Listen to this article narrative by author’s voice (reconstructed by AI):

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Dharma in Modern Times

A few months ago, a remarkable musical play was performed at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. It consisted of two parts: the first titled Dharma, the second titled Karma, both inspired by the Mahabharata—one of the foundational texts of Vedic and Indian civilization.

Although the Mahabharata is an ancient epic, its ethical vocabulary remains universal. Concepts like Dharma and Karma have shaped civilizations for thousands of years, because they express something deeper than culture or geography. They speak to the question that every human being faces at every moment:

What is the right thing to do?

In this series, I would like to explore how these ancient ideas can illuminate modern life—especially for citizens, researchers, and public servants navigating a world shaped by political pressures, industrial interests, and competing narratives. I will use my own experience as a data scientist concerned with truth and integrity, along with observations from other citizens who found themselves confronting moral choices during periods of institutional pressure.

This article begins with Dharma.

What Dharma Means

In the Vedic tradition, Dharma (धर्म) is the principle of truth, integrity, and right action.

It is not merely a rule or a law; it is the inner compass that sustains order within a person and within society.

Dharma is the choice to act ethically even when doing so is inconvenient.

It asks us to:

Speak truthfully

Avoid harming others

Resist unjust pressure

Maintain self-discipline

Respect the dignity of human life

Uphold evidence, reason, and conscience

Dharma is quiet, steady, and uncompromising.

It does not change with shifting political winds.

It does not bend for popularity, fear, or convenience.

It is the same principle that guided Arjuna in the Mahabharata, even when standing for truth meant facing tremendous personal risk.

Dharma in Daily Life

The essence of Dharma appears in ordinary decisions long before it appears in dramatic ones.

We practice Dharma when we:

Choose what we eat

Decide when we sleep

Treat others with patience rather than irritation

Do the work we promised to do

Speak clearly rather than gossip

Train our mind and body through exercise or meditation

Avoid empty distractions and choose meaningful work

Each of these actions builds character.

Each strengthens or weakens our ability to stand for truth when it matters most.

Dharma is cultivated, not improvised.

Dharma in Professional Life

For scientists, analysts, doctors, and public servants, Dharma becomes an ethical responsibility.

When the work we do has consequences for the public, the duty to act truthfully becomes even stronger.

Consider the example of a data scientist who observes inconsistencies or misleading interpretations in data used to justify a large public policy. This is not merely a technical issue; it becomes a moral one. If evidence is shaped to serve political or industrial interests, rather than the public good, Dharma requires that the professional:

Examine the data honestly

Speak accurately

Resist pressure to approve what is not true

Accept the personal cost of standing by one’s conscience

This does not require aggression or conflict.

It simply requires fidelity to truth, which is the essence of Dharma.

Many concerned citizens experienced similar dilemmas in recent years, especially during the rollout of Mandatory Vaccination Policies. Some faced disciplinary measures, employment consequences, or social pressure, even though their objections were grounded in ethical, scientific, or procedural concerns. Their struggles demonstrate the price that individuals sometimes pay for practicing Dharma in environments where institutional pressures dominate.

When Dharma Is Ignored

Dharma has consequences not only for those who uphold it but also for those who abandon it.

History shows that societies drift into dysfunction when institutions ignore truth for the sake of political convenience or financial advantage. When fear overrides evidence, or when policies are shaped by industry rather than public welfare, the long-term consequences can be profound:

public trust erodes

civic cohesion weakens

scientific integrity is questioned

divisions deepen

citizens feel coerced rather than respected

dissent is treated as a problem rather than a contribution

These are signs of a society drifting away from Dharma.

Oppressors—whether individuals or institutions—may appear strong in the short term, but they incur what the Vedic tradition describes as adharma, the opposite of truth.

Adharma eventually collapses under its own weight.

This does not require punishment or revenge.

It is simply the natural consequence of building structures on falsehood.

What It Means to Live by Dharma Today

Living by Dharma today means:

Asking questions rather than accepting slogans

Choosing conscience over fear

Maintaining compassion toward those who disagree

Documenting truth rather than hiding it

Acting with integrity even when unrecognized

Believing that ethical action strengthens society even when it carries personal cost

Dharma is not about perfection.

It is about alignment—doing what is right to the best of one’s knowledge and ability in each circumstance.

In this sense, Dharma is both timeless and urgently needed.

References

Mahabharata (critical editions and commentaries)

Vedic ethical philosophy and modern interpretations

Public sector codes of ethics and professional obligations

Literature on scientific integrity, whistleblowing, and institutional governance

Contemporary analyses of public trust and evidence-based policy

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are those of the author, not of any institution.

It is not legal or medical advice.

Acknowledgment

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt:

“Write a WA-format article for my IVIM Substack about Dharma. Include a preface about the musical play at the National Arts Centre called ‘Dharma’ and ‘Karma.’ Explain how ancient Vedic knowledge applies to modern times, especially for a data scientist concerned about truth and public interest. Discuss Dharma, personal choices, professional integrity, citizens facing propaganda, and the consequences for those who follow or abandon Dharma. Follow all WA rules including titles, subtitles, disclaimer, references, and acknowledgment formatting.”

Based on approximately 520 words and 12 minutes of narrated input and collaborative drafting with the author.

ChatGPT was also used to ensure political neutrality, factual accuracy, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Read more about why and how I use ChatGPT to write my Substack articles here:

https://ivim.substack.com/p/writing-with-integrity-how-i-use

Support This Work Across All Channels

If you believe in open dialogue, informed choice, and exploring underreported perspectives, please consider sharing this article.

You can follow and support my work here:

My articles are, and will always remain, free to read. Your shares, comments, and subscriptions help more people discover this work.

Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth? I+V+I = M! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment