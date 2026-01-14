

Dr. Mary O’Connor (Ottawa, lost her license) - https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/ottawa-doctor-refusing-to-co-operate-with-investigation-into-covid-medical-practices-college

I’m fortunate to have met Dr. Mary O’Connor. She is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. At the age of 65, after over 40 years of work, she lost her medical license, job, everything for advising her patients who she believed was the best for them.

This substack is dedicated to her, as she shared with me her story, which was published in “Canary In a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” - an amazing book real-life stories published on Amazon that every Canadian should read.

You can also watch her telling her story in one of the rallies held last year in Ottawa (Canada’s Medical Inquisition: Dr. Mary O’Connor Speaks Out on Raids, Entrapment, and Her Forced Exile from Medicine)

Source: https://rairfoundation.com/canadas-medical-inquisition-dr-mary-oconnor-speaks-raids/



Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Canary In a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World Paperback – Aug. 2 2023

by 34 Authors Edited by C.H. Klotz (Author), Dr. Robert Malone (Author), Ed Dowd (Author), & 7 more

4.8 4.8 out of 5 stars (184)

4.6 on Goodreads

53 ratings

Part of: Canary In a Covid World (2 books)

See all formats and editions

*Canary In a Covid World* is an Amazon #1 Best Seller across multiple categories—hailed as *the* essential read of the Covid era, offering unparalleled insights and perspectives that have captivated readers worldwide. Now also held in the UK Parliament, House of Commons Library!



The thirty four contributors, the Canaries, to this collection of essays are courageous people.They are critical thinkers who are prepared to put everything on the line to speak their truth. They strive to alert us all to what COVID was, and what may lie ahead.



They are community leaders. They are novelists, journalists, lawyers, judges, scientists, doctors, academics, politicians, researchers, vaccine-injured and data experts. Some shouted from the rooftops from the very beginning of the pandemic, others found their voices as the contradictions in public policy and health policy became undeniable. What unites them is that they have given those looking for answers, factual evidence. They have alleviated fear and given us hope.



The subject of COVID is often too sensitive to introduce into polite conversation. Battle lines are drawn and more often than not there’s no amount of data, facts or opinion that will change perspectives. However, we believe that once people understand that their opinions have been formed based on information that has been heavily censored, they will be more inclined to entertain the possibility that all is not what it seems.



The endeavour of this book is to bring thoughtful voices together to sing as one choir. The diversity of these voices that harmonise may allow others to hear the music. For once you see it, you can’t unsee it.



The authors / Canaries:

Colin McAdam - Internationally acclaimed novelist

Brianne Dressen - Vaccine injured and co-founder of advocacy group React19

Dr. George Fareed - Family physician who successfully treated over 20,000 Covid patients

UK MP Sir Christopher - Chope Conservative member of the UK Parliament

Dr. Pierre Kory - Lung, Pulmonary ICU Specialist and co-founder of the FLCCC

Elizabeth Woodworth - Retired Health Science Librarian

Dr. Michael Nevradakis Journalist

Edward Dowd - Former Wall Street analyst and Blackrock portfolio manager

Dr. Jessica Rose - Researcher

Dr. Joseph Fraiman Emergency physician and researcher

Trish Wood - Journalist and former CBC Fifth Estate anchor

Dr. Ryan Cole - Pathologist

Dr. Aseem Malhotra - British Cardiologist

Senior US Senator Ron Johnson

Dr. Peter A. McCullough - Practicing Internist and Cardiologist

Dr. Norman Fenton - Professor of Risk, St Mary’s University, London

Rodney - Palmer A 20-year veteran of Canadian journalism at the CBC & CTV

Dr. Paul Marik - Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist & co-founder of the FLCCC

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya - Professor of Medicine, Economics and Health Policy at Stanford

Dr. Joseph Ladapo - Florida Surgeon General

Drs. Robert & Jill Malone - Scientist, physician and the original inventor of mRNA vaccination as a technology

Lord Sumption - Retired Senior UK Supreme Court Judge

Bruce Pardy - Professor of law at Queen’s University

Drs. James & Maggie - Thorp Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN)

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Author of 7 nonfiction bestsellers.

