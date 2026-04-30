Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

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Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
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"Both in terms of Canadian officials ignoring or attempting to hide inconvenient data related to COVID and COVID vaccines (the example of BC Minister of Health Bonnie Henry comes to mind), and in terms of more evidence coming to light exposing potential harms of COVID vaccines and the lack of clear evidence regarding their effectiveness?" They did NOT only ATTEMPT TO HIDE inconvenient data! They continued to mandate vaxes even AFTER it was proven by STATScan that Canadians had a 500% HIGHER chance of dying of COV if vaxed vs unvaxed! What did the fake Fedgov do? Paid the WEF/UN/WHO $5B to hide that scientific report from Canadians to date, who paid for the report and paid the $5B. That is pre-mediated mass-murder by mafia called government to any body with a brain!

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