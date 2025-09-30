Preface

This article examines one of the most consequential questions of the COVID-19 vaccination era: did the safety profile of shots vary meaningfully by batch, and if so, who knew and when?

Independent evidence from three very different sources—the Danish “batch-dependent safety” study, British Columbia’s internal AEFI reports obtained under FOI, and U.S. VAERS-based tools such as howbad.info—all point to large differences in reported adverse events by lot number.

If these signals are genuine, the second question is unavoidable: why has batch-level safety data been so difficult for the public to access?

Evidence Stream 1: Denmark’s Batch Variability Study

In 2023, a Danish team published a paper in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation showing three distinct clusters of adverse-event reporting intensity for Pfizer’s BNT162b2 batches. One cluster represented about 5% of all lots and showed vastly more reports than the others.

Although later analyses attempted to downplay or re-interpret the signal, the paper remains a landmark in raising the possibility of systematic batch-level differences.

Evidence Stream 2: British Columbia FOI

Through FOI, internal BC CDC spreadsheets revealed far more detailed adverse event tracking than what had been posted publicly. Independent analysts found some lots had dramatically higher reported AEFIs than others—again echoing Denmark’s pattern.

Yet BC’s public dashboards did not display this lot-level information, leaving citizens with a sanitized, aggregated view.

Evidence Stream 3: HowBad.info and VAERS

The web application howbad.info allows anyone to enter a lot number and see the number of reported adverse events linked to that lot in the U.S. VAERS database.

I personally tested over a dozen lot numbers from relatives and friends. The variation was striking: some lots had relatively few reports, others hundreds or thousands. Because VAERS captures only a small fraction of actual adverse events (estimates often around 10% reporting), the true differences may be even greater.

The Two “Undeniable” Patterns

Undeniable variation across batches — Three independent data streams (Denmark, BC FOI, VAERS/HowBad) converge on the same basic signal: reported adverse events vary drastically by lot. Undeniable concealment and minimization — Governments and manufacturers have consistently limited public access to batch-level safety data. BC FOI records were only released under legal request. Pfizer and FDA initially sought to seal clinical trial documents for 75 years. Danish and Swedish researchers who published batch-variability work faced immediate pushback.

Why This Matters

If the safety of one medical product varies by 10× or 100× depending on the lot, public-health ethics demand that such information be published in real time. Batch-level transparency could enable targeted recalls, better pharmacovigilance, and more informed consent. Instead, citizens have had to rely on FOI requests, volunteer-run web apps, and fragmented international studies.

When families like that of Sean Hartman—the 17-year-old Ontario hockey player who died after vaccination—seek answers, the absence of open batch-level data compounds their grief and erodes public trust.

Hypothetical Analysis: Why Concealment Happens

Because batch-level variability strikes at the heart of manufacturing quality and regulatory oversight, acknowledging it publicly could trigger lawsuits, product recalls, and even criminal liability. In such a hypothetical scenario, institutions may:

Restrict or delay data release.

Frame signals as “artefacts” rather than investigate them fully.

Target or discredit whistleblowers and independent analysts.

Emphasize aggregate safety to drown out lot-specific outliers.

This is not a claim about any one company’s intent; it is a sober look at how powerful organizations tend to behave when transparency threatens them.

Policy Recommendations

Mandatory public dashboards of batch-level adverse events , with denominators, demographics, and cold-chain data.

Independent replication of lot-specific safety analyses in multiple countries.

Legal sunset clauses on secrecy , preventing decades-long data lockups.

Victim-family involvement in pharmacovigilance oversight panels.

