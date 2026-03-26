Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

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Remi's avatar
Remi
4h

Thank you for sharing and to continue to expose the truth, I had shared this information back in 2022 (the big spike of cases following forced injection under coercion) to PIPSC but it was (along anything else presented) completely ignored. I pray that the wind turns!

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