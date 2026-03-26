ATIP A-2023-00903 Reveals Explosion of COVID-19 Cases in the Federal Public Service Following the Vaccination Mandate
Treasury Board tracking data shows the largest infection wave occurred after most employees were vaccinated, mirrors trends previously observed in PHAC datasets and Ontario open data.
In October 2021, the Government of Canada implemented a workplace vaccination mandate that fundamentally changed the lives of thousands of federal employees. Those who did not comply faced suspension without pay, loss of income security measures, and exclusion from many aspects of normal professional and social life. At the time, the policy was widely presented as necessary to reduce workplace transmission and protect the functioning of the public service.
Much debate has already taken place about whether strong scientific evidence existed to justify such sweeping measures. Analyses of Ontario open data during the fall of 2021 and winter of 2022 — including work discussed by Dr. Regina Watteel (fismansfraud.ca/summary) — pointed to a pattern in which infection waves were occurring predominantly among vaccinated populations.
Similar observations were also made using national datasets from the Public Health Agency of Canada - discussed in my latest data evidence capsule presented at Freedom Leaders meetings two weeks ago.
Data Evidence Capsule ("Red Flag") #1: PHAC - Covid Deaths among Vaccinated and data skewing [YouTube]
Now, recently released federal data obtained through ATIP request A-2023-00903 provides another official source for examining this question. The Treasury Board dataset shows that the largest surge of reported COVID-19 cases within the federal public service occurred after the mandate was fully implemented and after most employees were vaccinated.
The full ATIP response is provided in Appendix below in nine parts - for archival and research purposes. It offers a documented timeline of increase of case counts among vaccinated.
The chart below summarizes these trends visually. As they say - no further comment is required…
Acknowledgement:
This material was shared with me by a colleague who followed My Hearing (ivim.ca/hearing) which has been adjourned till a later date some time this Summer or Fall.
During the hearing, the Chair explicitly stated that he “does not doubt my data,” and clarified that the issue under examination is “what I did with my data.”
Hence, I am not sure if I would be able to use this new evidence when the hearing resumes (most likely not).
Regardless, the documents presented here contribute to a broader effort to preserve and examine the factual record surrounding one of the most controversial and consequential workplace policies in the history of the Canadian public service.
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Appendix: ATIP response
From: LT@tbs-sct.gc.ca>
Date: Fri, 7 Jun 2024 at 13:54
Subject: TBS Response to your request under the Access to Information Act: A-2023-00903 - Part 1 of 9
To: DF
UNCLASSIFIED / NON CLASSIFIÉ
Dear DF
This is in reply to your request submitted under the Access to Information Act (the Act), for the following:
Between February 1, 2020 to January 22, 2024, provide the number of COVID-19 cases reported each week in the core public administration and separate agencies and tracked by the Treasury Board Secretariat as provided in the website “Reported cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the federal public service” (https://www.canada.ca/en/government/publicservice/covid-19/reported-cases-coronavirus-federal-public-service.html)19/reported-cases-coronavirus-federal-public-service.html)
Attached, in PDF, is the first part of the information relevant to your request, which is being released to you. As discussed, due to the size of the release package, we are sending the response to you in nine (9) parts for total number of 1779 pages. Upon examination, it was determined that some information is exempted from disclosure pursuant to subsection 19(1) of the Act.
Please be advised that you are entitled to file a complaint with the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada concerning the processing of your request within 60 days of the receipt of this notice. In the event you decide to avail yourself of this right, your notice of complaint should be addressed to:
Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada
30 Victoria Street
Gatineau QC K1A 1H3
Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact …
Yours sincerely,
TL
Chef d’équipe | Team Leader
Access to Information and Privacy Unit | Unité de l’accès à l’information et la protection des renseignements personnels
90, rue Elgin | 90 Elgin Street
Tel | Tél : 343-549-6682
Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada | Secrétariat du Conseil du Trésor du Canada
On behalf of,
KT
Director
Access to Information and Privacy
Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
90 Elgin Street, 8th Floor
Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0R5
Access to Information Act: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/A-1/page-1.html
Thank you for sharing and to continue to expose the truth, I had shared this information back in 2022 (the big spike of cases following forced injection under coercion) to PIPSC but it was (along anything else presented) completely ignored. I pray that the wind turns!