Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

User's avatar
Rita Hughes's avatar
Rita Hughes
12h

Thank you Dimitri for standing up for truth, freedom, and free speech in trying to protect our democratic rights in Canada. I watched quite a bit of your case Wednesday morning, and was very impressed with your polite composure , your hard work, and preparedness. How many hours have you spent trying to defend our rights? You are the David taking on Goliath and your faith, courage and dedication are to be admired greatly. I was praying for you as I was watching your hearing and will continue to pray as this spiritual battle continues. You may not remember me, but I met you at an Action 4 Canada meeting .You played guitar and sang , it was held at 14 Bayswater where I was working. dr. Mary O’Connor used to work there with me so we are part of this story as well being very affected by the political agenda. Sending prayers, miracles and hope, Rita, Hughes.

1 reply by DG
