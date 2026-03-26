In October 2021, the Government of Canada implemented a workplace vaccination mandate that fundamentally changed the lives of thousands of federal employees. Those who did not comply faced suspension without pay, loss of income security measures, and exclusion from many aspects of normal professional and social life. At the time, the policy was widely presented as necessary to reduce workplace transmission and protect the functioning of the public service.

Much debate has already taken place about whether strong scientific evidence existed to justify such sweeping measures. Analyses of Ontario open data during the fall of 2021 and winter of 2022 — including work discussed by Dr. Regina Watteel (fismansfraud.ca/summary) — pointed to a pattern in which infection waves were occurring predominantly among vaccinated populations.

Similar observations were also made using national datasets from the Public Health Agency of Canada - discussed in my latest data evidence capsule presented at Freedom Leaders meetings two weeks ago.

Now, recently released federal data obtained through ATIP request A-2023-00903 provides another official source for examining this question. The Treasury Board dataset shows that the largest surge of reported COVID-19 cases within the federal public service occurred after the mandate was fully implemented and after most employees were vaccinated.

The full ATIP response is provided in Appendix below in nine parts - for archival and research purposes. It offers a documented timeline of increase of case counts among vaccinated.

The chart below summarizes these trends visually. As they say - no further comment is required…

Acknowledgement:

This material was shared with me by a colleague who followed My Hearing (ivim.ca/hearing) which has been adjourned till a later date some time this Summer or Fall.

During the hearing, the Chair explicitly stated that he “does not doubt my data,” and clarified that the issue under examination is “what I did with my data.”

Hence, I am not sure if I would be able to use this new evidence when the hearing resumes (most likely not).

Regardless, the documents presented here contribute to a broader effort to preserve and examine the factual record surrounding one of the most controversial and consequential workplace policies in the history of the Canadian public service.

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Monthly Number Of Covid 19 Cases In The Federal Public Service 21.6KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Appendix: ATIP response

From: LT@tbs-sct.gc.ca> Date: Fri, 7 Jun 2024 at 13:54 Subject: TBS Response to your request under the Access to Information Act: A-2023-00903 - Part 1 of 9 To: DF UNCLASSIFIED / NON CLASSIFIÉ Dear DF This is in reply to your request submitted under the Access to Information Act (the Act), for the following: Between February 1, 2020 to January 22, 2024, provide the number of COVID-19 cases reported each week in the core public administration and separate agencies and tracked by the Treasury Board Secretariat as provided in the website “Reported cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the federal public service” (https://www.canada.ca/en/government/publicservice/covid-19/reported-cases-coronavirus-federal-public-service.html)19/reported-cases-coronavirus-federal-public-service.html) Attached, in PDF, is the first part of the information relevant to your request, which is being released to you. As discussed, due to the size of the release package, we are sending the response to you in nine (9) parts for total number of 1779 pages. Upon examination, it was determined that some information is exempted from disclosure pursuant to subsection 19(1) of the Act. Please be advised that you are entitled to file a complaint with the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada concerning the processing of your request within 60 days of the receipt of this notice. In the event you decide to avail yourself of this right, your notice of complaint should be addressed to: Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada 30 Victoria Street Gatineau QC K1A 1H3 Should you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact … Yours sincerely, TL Chef d’équipe | Team Leader Access to Information and Privacy Unit | Unité de l’accès à l’information et la protection des renseignements personnels 90, rue Elgin | 90 Elgin Street tina.lafrance@tbs-sct.gc.ca Tel | Tél : 343-549-6682 Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada | Secrétariat du Conseil du Trésor du Canada On behalf of, KT Director Access to Information and Privacy Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat 90 Elgin Street, 8th Floor Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0R5 Access to Information Act: https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/A-1/page-1.html

A 2023 00903 Documents Part1 20.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A 2023 00903 Documents Part2 17.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A 2023 00903 Documents Part3 17.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A 2023 00903 Documents Part4 17.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A 2023 00903 Documents Part5 17.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A 2023 00903 Documents Part6 18.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A 2023 00903 Documents Part7 18.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A 2023 00903 Documents Part8 17.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A 2023 00903 Documents Part9 15MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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