Event: For Those in Ottawa

Come meet Detective Grus and her Legal Council Bath-Sheba van den Berg. Bath-Sheba will be available for a 30 minute Q & A after the documentary.

Here is the link to watch the trailer: vimeo

Check out the Grus Justice Project site: Home - Grus Justice Project

BUY your tickets ASAP! They are selling fast! $20 OR $25 at the door but as it looks now we will be sold out and it is unlikely tickets will be available at the door...

Ticket Link: Events from May 19 – May 19 – Grus Justice Project

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Action: For Those in Canada

Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, is on the cusp of becoming law in Canada. If Bill C-22 passes, the federal government will gain authority to force electronic service providers to organize your data for police review, to facilitate the transfer of your data to police, and even to retain your data for up to one year for police review.

Bill C-22 will even lower the legal threshold for police to access your information, exposing more Canadians than ever before to police surveillance.

Privacy is the shield of a free people, but Bill C-22 will expose all Canadians’ online communications and activities to the eye of government and police.

Please sign our petition calling upon all Members of Parliament to defeat Bill C-22.

Time is running out. Bill C-22 has already passed second reading and is now being considered before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security.

Sign this petition: https://www.jccf.ca/stop-bill-c-22-stop-surveillance-in-canada

History and Music: For Those Everywhere

The following article by Jane Scarf (the lead of THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB) read like poem to me.

So I converted it to a song.

Enjoy!

And read the article to learn more about this important subject.

Song Premiere:

Rome Didn’t Clamp Down Because It Was Strong

Acknowledgment

ChatGPT was used to proofread the lyrics and ensure careful wording. AIMusicGen was used to convert the song demo into production music and video. Chords can be provided upon request. The song is best played on guitar in C major.

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You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | Evidence by IVIM: YouTube (@IVIM) | Music by IVIM: YouTube (@DivyaTrikona)

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