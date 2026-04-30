#1. Breaking Once: A former senior adviser to Anthony Fauci has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on multiple counts tied to the handling of records during investigations into the origins of COVID-19.

Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-senior-niaid-official-indicted-concealing-federal-records-during-covid-19-pandemic-0

David M. Morens, 78, of Chester, Maryland, is charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting. Morens served as a senior advisor in NIAID’s Office of the Director from 2006 through 2022.

“These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19. Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

…

If convicted, Morens faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for conspiracy against the United States, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count of destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations, and a maximum penalty of three years in prison for each count of concealment, removal, or mutilation of records. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI and HHS-OIG investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph R. Baldwin and Bijon A. Mostoufi for the District of Maryland are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. Individuals charged by indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Updated April 28, 2026



#2. Breaking twice: US Senate COVID Vaccine Hearing Exposes Deliberate Effort to Hide ‘Overwhelming Evidence of Harm’

Source: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/4DF802C8-DE9B-46C7-B470-37DD85569A76

For four years, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has wondered how US health officials could ignore “overwhelming evidence of harm” from the COVID vaccine.

“Now I know,” he says.

The truth is, health officials didn’t “ignore” safety signals. They buried them instead.

And now we have the receipts:

The US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations investigated what federal health officials knew and when they knew it—and dug out a timeline that would make any American furious.



Learn more from my friend - The Vigilant Fox. If you don’t know his story, go to his substack to learn about it. - It’s very similar to mine. That’s how we’ve met back in 2022.

Finally - some data from another data scientist and a friend of mine from 2022.

#3. Breaking: European births went down by 10%

The data is in the article below. This data will not look surprising for those who are familiar with The Pfizer papers.

#4: German FOI revealed no evidence that vaccinated died of COVID less than unvaccinated

Similarly, the data source from this German FOI can be found in the article below. And similarly, it will not surprise those who are familiar with the Canadian “Cases Following Vaccination” data published by PHAC.

P.S. And the question remains:

Should we expect to see similar stories from Canada? Both in terms of Canadian officials ignoring or attempting to hide inconvenient data related to COVID and COVID vaccines (the example of BC Minister of Health Bonnie Henry comes to mind), and in terms of more evidence coming to light exposing potential harms of COVID vaccines and the lack of clear evidence regarding their effectiveness?



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