Steve Kirsch - Entrepreneur, journalist & founder of Vaccine Safety Research Foundation

John Leake - Author & Historian

Dr. Mary O’Connor - Family physician

Dr. Harvey Risch - Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology, Yale School of Public Health & Medicine

Dr. Sam Dubé - Mathematician, physician, strength coach and broadcaster

Margaret Anna Alice - Writer & Blogger

Dr. Michael Rectenwald - Author and fellow at Hillsdale College

Dr. Peter & Ginger Breggin - Psychiatrist

Professor Denis Rancourt - Scientist

Volume 2—Canary in a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear, and Power is now available!



Chapter 28 from the Book by Dr. Mary O’Connor





I graduated from University of Toronto Medical school in 1971.



I worked as a solo practitioner in family medicine for 44 years, and in the last 18 years I focused on mental health issues and substance use disorders.



I had the most wonderful patients. I advocated for them to the best of my ability.





COVID came; I didn’t know the truth for a couple of months. Actually I was looking forward to a rest during that first 2 week lockdown.



Then... I began to see the craziness of it all.





I always tried to go to daily Mass; as I sat in the pew, all of a sudden the questions came... why didn’t the priests have to wear masks on the altar, but the parishioners had to wear them in the seats. I started to ask myself...how is this virus only going in one direction? I felt so confused at times.



Also during the lockdown I also had the chance to watch/listen to the several American priests who knew and spoke the truth about the non-pandemic. The truth became clearer and clearer.





I began to realize/learn that masks were not needed, and in fact harmful, but it still took me some weeks to finally take off my mask forever; I was afraid that people would be angry at me, and that I would be responsible for having the Church closed down.



And then the requests for exemptions started ...so many requests. Strange, looking back, that we believed we needed an exemption to prevent an illegal action from being perpetrated against us.



Then on April 30, 2021 Ontario’s physician licensing body, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) issued a statement forbidding physicians from questioning or debating any or all of the official measures imposed in response to Covid 19. The CPSO then went on to threaten with punishment, investigation and disciplinary action.



This threat was hanging over our heads.



The first exemption requests were for the masks, especially for children. I want to say that I am not blaming the parents who did mask their children at first; they didn’t know the truth; they were afraid and thought they were doing the right thing.



But it was very distressing. A school principal called me to question an exemption I’d written for one child. This principal totally believed that all 400 children in her school should wear masks..



But I also heard a very uplifting story. A little 4 year old strongly objected when her kindergarten teacher tried to put a mask on her, and asked “ Are you trying to kill me”?



And then, more and more requests, 100s of them, for exemptions from PCR testing, and from the experimental gene therapy injections.



I was still trying to do my regular patient work



I couldn’t keep up with the demand.

I was helped by the most amazing assistant. I give a huge thanks to my helper.



We did not charge for these exemptions.



Every telephone request for an exemption was a long conversation. The people were so grateful to speak to someone who understood and supported their decisions.



I was given the privilege of speaking to so many wonderful people.



All these patients were all being coerced for various reasons ... by their workplace, gym, pressure from family members and friends. They were isolated from other family members, not allowed to visit their grandchildren, or visit loved ones in hospitals or Long Term Care. The stories were heartbreaking.



Many of these people had known the truth from day 1. They (and, we all had) had valid reasons to never comply with the illegal mandates. Many had never taken any vaccine in their whole life. Others had existing health problems, often cardiac, which would have been exacerbated by the “jab”. And others had had “Covid-19”, and thus would have had natural immunity.



Many already knew others who had had a serious adverse effect from the needle, including death.



