Today - on January 16, 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal released 2026 FCA 6 and dismissed all federal appeals arising from the 2022 Freedom Convoy / blockade context. (fca-caf.ca)

The Court’s plain-language summary states the Court “confirms that the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and ultra vires” and that it infringed paragraph 2(b) (freedom of expression) and section 8 (unreasonable search and seizure) of the Charter. (fca-caf.ca)

Global News’ reporting likewise summarizes the core holding as: “The Federal Court correctly determined that the declaration of a public order emergency was unreasonable,” and notes the appeal court agreed that invoking the powers led to constitutional-rights infringements. (Global News)

The core findings, in the Court’s own words

From the Federal Court of Appeal’s plain-language summary:

On the threshold / legality : “The decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and ultra vires.” (fca-caf.ca)

On 2(b) expression : “Because they criminalize these protests… the Regulations infringed the protesters’ freedom of expression and were not justified under section 1 of the Charter.” (fca-caf.ca)

On section 8 / financial measures: “Its implementation was ad hoc and fraught with confusion…” and the searches authorized were “not reasonable… and were not justified under section 1.” (fca-caf.ca)

For context, this aligns with Justice Mosley’s Federal Court conclusion in 2024 FC 42 that “there was no national emergency justifying the invocation” and the decision was therefore “unreasonable and ultra vires.” (fct-cf.ca)

What this decision does (and does not) do

What it does do

It is a binding appellate ruling (unless later changed by the Supreme Court of Canada). (fca-caf.ca)

It confirms that Cabinet’s declaration did not meet the Act’s strict conditions and that key measures violated Charter rights. (fca-caf.ca)

What it does not automatically do

It does not , by itself, impose criminal punishment on named political leaders. Courts in a judicial review primarily decide lawfulness/constitutionality , not criminal liability. - Criminal liability would require separate processes, defined offences, evidence of mens rea* where required, and prosecutorial decisions.

* See Appendix A for more discussion that.

It does not, by itself, write cheques for compensation. Damages/compensation usually require separate civil claims or specific legal pathways (sometimes class actions), and governments may still contest causation, quantification, immunities, and limitation periods.

What to expect next

1) A possible Supreme Court of Canada leave application

The federal government (or another party) can ask the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal. The SCC’s own guidance says leave applications are due within 60 days of the Court of Appeal judgment. (Supreme Court of Canada)

Practical watchpoints:

Will the Attorney General seek leave?

If leave is granted , the case may be heard on narrower legal issues the SCC considers of national importance.

If leave is denied, the FCA decision stands as the final word in this litigation stream.

2) Follow-on litigation about remedies

Expect continued legal action around:

Financial harms (frozen accounts, lost income, business losses)

Charter damages arguments (hard, fact-specific, and contested)

Administrative-law accountability in future emergency decisions

Accountability: “Punishment” vs. “Consequences” (and what’s realistic)

The following question is the one many Canadians are asking:

If the Court says the invocation was unlawful/unreasonable, what consequences follow for decision-makers?

It helps to separate this into categories:

A) Political accountability

This includes parliamentary scrutiny, public debate, ministerial responsibility, and elections. The Court decision strengthens the factual and legal basis for political accountability claims, but political consequences are not automatic.

B) Legal/constitutional accountability (institutional)

This is the most direct effect: the ruling constrains future governments by clarifying that the Emergencies Act threshold is strict, and that emergency measures remain subject to Charter limits. (fca-caf.ca)

C) Civil liability / compensation

Compensation is possible, but typically requires:

Identifiable plaintiffs with standing

Evidence of quantifiable harm

A viable cause of action (Charter damages, misfeasance in public office, negligence, unjust enrichment, etc., depending on facts)

Defeating defences (policy immunity, statutory shields, causation challenges)

D) Criminal prosecution

This is the least likely without clear, provable offences that match the facts (and meet the high burden of proof). Even where people feel an act was “unlawful,” criminal law requires a very specific fit.

