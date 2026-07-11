This grievance (2025-3941-145082) concerned the third disciplinary measure in a series of escalating actions taken against me between 2022 and 2025 in relation to my public visualization and analysis of official Government of Canada COVID-19 vaccine-related data.

The first grievance (2022-3941-137615, over the 5-day suspension without pay imposed on me in 2022), and the second grievance (2024-3941-141134, over the 8-day suspension imposed in 2024), were both denied at all three internal grievance levels and have been referred to the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (FPSLREB) for arbitration.

The public hearing for the first grievance ((2022-3941-137615) has already started in February 2026 (covered by Librti and Rebel News, and followed by thousands of Canadians - I was told) and will continue on October 21–23, 2026 (see IVIM.ca/hearing for more details about this hearing and how to observe it). The second grievance is still awaiting the employer’s response before proceeding further.

Below is the email through which I was informed of the decision, followed by my exchange confirming that I am permitted to share it publicly.

As a light-hearted observation, you may also notice the pronouns automatically displayed by the Government of Canada’s email system based on employees’ self-declared preferences in the government directory. Mine are somewhat different from those of my colleagues. 🙂

Email notifying me of the decision

From: M………, K…. (Elle/She/Her) <…@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca>

Sent: July 7, 2026 – 11:26 AM

To: Gorodnichy, Dmitry (Ph.D. / Dr.) <Dmitry.Gorodnichy@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca>

Subject: Reply – Gorodnichy – 2025-3941-145082

Importance: High Good morning, Please see attached the grievance reply at the final level for grievance number 2025-3941-145082. I will inform Compensation of this reply for their action. Thank you, Kxxxxxxx , Mxxxxxxxxx elle/she/her Conseillère principale en relations de travail/ Direction générale des ressources humaines Agence des services frontaliers du Canada / Gouvernement du Canada Senior Labour Relations Advisor / Human Resources Branch Canada Border Services Agency / Government of Canada

Follow-up communications and clarifications

From: Gorodnichy, Dmitry (Ph.D. / Dr.) <Dmitry.Gorodnichy@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca>

Sent: Tuesday, July 7, 2026 3:01 PM

To: M………., K…. (Elle/She/Her) <…@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca>

Cc: Howard Bertram

Subject: RE: Reply - Gorodnichy - 2025-3941-145082



Thanks K……,

This is a remarkable decision, which I’m sure will contribute to better well-being and relationship within our agency, as we continue to move forward in constructive and positive direction. On the other hand, it also provides me, as a PIPSC member who was nominated for PIPSC vice-president position, yet another proof that the Union failed in its duty of fair representation when they denied support for this grievance.



Therefore, I’m seeking your guidance on whether this decision can be disclosed to public, so I could also use it in my efforts to fight for better member representation by our Union, while – at the same time – publicising /promoting the decisions/actions of my agency/GC.



Thank you

Dmitry

From: M………., K…. (Elle/She/Her) <…@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca>

Sent: July 8, 2026 8:19 AM

To: Gorodnichy, Dmitry (Ph.D. / Dr.) <Dmitry.Gorodnichy@cbsa-asfc.gc.ca>

Subject: RE: Reply - Gorodnichy - 2025-3941-145082



The final-level grievance decision has been approved and communicated through a reply, which means the grievance file is now closed. Upon receipt of the decision, the grievor may use or disclose their copy as they see fit. While grievance proceedings are generally treated as confidential between the parties, there is no obligation on the grievor to maintain the confidentiality of their own final-level decision. Thank you K……

From: Gorodnichy, Dmitry (Ph.D. / Dr.)

Sent: July 8, 2026 11:24 AM

To: M……, K….. (Elle/She/Her)

Subject: RE: Reply - Gorodnichy - 2025-3941-145082 Thank you for prompt reply Dmitry

How they explained their decision, signed by the Vice-President of the Human Resources Branch, is a separate story. For now, let that remain a mystery.

Their reasoning may not be exactly what some of you might have thought. What matters, however, is that they ultimately found a way to reverse their position at the very last step, allowing this grievance instead of having it proceed to the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (FPSLREB), as happened with my previous two grievances.

Attached below are all the documents related to this grievance: the investigation report, the disciplinary letter, my grievance submissions, my Level 3 (final level) presentation delivered on December 4, 2025, and finally the employer’s Final Level Decision—issued more than seven months after that presentation, and notably after the hearing for my first grievance became public on February 18–20, 2026.

It will probably take you a couple of weekends to read through everything. It certainly took me many months to prepare and write it all. I hope you will find it as engaging as a novel, but more importantly, that you will find it informative and perhaps even inspiring in your own pursuit of justice.

Above all, I hope it demonstrates that it is possible to stand up for your principles, even without the support of a union. As I said at one of my presentations for Freedom Leaders conference - I remain optimistic: Canada is not Russia, the democratic foundations of our country are still very strong and should help us defend the truth for all Canadians

P.S. What about my Union?

It is worth highlighting that I defended myself in this grievance without any help from the Union. In fact, I am practically convinced that, had they been involved, I would have lost this grievance, as their attitude regarding challenges to the COVID-19 vaccination mandates closely mirrors that of my employer.

After my Level 2 presentation (included in the Appendix) failed to produce any results—which I fully expected—I fundamentally changed my understanding of what these meetings should be about. They were no longer about trying to “win” my case. Instead, I came to see them as a unique opportunity to speak directly to other human beings—my colleagues in Labour Relations—who also have families and children, and who may simply not know what they have never been told.

From that point on, my mission became simply to share with them what I had learned and then leave the decision with them, trusting that they would make the choice they believed was right. I also spoke about the spiritual and karmic importance of making good decisions, especially when those decisions affect the lives of others.

This time, I also invited an external observer—my McKenzie Friend—so that the employer would know that I was not standing alone and that others were following the process.

Most importantly, however, over the course of more than a year and through many meetings and email exchanges, I believe a genuinely respectful personal relationship developed between myself and the Labour Relations representative assigned to both of my latest grievances. It felt as though we had almost become friends through everything we had experienced together.

The following episode from my final Level 3 presentation says a great deal about what we both went through.

Critical Episode:

At my final Level 3 presentation, I asked that we begin the meeting with a minute of silence in memory of Canadian children who tragically suddenly died following COVID-19 vaccination. During that minute, while sitting together in silence with the Labour Relations representative and my McKenzie Friend, Howard Bertram, I slowly scrolled through photographs of more than a hundred Canadian children displayed on the shared screen from Answers for Sean website: www.answers4sean.ca/memorial.

To this day, I still shiver whenever I look into the eyes of those beautiful young souls. Their stories are heartbreaking - each documented on the website. As the photographs quietly passed before us, the room remained completely silent for what seems liked to be a very long one minute. I am sure everyone in the room felt the same.

I am sure that no one who has looked into the faces of these children will be able to remain at peace with themselves without feeling compelled to help bring truth, accountability, and justice for every child who perished as a result of the vaccination mandates during what I (and many other Canadians) believe was one of the most tragic chapters in Canadian history.

Below you will find the complete story of this grievance: all allegations, the investigation that was launched against me “confirming” the allegations; my responses at the original investigation and then my presentation at Level 2 (DG level) and the final (VP-level) Level 3; the final decision letter signed by the Vice-President of the Human Resources Branch; and the follow-up email exchange with the Labour Relations representative who was assigned to work with me on my grievances.

You will also find the details of my previous grievance (#2), relating to the 8-day suspension. To make the process more efficient, the Level 3 presentation for that grievance was postponed so that it could be heard together with the Level 3 presentation for grievance #3 (the 10-day suspension).

The joint Level 3 presentation took place on December 4, 2025, and began with the minute of silence described below. That was followed by several months of silence from the employer.

During that time, a number of significant events took place. The hearing for my first grievance was held on February 18–20, 2026. Workforce Adjustment (WFA) measures were announced for employees whose positions were affected—coincidentally, on the second day of my hearing, which is why I remember the timing so well. Early retirement incentives were also introduced, and I had to decide whether to leave the Agency or remain. I chose to stay for at least another year, as I am leading several computer vision projects aimed at improving contraband detection, and they are progressing very well.

Finally, the decision on my second grievance was issued in May 2026. Just as I had expected, it denied my grievance, which led me to promptly refer the matter to the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board (FPSLREB) for arbitration.

Two months later, in July 2026, I finally received the decision on my third grievance. To my great surprise, this one was allowed at the final internal level.

In fact, I was so certain that it too would be denied that I had already prepared all the paperwork needed to refer it immediately to the FPSLREB, just as I had done with the previous grievance in May. But apparently, something changed in the Universe in the meantime.

And now, this grievance will not need to go anywhere. That's a good way to move on, leaving all of us with more time and energy to do something more useful—for our country and for our planet.



Appendix: Book of documents

Grievance #3: 2025-3941-145082 - Allowed

2024 08 07 Investigation Report Dmitry (002) (003) Redacted 2.18MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 06 13 Discipline Letter Suspension Redacted 615KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 10 06 Level 2 Grievance Response 145082 Redacted 320KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 09 16 Level2 Presentation Full 298KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 12 04 Level 3 Supporting Docs For 2024 3941 141134, 2025 3941 145082 119KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 12 04 Level3 Presentation 2025 3941 14508 246KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2026 07 07 Final Level 2025 3941 145082 (10 Days) Decision Redacted 315KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Grievance #2: 2024-3941-141134 - Denied, referred to FPSLREB

2024 04 02 Discipline Letter D 806KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 12 04 Level 3 Hearing 2024 3941 1411340 116KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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