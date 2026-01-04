Happy New Year 2026, Truth Seekers!

This year will be full of legal cases hearing that will decide the destiny of Canada for all future generations. I will try to keep you informed on those. Here’s one. Please support by sharing this story and donating.

Adam Skelly: Canada’s Last Chance to Challenge the Lockdowns. February 25-27, 2026

Adam Skelly was the first business owner in Canada to openly defy the COVID emergency orders. Long before vaccination mandates and before the Convoy, he stepped forward—alone.

His small restaurant was forced to close, as were thousands of other small businesses, many of which were driven into bankruptcy. At the same time, a Costco located just behind his restaurant—serving thousands of people every day—continued operating without interruption.

This selective enforcement against small businesses caused widespread devastation. It became part of a broader strategy in which reopening livelihoods was increasingly conditioned on compliance with vaccination policies, leaving many Canadians with no viable alternative if they wished to keep their businesses alive.

To Learn more:

watch Episode 40 - Special Guest Adam Skelly from Deprived Justice: https://rumble.com/v72ud28-episode-40-special-guest-adam-skelly.html

watch the latest interview with Derek Sloan, Chris Weisdorf, and Adam - https://rumble.com/v732088-latest-adam-skelly-interview.html

For those wanting clarity on where the Adam BBQ case stands right now, Chris Weisdorf has put together a really solid update. There’s a full timeline from 2020 to today, bios of the expert witnesses involved in the upcoming hearing, and a straightforward breakdown of the funds raised and how they’ve been spent. The link is here: https://cccan.org/a-rare-but-substantial-update/

Here is the summary by Toronto resident, who witnessed and documented the whole story, Shirley Guertin, pinned on her FB: https://www.facebook.com/shirley.guertin.7

This is an important case, and I want people to really remember why. In November 2020, when most of us felt powerless being locked down again, Adam Skelly gave us hope. Real hope. I remember being glued to the livestreams, like so many others. Watching him open Adamson BBQ in Toronto. Watching people line up, not just for food, but to support someone who finally said no, and to do a ‘normal’ thing like sit down at a restaurant. It felt like a turning point. Like maybe this madness could be stopped. Adam Skelly was the first business owner in Canada to openly defy the COVID emergency orders. Long before the Convoy, he stepped forward, alone. By day three, the state showed its hand. Around 100 police. Some on horses. Locks changed before dawn under orders from Public Health. Adam broke back into his own restaurant, cooked food, and fed people anyway. Then he was arrested and taken away in handcuffs. I will never forget watching that unfold in real time. The hope we felt turned into shock and anger. One man standing alone was crushed. You can still watch that Day 3 livestream here:

Now, years later, this case is finally going to court. The hearing is set for February 25 to 27.

This matters because Adam’s case is the ONLY case in Canada with standing to challenge the COVID emergency orders. This is our last chance. No other legal case can do this. The limitation period is over and there are no others waiting. If this case dies, that chapter is closed forever. We can still win. We need to win – just remember what those days felt like – do we want that again?

To finish the case, Adam needs about $80,000, with $50,000 already past due. The government does not want this heard. That tells you everything.

If you remember watching those livestreams. If you remember how it felt to see someone finally stand up. This is where it leads.

Please donate if you can and share this. Once this case is gone, there is no second chance.

To Donate to Adam Skelly and Adamson Barbecue v The Great Lie:

https://www.fundingthefight.ca/donate_adam

Or e-transfer: fundingthefight@proton.me

Password: Freedom; Memo: Adam

Or

https://www.givesendgo.com/bbq_rebellion

OR E-transfer: ccoc4freedom@protonmail.com

OR Send an email to ccoc4freedom@protonmail.com to get the information as to what address or drop off locations exist or to send a prepaid credit card, cheque, money order or cash

