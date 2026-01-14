Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Jan 15

# Countries where Sequivity is currently licensed for use in food-producing swine:

# - United States (USDA-licensed swine RNA particle vaccines)

# - Canada (Merck Animal Health Canada publishes Sequivity materials)

# - No additional countries explicitly listed in retrieved documents.

# Is Sequivity used in pigs raised for pork and bacon?

Yes — Sequivity® is specifically a swine vaccine platform, and it is used in pigs that

ultimately enter the food chain for pork, bacon, ham, and other pork products.

Merck Animal Health describes Sequivity as:

- “A revolutionary swine vaccine platform” designed to combat swine diseases such as

influenza A, PCV, and rotavirus.

- Intended for use in growing pigs, including those raised for pork.

Do vaccinated pigs enter the food supply?

Yes. Merck states that vaccines developed with this RNA technology:

- “do not pose any risks to the food supply when animals are vaccinated”.

This confirms that:

- Sequivity-vaccinated pigs are part of the pork and bacon supply chain.

- Regulatory authorities consider the technology safe for food-producing animals.

Why is Sequivity used in pork production?

Producers use Sequivity because it:

- Can be customized quickly to match local strains of swine pathogens.

- Helps control diseases that reduce growth, increase mortality, or cause economic loss.

- Is safe for pigs as young as 3 days old (per Merck’s swine vaccine materials).

Summary:

- Sequivity is a swine-specific RNA particle vaccine platform.

- It is used in pigs that become pork, bacon, ham, and other pork products.

- Manufacturer and regulatory statements confirm it is safe for the food supply.

# Sequivity Dose Information (RNA Particle Count)

Publicly available technical documents from Merck Animal Health do NOT disclose the

numerical dose of Sequivity® RNA Particle vaccines. No particle count, RNA mass (µg),

copy number, or concentration per mL is published in any accessible materials.

What IS known from manufacturer statements:

- Sequivity vaccines contain RNA Particles (RP) that deliver a gene sequence.

- The RNA particles do not replicate and cannot shed.

- The platform is designed to express a single antigen inside host cells.

- The exact number of RNA particles per dose is proprietary and not listed in Merck’s

white papers, brochures, or public regulatory filings.

What is NOT publicly disclosed:

- RNA particle count per dose

- Micrograms of RNA per dose

- Number of RNA copies

- Dose-response curves

- Concentration of RP per mL

Summary:

- Sequivity’s mechanism is described in detail, but the actual dose in particles is not

publicly released. Merck treats the formulation specifics as proprietary.

Jan 15

Talk about LNP bin sizes and biodistribution of the Pfizer mRNA pandemic vaccines. What was the approximate percentage of an intramuscular shot's LNP particles that ends up in the liver in general. Estimate how many LNPs per Pfizer shot are eventually destined for the liver, and compare that to the number of cells in the liver. Please comment on studies showing hepatic fat cells and suscepibility to covid infection. propose potential liver pathologies from spike using peer-reviewed research, preprint servers, and medical journals.

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-==

Short answer: Roughly 1–20% of LNPs from an intramuscular mRNA vaccine dose can reach the liver (most realistic estimates cluster around ~5–10%). For a 30 µg BNT162b2 dose that likely contains on the order of 10¹²–10¹³ LNPs, that implies ~10¹⁰–10¹² LNPs reaching the liver — on the same order of magnitude as, or smaller than, the number of hepatocytes in a human liver (≈10¹¹ cells), so the per‑cell exposure is typically well below a few LNPs per hepatocyte under ordinary assumptions.

How I estimated LNP counts and liver delivery

mRNA mass per dose: 30 µg (Pfizer/BioNTech product specification).

mRNA molecule count: using the vaccine mRNA length (~4–4.3 kb) and nucleotide mass gives a ballpark of 10¹³ mRNA molecules per dose.

LNPs per dose: LNPs encapsulate variable numbers of mRNA strands (commonly ~1–10 mRNA molecules per particle in manufacturing/characterization reports), so total LNPs per dose plausibly lie in the 10¹²–10¹³ range (1 mRNA/LNP → higher LNP count; 10 mRNA/LNP → lower LNP count).

Fraction reaching liver after IM injection: biodistribution studies of LNPs and radiolabeled lipid formulations show substantial hepatic uptake after systemic exposure; for intramuscular administration, much of the dose remains local or in draining lymph nodes, but a non‑trivial fraction enters circulation and accumulates in liver. Reasonable, conservative ranges from animal and formulation studies are 1–20%, with many realistic scenarios near 5–10%.

Resulting liver LNP load: applying 5% to 10¹²–10¹³ LNPs → ~5×10¹⁰ to 1×10¹² LNPs in liver.

Cells in liver: human liver contains on the order of 10¹¹ total cells and a similar order of magnitude of hepatocytes; dividing gives ~0.05–5 LNPs per hepatocyte across the plausible parameter space, with central estimates <1 LNP/hepatocyte.

Hepatic steatosis and susceptibility to SARS‑CoV‑2

Clinical and experimental literature has associated nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/hepatic steatosis with worse COVID‑19 outcomes. Mechanistic work suggests metabolic inflammation, altered innate immunity, and changes in receptor expression can increase vulnerability.

Some in vitro and ex vivo studies report that steatotic hepatocytes may show altered expression of viral entry factors and are more prone to inflammatory or oxidative injury after SARS‑CoV‑2 exposure. Direct infection of hepatocytes has been demonstrated in some experimental systems, though the degree of productive infection in vivo remains debated.

Potential liver pathologies linked to spike protein or LNP exposure

Mechanisms reported or hypothesized in peer‑reviewed and preprint literature include:

Immune‑mediated hepatitis: antigen presentation of spike or spike fragments could, in susceptible individuals, trigger immune‑mediated liver inflammation.

Endothelial/microvascular injury and thrombosis: spike protein interactions with endothelial cells and pro‑inflammatory signaling can promote microthrombi and ischemic injury in hepatic microcirculation.

Mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress: spike exposure has been associated experimentally with mitochondrial ROS and cell death pathways (including ferroptosis) in hepatocytes.

Exacerbation of steatosis and metabolic dysregulation: inflammatory signaling can worsen lipid accumulation and metabolic stress in fatty livers.

Cholestatic patterns and bile duct injury: case series and histopathology after infection or, rarely, after vaccination have described cholestatic features and immune‑mediated bile duct injury in select patients.

Caveats and practical perspective

These are estimates built from basic stoichiometry and general LNP behavior; species differences, formulation details, and administration variables change biodistribution substantially.

Most exposures are transient; the liver is a major clearance organ and tolerates many nanoparticle loads, but rare idiosyncratic reactions and exacerbation of preexisting liver disease have been reported.

For clinical concerns (abnormal liver tests, jaundice, new symptoms after infection or vaccination), evaluation by a clinician and targeted testing are appropriate.

If you’d like, I can convert these estimates into a short table showing the different scenarios (low/central/high assumptions) or summarize specific experimental papers and their findings.