The “pandemic policy” connection: what this ruling can and cannot support

Many would also ask whether this creates more hope for addressing actions taken during the pandemic era (lockdowns, mandates, LWOP, EI issues, propaganda claims, vaccine-related information disputes).

A careful, defensible framing is:

This ruling reinforces a principle: extraordinary state powers require strict legal thresholds and Charter-respecting implementation . (fca-caf.ca)

It does not automatically prove illegality in other domains (public health powers often rely on different statutes, facts, and evidentiary records).

But it may encourage litigants and the public to insist on the same baseline: transparent reasons, evidence-based thresholds, and proportionate measures—especially where rights are limited.

Questions worth asking now (as citizens and as public servants acting in good faith)

Will the federal government seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court within the 60-day window? (Supreme Court of Canada) If it does not, what policy or legislative changes will be made to prevent “threshold drift” in future crises? What remedy pathways exist for people whose accounts were frozen or whose businesses were disrupted—individual suits, class actions, or settlement frameworks? What evidentiary standards should Canadians demand when governments claim “no other law could work”? (That is a central issue highlighted by the Court’s summary.) (fca-caf.ca) How should Canada reconcile contradictory conclusions between different institutional processes (e.g., judicial findings versus other reviews noted in government materials)? (Public Safety Canada)

Appendix A: What counts as evidence of mens rea - the required mental element of an offence

Mens rea is the required mental element of an offence. When a crime requires mens rea, the prosecution must prove what was in the accused’s mind at the relevant time, beyond a reasonable doubt. Evidence usually falls into a few well-recognized buckets.

1) Direct evidence (rare but strongest)

Admissions or statements : emails, texts, recordings, testimony saying “we knew this was illegal” or “we decided to do it anyway.”

Confessions (including partial ones).

2) Circumstantial evidence (most common)

Courts routinely infer mens rea from conduct and context:

Knowledge inferred from position : senior officials are presumed to understand the law they administer.

Awareness of risk : briefings, memos, or advice warning of illegality or Charter risk.

Persistence after warning : continuing an action after legal red flags were raised.

Selective action : targeting specific groups or measures inconsistent with stated objectives.

Implausible explanations: shifting or contradictory justifications over time.

3) Documentary record

Often decisive in public-office cases:

Legal advice received (especially if ignored or overridden).

Cabinet records / briefing notes showing known statutory thresholds were unmet.

Risk assessments identifying Charter violations.

Edits to language designed to conceal purpose or bypass safeguards.

4) Motive and purpose

Not required for all offences, but relevant:

Improper purpose (e.g., using a power for convenience, optics, or speed rather than necessity).

Political or administrative expediency replacing statutory criteria.

5) Standard of mens rea depends on the offence

Different crimes require different mental states:

Intent : meant the prohibited result.

Knowledge : knew the facts making the act illegal.

Recklessness : knew of a substantial risk and proceeded anyway.

Willful blindness : deliberately avoided confirming what was obvious.

Criminal negligence: marked and substantial departure from reasonable conduct (objective test).

6) What is not enough

A court later finding an action “unreasonable” or “ultra vires” → this proves illegality, not automatically mens rea .

Good-faith reliance on advice (even if wrong) can negate mens rea for many offences.

Policy disagreement or hindsight criticism is not mens rea.

Why this matters for “punishment” questions

Judicial review findings (like “unreasonable” or “Charter breach”) establish legal consequences, not criminal guilt.

Criminal liability would require matching the facts to a specific Criminal Code offence and proving the required mens rea for that offence.

This is why outcomes usually diverge: Unlawful → political and constitutional consequences Criminal → rare, fact-heavy, offence-specific



Bottom line

To move from “the act was unlawful” to “someone is criminally punishable”, you need evidence that decision-makers knew (or were reckless/willfully blind to the fact) that the legal thresholds were not met and proceeded anyway, in a way that fits a defined offence.

