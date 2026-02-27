During the past months, many people have followed my case and expressed strong support. I am deeply grateful for that support. It has helped my family and me endure what has been a difficult period both professionally and personally.

At the same time, I would like to say a few words about the people who signed the letters against me — the directors who signed the denial of my religious exemption, the investigation report, and the disciplinary letters.

Many people may naturally see them as my opponents in this process. But the reality is much more complex.

Over the years, I have had very collegial and genuinely kind relationships with all three of these directors. Our interactions have always been respectful and professional. In many cases they have been supportive of my work, my ideas, and the projects I was developing.

I joined the Canada Border Services Agency in 2008. All three of these directors came much later, around 2020, when the Chief Data Office was created within the agency. They came from other departments — including Employment and Social Development Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada — and I could clearly feel that they brought with them a different spirit.

They brought openness, curiosity, and encouragement for innovation.

They encouraged initiative. They supported professional development. They helped develop ideas and provided constructive feedback on many of my projects. Even today they continue to help me navigate the balance between professional responsibilities and personal constraints, including medical and family challenges.

For this reason, I want to say something that may seem unexpected.

I do not feel anger toward them.

Many times during this process I asked myself what I would have done if I were in their position.

Imagine being a manager whose career depends on implementing decisions that are developed elsewhere in the system. In the Soviet Union there existed what was called the First Department, which monitored the political correctness of employees in institutions. In modern bureaucracies the structures are different, but there are still departments whose role is to ensure that policies and narratives are implemented consistently — for example labour relations units or other oversight structures.

Now imagine being a manager who is younger than the employee involved, whose entire career and professional future may depend on the decisions they make within such a system.

What would I have done in that situation?

This question stayed with me many times throughout this process.

It reminded me of the story shown in Schindler’s List. Oskar Schindler was a German industrialist during the Second World War who outwardly remained part of the Nazi system. Yet within that system he quietly saved the lives of more than a thousand Jewish workers by employing them in his factories and protecting them from deportation.

He did not openly challenge the system he lived within. But within the space available to him, he tried to do what he could.

I cannot know all the pressures my directors faced during the pandemic period. But I can say honestly that throughout the process I often felt that they remained kind and human toward me even while performing roles they were required to perform.

I especially felt this when I returned from my prolonged leave without pay. I could feel that many of my managers sympathized with the psychological and financial distress that my family went through during that period.

There were many small moments that showed this humanity.

One example involves the first witness in the hearing.

Just one week before I was placed on leave without pay, I sent him and the director general an article published by CBC. The journalist had come to our winter swimming community on the east side of Ottawa where we practice ice-water dipping. In the article there was a photo of me doing a handstand next to the hole in the ice — showing a few gymnastics skills to the journalist.

In the email where I shared that article, I mentioned that it was quite nice to speak with the journalist not only about ice-water dipping but also about COVID vaccines and about better, safer, and more natural ways people can take care of their health — including practices like ice-water dipping and other lifestyle approaches.

My director replied, as he often did, with humour:

“You know the ways to survive in winter.”

IMAGE TO BE INSERTED HERE

It was a simple comment, but it reflected the friendly and collegial tone of our relationship.

Just one week later, that same director had to sign the letter placing me on leave without pay for what became a prolonged and potentially indefinite period.

Another example involves the second witness.

Later, in 2024, after I had been elected to the executive of our local union branch, there was a town hall meeting organized for employees. Questions could be submitted in advance through the Slido platform.

Before submitting my question, I wrote to him asking if it would be acceptable to ask a question about how managers could help address discussions around highly politically charged topics such as COVID policies.

His response was immediate and collegial:

“Why not?”

IMAGE TO BE INSERTED HERE

The question was submitted.

By the time the town hall began, it had become the most upvoted question among employees.

It is true that the question was never addressed during the town hall. Perhaps there was not enough time. Perhaps the topic was simply too sensitive to address publicly.

But the fact that it became the most supported question was already important. It showed that many employees were thinking about the same issue — how to maintain respectful dialogue about topics that had become extremely polarizing.

These are just a few small examples of the collegial relationships that existed between us.

This is why I would like to make a respectful request to all those who support me.

Please remain kind toward them.

It is easy in public debates to turn individuals into symbols of larger conflicts. But most of the people involved in this situation are simply professionals navigating complex institutional realities.

Most people do not wake up in the morning wanting to do harm. They act based on the information and narratives that surround them.

This is something I often think about when speaking with my relatives in Russia. Many of them are teachers, engineers, musicians — thoughtful and kind people. Yet their understanding of the war between Russia and Ukraine is completely different from what many people see here in Canada or in Ukraine itself.

Because the information they receive comes almost entirely from Russian state television and media, they sincerely believe that Russia targets only military facilities and that responsibility for civilian casualties lies elsewhere.

It is difficult to blame them personally when their entire informational environment presents a single narrative.

Something similar can happen in any country.

If people receive their information only from state-funded media or industry-funded media and talk shows, their opinions will naturally be shaped by those narratives.

None of them believe they are doing something bad.

They sincerely believe they are doing what is right.

We now also know that over the past decade significant investments have been made in behavioural science programs designed to shape public communication strategies and influence population behaviour. During the pandemic these approaches were widely applied in communication strategies related to COVID policies and vaccination campaigns.

Understanding this context should encourage patience rather than hostility toward individuals inside institutions.

Most of them are simply operating within the informational environment that surrounds them every day — at work, in media, and in professional communications.

My hope is that the democratic processes now underway will allow these questions to be examined openly.

Canada has strong democratic institutions built by generations before us. Freedom of expression, open debate, and scientific questioning are essential principles of that heritage — especially when issues involve the health and safety of the population.

Public servants have a professional responsibility to examine evidence carefully, because the policies built on that evidence affect the lives of millions of Canadians.

The current legal process is one way those principles are tested.

Throughout this process, I would like to thank my colleagues and directors for the many years of collegial collaboration we shared before these events.

And I would again ask my supporters to remain respectful toward them.

Perhaps, within the limits imposed by the system, they are doing everything they can to help colleagues like myself.