And, at first, some exemptions were accepted, but then the College of Physicians and Surgeons quickly changed the criteria, and it was almost impossible to qualify for a “valid” exemption. For example, you would have to prove that you had had a life threatening reaction to a first injection. I continued to write exemptions however, stating that exemptions were required for “medical” reasons; the patients were prepared for a refusal, but it gave them a few weeks to sort out their plans for a new life.



Looking back, I wish I had been stronger, and had been able to tell patients...we don’t need exemptions; we’ll just all say NO.



I became quickly aware of adverse effects in my own patients. One gentleman who, though he knew the truth, was injected so he could visit a family member. He developed, I believe, significant heart problems with pain, shortness of breath, tachycardia, and weakness, which lasted about 6 weeks. However he was afraid to go to hospital, and specific testing wasn’t done. Another patient’s relative was found dead in bed days after the Pfizer shot. I saw several people with neurological effects, including loss of coherent speech for a few days, paranoia, and facial grimacing.



The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario became aware of my exemption notes, when 2 employers of patients contacted the College to see if my exemptions were legitimate.



On October 8, 2021, I received my first letter from the College. They demanded that I give them the names and charts of all the patients for whom I had written exemptions.



They started an investigation into my practice. They described my conduct as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional. They were investigating whether I had engaged in professional misconduct and/or was incompetent. They were concerned “as my behaviour was liable to expose my patients to harm”, and that I was putting my patients, and society at large, at risk.



They “recognized” an investigation might be stressful, and offered help from their physician health program. I did not accept their offer.







They hired a team of 4 Investigators to find me and my charts, wherever I might be.



The Investigators did not want to be named, as they did not want to be harassed.



I received written notice that “No one was to obstruct a College investigator or withhold from him or her things that are relevant to the investigation as the investigator exercises his or her powers under section 76(1) and (2) of the Code....under Section 87 of the Health Professions Procedural Code”.



They were given authority by the College that they could enter my dwelling any time during working hours.





The chief investigator did send me multiple letters over many months, usually on a Friday afternoon. Eventually, I learned not to let them disturb me. It became a kind of a joke, as I waited for a Friday letter.



And, I continued on my path .. I did not relinquish my patients names and charts.



When I was back in Ottawa, I had to stay with friends, and my hostesses were all nervous that “The Investigator” would show up. We all became a little paranoid for a while. But we firmly decided we would not worry and just call the police, but even that decision was worrying during the Covid times.



On November 5,2021 the Inquiries, Complaint and Reports Committee (ICRC) of the College gave me an order, but “WITHOUT NOTICE” to me, in which they forbade me to write more exemptions.



I didn’t know about the order, and thus I continued to write exemptions.



They wrote, as I saw later, that they were “of the opinion, on reasonable and probable grounds, that the conduct of Dr O’Connor exposes or is likely to expose her patients to harm or injury and urgent intervention is needed “.



They also demanded that I put signs in all office rooms, or on Zoom, or that I say on the telephone that I was not allowed to write exemptions. The College wanted to know each and every location where I was practicing. They wanted my permission to contact OHIP to monitor my compliance. And they wanted me to give them a Patient Log every 2 weeks, or whenever they asked. They wanted me to submit to and not interfere with, unannounced inspections of my practice locations.



These people redacted their names on the letters to me.



I continued not to comply.



On November 22, 2021, a private eye, hired by the College tricked me into giving her an exemption. She wanted to go to the gym. On November 26th, or thereabouts, my lawyer was informed of the order, and passed the instructions on to me. As soon as I learned of the Order, I wrote no more exemptions.



They tried to fool me at least one other time with another “Private Eye”, but I had stopped writing exemptions by then.



When I was working in my office, because of the threat that the investigators might come at any time, I had to have a friend/ guard open and close the door between patients. My patients were very dismayed by the possibility of this break-in.



