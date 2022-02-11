By mutual agreement of both parties, the Hearing will now be held by way of videoconference. Submit you name via the Form on IVIM.ca/hearing.

Please visit IVIM.ca/hearing for latest evidence and updates related to my hearing. This includes:

Dedication is now added: I dedicate this work to Sean Hartman and all other young Canadians who tragically died following COVID-19 vaccination (www.answers4sean.ca)

Summary is provided with key messages for my presentation, also copied below.

The page now also includes a number of critical visuals and links such as a proof of my COVID-19 vaccination and the side effects reported on VAERS for the batch of my vaccine.

Finally, the list of witness from my end is now confirmed and includes two professors who helped with gather and analyze Open Canada related to Covid vaccines. None of four public service colleagues who were also invited to testify could accept the invitation because of the fear of reprisal.

Most importantly, don’t forget to register for remote viewing of this historical hearing by going to IVIM.ca/hearing and filling out the Form there.

Summary:

In October 2022, my employer suspended me for five days without pay for discussing in public official Government of Canada data related to COVID-19 vaccines: including in public-service data science forums, social media and at the Freedom Convoy. I am accused of having “willingly posted information that is contrary to the message that the Government of Canada is promoting which is that COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective”. My position has been that the data showed what it showed. I used my professional data science skills (science.gorodnichy,ca), to make official public data easier to understand, for the benefit of public servants and Canadians. Given the observed trends, there was urgency and a moral duty to share this information.

I used all democratic and professional tools available to me at the time to express concerns arising from these observations. This included an Open Letter to the Chief Science Advisor of Canada, Dr. Mona Nemer; a submission to the Office of the Auditor General (neither of whom responded); an attempt to file a complaint with the Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner (which was unsuccessful due to submission system constraints); inviting other data scientists to validate the data and the concerning observations, and collectively discussing how to address these issues in a climate of fear of reprisal.

My actions were guided by the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Service, by good faith, and by conscience. The urgency arose from rising mortality starting with vaccination, in particular among younger Canadians — trends that were later acknowledged by Health Canada, nine months after the fact when I had observed this concerning fact with other colleagues from official sources. I understood that timely access to factual public information could save lives and reduce the risk of preventable harm associated with new medical products that lacked long-term post-marketing data.

Many colleagues, both within and outside the public service, assisted with data analysis and validation and shared the same concerns. However, many expressed fear of reprisal and chose to remain anonymous, then and now. In this context, I realized I should act as a public voice - for a number of reasons:

Firstly, by that time, with 20+ years in public service, I was one of the most renown and referenced data scientists within the Government of Canada, exactly in the field of vendor product evaluation and data analysis. I was also well known within my Agency and Government networks for my contributions to the community: leading weekly Lunch-n-Learn seminars, workshops in the field of data analysis, contributing to many social events.

Secondly, I have already done that before - just before the pandemic - I helped many colleagues (in my Agency and later in other agencies) to vocalize many of their concerns related to bad culture in their units - similarly using Open Canada data. In that case it was Public Service Employee Survey data , which I helped analyze using advanced interactive data visualization tools.

Finally, I was also guided by personal experience. During the Chernobyl disaster, I was a child in grade 8 in Kyiv, and I remember how my parents saved me—and many other children —by defying official narratives that claimed everything was safe, facing threats of punishment for non-compliance. My father, a physicist, had access to a Geiger counter and used it to measure radiation levels in school playgrounds, just as I now use my data-analysis tools and professional position to measure and communicate risks affecting the safety of my own children’s generation.

In essence, this hearing is about Fear of Reprisal (en.gorodnichy.ca/evidence/fear-of-reprisal) and Political Pressure (en.gorodnichy.ca/evidence/political-interference) experienced by public service professionals, like myself, when working in the Public Service. Who decides what the truth, when it comes to public safety : a professional or someone else? How do we ensure that political narratives are driven by evidence and not vice versa - evidence is driven by politics? What should a public service professional with my skills and tools have done having witnessed the evidence that I witnessed? What should he or she do if such a situation happens again in future?

https://knollfrank.github.io/HowBadIsMyBatch/HowBadIsMyBatch.html

Data source: US HHS Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

Results for side-effects reported for batches of my family members are here (include deaths).

Support This Work Across All Channels

You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM)