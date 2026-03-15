Over the next few weeks, I will be sharing a series of data evidence capsules that I am preparing for the continuation of my hearing, which challenges my employer’s decision to suspend me for discussing and sharing information drawn from official government data.

In partnership with Ted Kuntz, the chair of the National Citizens Inquiry, arrangements have been made to present small (15-minute long) evidence snippets from my case during the weekly Freedom Leaders meetings organized by Ted at lunchtime on Fridays.

Below is the first such data evidence capsule. Each capsule will include direct pages in the exhibits and documents submitted by both myself and the employer, along with download links for those document from my website: www.ivim.ca/hearing .

Enjoy and share around!

YouTube (30 mins): PHAC - Covid deaths among vaxed and data skewing. Update on My Hearing

Additional links and details: www.ivim.ca/hearing/red-flags

Related articles:

Notes from My Hearing so far...

I’m still writing notes from my hearing, which eventually will be published at www.ivim.ca/hearing/notes

UPDATES

BREAKING: After three days of hearing on 18-20 Feb 2026, the Hearing is Adjourned — Next Date to Be Announced; Continuation Expected in Summer. The Grievor requests everyone who follows the Hearing to remain courteous in their comments on social networks so that the legal process can proceed without disruption and the matter is heard fully and fairly.

Proceedings to Date (18-20 FEB 2026)

1st Day - 9:30 AM:

Opening statements were delivered first by the Employer, then by the Grievor : Employer stated that this hearing is about Code of Conduct and Duty of Loyalty. Grievor stated that this hearing is rather about Political Pressures and the Fear of Reprisal among Public Servants, which have become the key pillars of his Union members advocacy when he run for PIPSC Vice-president position in 2024.



The Employer presented its allegations Exhibits added from Employer’s Book of Documents



1st Day - 1 PM:

Employer called his First witness: KA, Director (Data Science Division, 2020-2022) Grievor’s manager (2020-2022), signed Grievor’s LWOP, conducted and signed administrative investigation on the allegations on posting misinformation



2nd Day - 9:30 AM:

The Grievor cross-examined KA (First witness for Employer):

2nd Day - 1:30 PM:

Employer called his Second witness : NV, Director (Data Science Division since 2022) Grievor’s manager (2022-present), signed the discipline letters after the Grievor came back from LWOP



3rd Day - AM:

The Grievor cross-examined NV (Second witness for Employer):

3rd Day - 2 PM:

The Grievor called his first witness: RF, Professor and Data Engineer from U. of Waterloo with PhD in medical devices evaluations, who contributed to the development of the Open Canada Vital Statistics (Deaths) Tracker – “Vitals Web App” Witness was asked to testify on the challenges of finding the desired information (such as the percentage of covid deaths among fully vaccinate) from official PHAC reports. It was then planned that the witness would also testify on his role in gathering and validating the PHAC data for “Vitals Web App” that he helped to develop. However, this never happed for reasons described below. After first 30 mins of the Professor’s testimony, the Chair took the word to state that, at this point, he has no doubt in validity of Grievor’s data [referring to the visualization tools developed by the Grievor and the insights that were gained from those visualizations]. It is what Grievor did with this data that he needs to examine (”Your data is not in doubt, it is what you did with your data“), and hence he does not see any value in further examination of this witness or any other witness Dmitry was planning to call. Grievor asked to take the break to decide on whether he still wants to proceed with his first witness testimony.



3rd Day - 3 PM(after break)

Based of the Chair’s statement quoted above, Grievor announced his decision to cancel the testimony of his first witness.

For the same reason, the Grievor also withdrew the planned testimony of a second witness (Professor and Senior Data Scientist from U. of Ottawa who contributed to the analysis and publications of the visualizations obtained using Vitals Web App).

Another break was requested at this point to address the concerns related to the comments posted on social media

3rd Day - 4 PM(after another break)

Chair announced that the Hearing will have to adjourned. The date will be announced later (most likely sometime in summer)

Other developments - Prior to the hearing:

Grievor advised the Board that he has the third witness (Professor and Director from Institute for Big Data Analytics in Halifax who was the other contributor to the analysis and publications of the visualizations obtained using Vitals Web App), but taht could not testify because of international travel

Grievor has also advised the Board that heapproached four his public service colleagues who contributed to the development of the Vitals Web App and the related discussions, which happened during the weekly Lunch-n-Learns seminars led by the Grievor from 2020 to 2022, and all of them declined to testify because of fear of reprisal. Two of this colleagues however agreed to testify under the condition that their identities would not disclosed to the Employer, which is impossible under the format of the FPSLREB hearings.

When the hearing resumes (expected early summer):

The Grievor will testify. Employer counsel will cross-examine the Grievor. Both parties will present final submissions.

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