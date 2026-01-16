Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
Jan 16

Glad to see the right verdict being upheld! It should be clear to all that the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act was not reached.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture