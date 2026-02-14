Reminder: To register, go to ivim.ca/hearing and fill out the form. Deadline to register: 16 FEB 2026 10am. Over 200 people have already registered to observe this historic hearing.

Other Updates:

Lots of documents were submitted today to the Board, packed in five volumes, each containing 20-30 documents:



Here’s the smallest of these:

566 02 48305 Grievor Book 04 Pipsc Advocating 7.56MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I had to write my own Python code to pack, annotate and numerate all pdf files - that saved lots of time for me. If anyone needs to do the same, please let me know and I’ll give you the executable. I’ve also put the code at my GitHub: https://github.com/gorodnichy/IVI-Tools



Lots of new evidence added to the portal: www.IVIM.ca/hearing

This now includes:

KEY FINDINGS / CONCERNS



ANALYSIS OF OFFICIAL Cases Following Vaccination PHAC DATA. - See also Images below and https://sites.google.com/view/open-canada (shortcut: ivim.ca/o ) No evidence to support claims that vaccine stops transmission or significantly reduces covid deaths Starting from Omicron (October 2021) the rate of infected or deceased with Covid for vaccinated goes up



Evidence of using Data manipulation techniques (Algorithmic bias)by PHAC that skew the results in favour of vaccinated

Data log: PHAC “Cases Following Vaccination” data log (googlesheet)

Summaries of findings: Reported “Cases Following Vaccination” statistics are skewed (”Adjusted”) to Support a Political Narrative of Vaccine Effectiveness, When the Actual Unskewed Data Showed the Opposite : https://en.gorodnichy.ca/evidence/data-skewing-by-phac More detail: https://sites.google.com/view/open-canada/dashboard/cases-following-vaccination



Analysis of StatsCan “Vital Statistics” data Evidence of increased mortality among young and deaths with unknown causes correlated with beginning of COVID-19 vaccination.

Publication of this insight on Health Canada was delayed by nine month, with no mentioning of vaccine side-effects

UK Vital Statistics data for persons (0-24) UK Official Data shows that Covid-19 infection did not result in more deaths among children, but vaccination did.



Anecdotal reports of side effects following covid-19 vaccination: personal medical data and reported in news



Anecdotal evidence of obstacles to report side-effects covid-19 vaccination



Anecdotal evidence of suppressing discussions of any concerns related to covid-19 vaccine data - including those raised by one of the most prominent GC data scientists who dedicated his career to evaluation of vendor systems using data



Wide-spread Evidence of Foreign and Corporate Influence on Canadian Health Policy Undermining Canadian National Interests and Constitutional Rights: https://en.gorodnichy.ca/evidence/foreign-corporate-influence

Many more images have been added. Here is one of them, you might have seen already:

Finally, Lots of stories have also been already narrated on the phone for my AI Assistant to process them and convert to substack episodes.

So stay tune, you’ll be learning some new about this case every day, as we start the count down to the Hearing!

