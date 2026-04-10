John Carpay is the President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), a Canadian organization that provides legal support to individuals seeking to defend their constitutional rights and freedoms.

Under his leadership, the JCCF has taken on numerous cases across Canada and has had a significant impact in challenging government measures affecting civil liberties. One of the most notable efforts involved the legal challenge led by Brian Peckford against federal travel mandates. That case contributed to the suspension of vaccine travel mandates in June 2022, allowing many public servants and other Canadians to return to work and resume travel earlier than might otherwise have occurred.

Many Canadians are grateful for the organization’s work—not only for its legal outcomes, but also for the broader perspective it promotes on constitutional rights, civic responsibility, and public engagement. This is why many people continue to follow and listen to John Carpay’s presentations.

In this recording uploaded to IVIM channel from Freedom Leaders Forum that was held last month, John Carpay presents his book Corrupted by Fear, arguing that governments historically use fear to justify expanding power and restricting freedoms. Drawing parallels between Nazi Germany and modern policies, he highlights how narratives—especially those framed as “science”—can become unquestionable tools of control.

He critiques Canadian court rulings during COVID-19, emphasizing lack of evidence, ignored expert testimony, and insufficient reasoning in judgments. He argues that courts are failing in their role and should be considered a secondary safeguard (“Plan B”).

Carpay stresses that real change must occur at the cultural level (“Plan A”), where education shapes values, values shape politics, and politics shapes law.

The discussion expands to current legislation (Bills C8, C9, C22), raising concerns about censorship, surveillance, and duplication of existing laws. Participants debate the role of government in regulating speech, science, and individual freedoms.

The central message:

Cultural change is long-term but essential

Civic engagement matters

Persistence and grassroots action are key

The conversation concludes with a focus on maintaining democratic participation and continuing efforts to influence culture, law, and governance.

VIDEO (30 mins)

It takes about two weeks to dub a video into other languages, hence the delay. But now you can watch it in the language of your choice, browse by chapters, and use subtitles.

For more video recordings from Freedom Rising Forums, see this playlist on IVIM YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWNt60r804J_vwnbIk-ehns1VSpibAxGn

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