Source: ATIP Release Package A-2022-01667

Release Package A 2022 01667 3.28MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Acknowledgment

This ATIP request was filed by C, and shared on the Telegram group called “Workers denied EI group through no fault of their own”. This group is private, but you can join it via this link: https://t.me/+sq4JvWTjR1cxNjJh. There you will also find the related discussion.

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt: “WA(ATIP) for IVIM with direct quotes, page references, and structured analysis of A-2022-01667.”

Document Context

Source: Memorandum to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Origin: Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

Classification: SECRET

Document ID: 2021 NHQ 002904

Key Findings with Direct Quotes

1. No explicit EI rule on vaccine refusal

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.3):

“The EI legislation does not have any explicit rules around COVID-19 vaccine refusal and EI eligibility. As a result, each application must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

Interpretation:

The law itself remained neutral. No legislative amendment tied vaccination status directly to EI eligibility.

2. Misconduct becomes the operative mechanism

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.6–7):

“A claimant is disqualified (or disentitled) from receiving benefits if they have been suspended or dismissed as a result of their own misconduct.”

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.4):

“Disqualification from EI regular benefits [may occur] in circumstances where the reason for separation is attributed to a worker’s non-compliance with the employer’s mandatory vaccination policy.”

Interpretation:

Even without a vaccine rule, refusal is mapped onto misconduct, creating a clear pathway to denial.

3. “Case-by-case” vs predictable outcome

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.8):

“It is the employer’s responsibility to provide evidence to support a finding of misconduct and the Commission will take into consideration the information provided by both the employer and the claimant.”

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.10):

“Ultimately, Service Canada must rely on the accuracy of the information provided.”

Interpretation:

Although framed as individualized assessment, reliance on employer-provided ROEs makes outcomes structurally consistent.

4. No dedicated classification for vaccine refusal

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.11):

“There is no Reason for Separation code specific to vaccine refusal.”

Interpretation:

Instead of creating a transparent category, cases are absorbed into existing codes (primarily misconduct).

5. Sickness benefits remain accessible

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.12):

“The EI Act does not deny access to sickness benefits in circumstances where individuals knowingly expose themselves to risk, so individuals who choose not to be vaccinated would still be able to access EI sickness benefits if they fall ill with COVID-19.”

Interpretation:

A key distinction: refusal affects regular EI, not necessarily sickness benefits.

6. Recovery benefits did not require vaccination

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.13–14):

“The Canada Recovery Benefits Act (CRBA) does not explicitly require workers to be vaccinated in order to be eligible.”

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.14):

“There is no provision in the CRBA requiring the claimant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to be eligible for the CRSB or the CRCB.”

Interpretation:

Legislative neutrality persisted across programs, even as operational guidance evolved.

7. Real-world policy context: mandates and consequences

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.2):

“Employees who do not get vaccinated face being suspended or dismissed from their employer…”

Quote (ESDC Memo → Minister, p.6):

“Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment could lead to workers being dismissed or suspended without pay from their employment, if they refuse to comply.”

Interpretation:

The memo acknowledges widespread mandates and frames EI policy as a response mechanism.

Structural Insight

This document shows a three-layer mechanism:

Law (neutral):

No explicit vaccine requirement

Policy (external):

Employers impose mandates

Administration (internal):

Refusal interpreted as misconduct → EI denial

This creates a functional rule without legislative change.

What Was Not Provided

No statistical projections of denied claims

No modeling of economic or social impact

No alternative interpretations of “misconduct” considered

Limited transparency (heavy redactions throughout)

Why This Matters

This ATIP clarifies:

Why many EI claims were denied under mandates

How administrative interpretation shaped outcomes

How “case-by-case” can operate within a predefined decision logic

Support This Work Across All Channels

If you believe in open dialogue, informed choice, and examining primary evidence through ATIP disclosures, help keep this work visible by sharing it across your networks. This analysis is prepared independently, with the goal of preserving and interpreting the public record.

You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM)

Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment