Preface

I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was five years old, and I’ve never stopped. Now, many years later, I’m still training—and doing so alongside my four daughters, who all share my love for the sport.

But there’s something that’s always puzzled me:

Why do girls have different apparatus than boys?

Why can’t girls train and compete on the rings, pommel horse, parallel bars, or high bar—just like the boys?

The more I think about it, the more it feels unfair. It’s not about ability—it’s about access. And the rules that say otherwise seem rooted in old traditions that don’t reflect the spirit of modern sports.

This article grew out of that thought. It’s both a reflection and a proposal. Maybe it’s time to change things. Maybe we can.

In the meantime, I’ll keep practicing with my girls, and occasionally competing in local meets—hoping that one day, they’ll be able to choose any event they love, just like I could.

Breaking Down Barriers: Rethinking Gendered Events in Olympic Gymnastics

For decades, we have witnessed how women have broken barriers in sports once deemed "only for men." Ice hockey, soccer, marathon running — each of these opened to women after a long, unjustified exclusion. Today, we take these opportunities for granted.

Yet one of the oldest Olympic sports, artistic gymnastics, still maintains rigid divisions based solely on gender — not ability, not preference, and certainly not fairness.

Currently, in Olympic artistic gymnastics, male athletes compete in six events: floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar. Female athletes, on the other hand, compete in only four: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. Events like rings, parallel bars, and high bar are reserved exclusively for men.

But why?

Historical Background

The division between men's and women's gymnastics events dates back to the early 20th century when gymnastics evolved into separate gendered disciplines. Men’s events emphasized upper-body strength and acrobatics, while women’s events were designed to highlight grace, balance, and artistry — according to the societal norms of that time.

For example:

The rings were introduced for men in 1896 at the first modern Olympics.

The parallel bars and high bar also became male staples early on.

Women's gymnastics only became part of the Olympics in 1928, featuring group calisthenics and later evolving into the familiar four events focused on elegance and flexibility.

These decisions reflected the cultural ideas of the era, not any inherent physical incapacity of women. There was no scientific reason — only social conventions — behind assigning different apparatuses to different genders.

Today, as women excel in strength sports, parkour, calisthenics, CrossFit, and other physically demanding disciplines, it is clear that women are fully capable of mastering the rings, parallel bars, and high bar if given the opportunity.

The Proposal

It's time to open all gymnastics events to all athletes, regardless of gender.

Women should have the opportunity to train, compete, and excel in the full range of artistic gymnastics events, including:

Rings

Parallel bars

High bar

Pommel horse (even if initially optional, as it requires a very specialized technique)

This proposal is not about replacing women’s artistic gymnastics as it currently exists. Instead, it is about adding opportunities — expanding the menu of apparatuses available for any athlete who wishes to pursue them.

Much like women's hockey and women's soccer developed organically once barriers were removed, so too could women's events in rings, parallel bars, and high bar.

Steps Forward

Here is a roadmap to achieving this vision:

Awareness Campaign:

Write, speak, and share articles like this one to raise public discussion. Petition to Gymnastics Federations:

Launch a petition targeting national and international gymnastics bodies (e.g., FIG — Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique) to allow women’s participation in currently male-only events. Pilot Competitions:

Organize invitational meets where women compete on rings, parallel bars, and high bar — showing that the demand and talent are there. Training Program Development:

Encourage gyms and coaches to create training programs specifically for women interested in these events. Media Coverage and Advocacy:

Work with sports journalists and broadcasters to feature stories about women training on "male" apparatuses. Policy Change:

Advocate for FIG and Olympic Committees to recognize and officially sanction these events for women. Grassroots Movement:

Inspire young gymnasts, parents, and coaches to challenge the old divisions and demand choice.

Conclusion

Just as women were once excluded from hockey, soccer, and marathons — and are now celebrated champions — so too can the world of artistic gymnastics evolve.

The goal is simple: freedom of choice.

Every athlete, male or female, should have the right to decide which apparatus speaks to their spirit, skills, and dreams.

It’s time for gymnastics to move forward — honoring both its tradition and the limitless potential of its athletes.

This article is intended to spark discussion, gather support, and outline a clear path forward. While institutional change may take time, each step brings us closer to a sporting world that honors the abilities and aspirations of every athlete.

Acknowledgment:

Article is written with assistance from ChatGPT using the following prompt: "Write a Substack article proposing to open traditionally male gymnastics events (rings, parallel bars, high bar) to women, including historical background and steps to make it happen."