On December 8/21, what we feared, happened. It occurred a on a day when I wasn’t in the office, and my friend was there by himself, with the door unlocked. The 4 Investigators entered. My friend heard people rushing up the stairs; they entrapped my friend in the boardroom, and the chief investigator pummeled him with questions as to the whereabouts of myself and my charts. He was very intimidating.The female investigator searched all the filing cabinets. The othe two Investigators stood by the doors of the boardroom, literally entrapping my friend on the room.





My friend was very traumatized, but was able to relay some of the conversation on his phone to a colleague. Eventually he regained his strength, and told the Investigators he was leaving, and was going to call the police. They followed him out.



And, by the Grace of God, they did not get my charts, as I had relocated them 2 months before because I was moving.



These investigators also left a “warrant” for my colleague, demanding that she give them my charts. (She never had access to my charts at all.)



2 of the 4 did leave their calling cards with my friend. They released their own names, in spite of their fears!



The investigator(s) also went to my old neighborhood to ask if anyone knew where I moved.



He then sent a letter to my new post office box, thus letting me know he knew where I was.





On December 23/21 midnight, the College suspended my license to practice medicine. The ICRC was of the opinion that my behavior was likely to expose my patients to harm or injury.



They “considered the least restrictive order that was necessary to ensure patient protection” was to suspend my certificate of registration.





On January 7, 2022, the College took me to Ontario Superior Court. I was co-accused with 3 other doctors (humbling, with 3 of my heroes).



It was a ZOOM court, and those on the other side, except for the lawyers, blacked out their faces.



One of the College lawyers actually said out loud that this had nothing to do with vaccine safety. My lawyer, of course said, it had everything to do with vaccine safety.



The blacked out faces must have included news reporters Ashleigh Stewart from Global, and Michele Mandel from The Toronto Sun; both wrote rather defamatory articles about me and my “conspiracy theories “. They also mocked other well spoken doctors who were trying to spread the truth, including Dr. Malthouse and Dr Hoffe.





Looking back on news writings it was shocking to read about their total lack of knowledge of any truth at the time..but that’s how it was for so many then, including family members.



We had presented to the Court multiple pages about the truth of the Covid situation and the danger of the mandates, especially the experimental gene therapy injection....but to no avail.



Judge Edward Morgan ruled against my patients, and said I had to hand over their names and charts. Again I refused.





I was unwilling to violate my Hippocratic Oath or my patients’ rights to choose their medical treatment and protect their privacy rights.



Thus I was in Contempt of Court. I knew that could have a possible jail sentence.



Several months went by, and finally the College contacted my new lawyer. They told him that they were NOT going to ask for a jail sentence.



A court date for my Contempt charge was set for February 6, 2023. The College cancelled the case on February 4.



The College was also bringing me to the Tribunal to discipline me for my “disgraceful” and risky behaviour.



I did attend 2 pre-hearing conferences with the help of a Para-legal. The College lawyer, Ms Widner actually accused me of lying when I said that I had not received the order on November 5, “ without notice to me”, not to write more exemptions.



I did not lie, and I had proof of when I received the notice, which was after I had written that last exemption .... but in the end, the College dropped the Tribunal hearings, and I missed my opportunity of proving my truth to lawyer Widner.





My case illustrates the danger from the College. If they were to be successful, it would mean that all patients would lose their right to privacy, and that their most intimate private medical details could be given to the College if they decide there is an emergency.



I asked people to speak to their doctors and see if they were willing to protect their information.



And, as always, I end my story ....



I say to the College: to Dr. Nancy Whitmore, the 4 unnamed (frightened) Investigators, the Private Eyes, the College lawyers: Ms Ruth Ainsworth, Mr Evan Rankin and Mr Peter Wardle, and all the Tribunal members, my Compliance Monitor(s), and to Judge Edward Morgan who ruled against my patients, and to the News reporters ....





I am not angry at you. I feel great sorrow for you. You are caught in the lie, and on the side of darkness. I hope and pray to Our Good Lord that you will come to know the truth, and see the light ... so you will no longer be complicit in the injuries and deaths of so many people.



And, as we say in Ottawa” we will hold the line”.

Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment