious Bolsheviks, but to the country that defeated fascism. Drawn in by propaganda, former émigrés are ready to believe that the repressions of the 1930s are now history, and that after the war they will be able to live freely in their long-desired homeland. But their hopes collapse immediately…



The Film starts with this introduction:

In June 1946, a message is sent to the addresses of the USSR embassies

in France, Bulgaria, and Yugoslavia…



“To all former subjects of the Russian Empire

who left Russia after the Revolution of 1917:

to all who so desire,

a Soviet passport will be issued.



New citizens of the USSR may apply

for repatriation to the Motherland.”



Thousands of them returned home —

the last travelers of a grim age that left

more than thirty million men, women, and children

on the roads of Europe.

Part 1

Part 2

