BREAKING (20 FEB 2025): The Hearing Adjourned — Next Date to Be Announced; Continuation Expected in Summer.

The Grievor asks those following the hearing to remain polite and respectful in social media so the legal process can proceed without disruption. Respect for due process and orderly proceedings is essential to ensuring that the matter is heard fairly and fully.

In meanwhile, you can watch the short film created by a journalist as a potential submission to the Canadian International Film Festival. Originally produced in 2022, it was removed from public view as per the employer’s instruction and now restored for public viewing in connection with the related grievance hearing.

Everything else is available at www.ivim.ca/hearing, including details of the 2021-06-27 Investigation Report, which was discussed today in detail during the cross-examination conducted by the Grievor (Direct link). Passages the Grievor wished to highlight are marked in bold and red.

“A data scientist’s quest for truth” (Short Film)



Support This Battle Across All Channels

You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM).

The email address (dg@ivim.ca) is now configured to receive e-transfers for those who wish to support this battle financially. This information has also been posted on the www.ivim.ca/hearing page.

Thank you for your support.

And … please, please refrain from posting messages on social media that could discredit our cause and efforts. Tune yourselves to a higher frequency — closer to the way of enlightenment and further from animal instincts. This fight is not only about winning the legal process, but also about winning the hearts and minds of all those who are following this process around the globe (including those who maybe the first time are learning something new about the matters discussed in the hearing)

Please encourage others to do the same. Thank you again for your support — I truly feel it.

