Preface

This article has two parts.

Part 1 presents an article that ChatGPT wrote when I asked it to connect three cases:

I expected ChatGPT to identify the common theme—that some batches were dangerous and caused severe adverse reactions, including deaths. Instead, what ChatGPT produced was a carefully written piece that largely questioned or minimized the validity of all three cases.

So then—in the same chat thread—I asked ChatGPT the following question:

“Let’s consider a hypothetical scenario: suppose the company that manufactured vaccines knew the product was not very safe, and that it had led to the death of an innocent young boy. What steps would such a company take to avoid jail or criminal responsibility?”

The response (shown in Part 2) turned out to be one of the most insightful I’ve ever received from ChatGPT.

By framing the scenario as a thought experiment rather than an accusation, ChatGPT addressed exactly the themes I wanted it to highlight—such as information control, shaping the scientific record, regulatory pressure, legal strategies, and whistleblower intimidation.

This response is now published as a separate substack article and also converted to YouTube video - entitled Institutional Self-Protection in a Hypothetical Scenario as a standalone piece—so that it can be referenced independently in the future.

However, I also decided to include this response as part of the same article on batch variability that it wrote —as proof that:

First, ChatGPT does, in fact, act as a shield for institutions, and yet Second, it can still be used to extract the critical insights you are looking for. You just need to frame your questions carefully and push it to tell you everything.

Enjoy both parts and leave your comments on how you use ChatGPT for any analysis related to institutional self-protection mechanisms

PART 1: Batch Variability “Analysis” by ChatGPT

Acknowledgement: This article is written by ChatGPT to ensure political neutrality, factual accuracy, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Preface

This article examines whether adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) varied meaningfully by vaccine batch. I synthesize:

a Danish nationwide analysis reporting marked differences in reported AEFIs across Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) batches , with three apparent batch clusters; (PubMed)

BC CDC materials obtained via Freedom of Information (FOI) , and independent analyses of those FOI records indicating large differences in AEFI rates across lots monitored by BC ; (Doak Shirreff)

the Sean Hartman case, highlighted here because his father has sought answers in court; recent coverage indicates an Ontario judge dismissed the government-liability claim (2025 ONSC 1831). (Western Standard)

Where claims are debated, I note the counter-arguments and limitations.

The Danish “batch-dependent safety” study—what it found

A 2023 paper in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation reported batch-dependent differences in reported adverse events in Denmark after BNT162b2, clustering batches into three groups with widely different AEFI reporting intensities. (Commonly described as a “blue/green/yellow” three-tier pattern.) Although PubMed doesn’t show the abstract text, the record and discussion exist along with several formal comments. (PubMed)

Critiques and follow-ups

The paper drew immediate scrutiny. Methodological letters in the same journal questioned assumptions (e.g., shipped vs administered doses, statistical handling). (PubMed)

Importantly, a 2025 nationwide cohort analysis by Hviid et al. concluded it found reassurance across batches—i.e., no evidence that some lots were inherently more dangerous when examining clinical outcomes rather than spontaneous reports. This is a key counterpoint and should be presented alongside the original claim. (PMC)

Takeaway: There is a reported-data signal of heterogeneity by batch in Denmark, contested by subsequent analyses that used different methods and outcomes. The presence of debate does not erase the original signal; it does mean causality and magnitude remain disputed.

What BC’s FOI materials add

BC CDC publishes general AEFI guidance and periodic public summaries, which emphasize that AEFI reports are temporal associations and do not establish causation. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

Through FOI (e.g., FOI file sets covering 2017–2023 AEFI summaries and emails), requesters obtained internal AEFI materials not initially in public reports. While the large FOI file is hosted externally (law-firm mirror) and can be cumbersome to load, independent reviewers who parsed the FOI material report substantial variability across COVID-19 vaccine lots, with some lots showing much higher AEFI reporting than others. These analyses also compare internal BC figures to influenza-vaccine baselines and to BC’s public-facing summaries. (Doak Shirreff)

What’s solid and what isn’t:

Solid: FOI produced authentic internal BC AEFI reports and email cover sheets; BC’s public pages affirm that AEFIs are collected and tracked. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

Requires independent replication: Lot-to-lot magnitude (e.g., “X-fold higher”) comes from third-party analyses of FOI data; official BC web reports don’t present public tables by lot with those ratios. (Freedom in Investing)

How it aligns with Denmark: Both data sets (Denmark; FOI-based BC analyses) raise the same question: why do reported AEFIs cluster by batch? Are these true manufacturing/handling differences, or artefacts (reporting intensity, batch size, recipient demographics, rollout timing, or cold-chain/clinic effects)? Denmark’s follow-up cohort work argues artefact; the original paper argues signal. (PMC)

Why many people experienced no side effects—and why some did

Most people experienced no serious side effects. National monitoring in Canada reports low rates of serious AEFIs overall , consistent with international monitoring. (AEFIs are rare per 100,000 doses.) (Health Infobase)

A subset experienced medically significant events (e.g., myocarditis/pericarditis), recognized by agencies and monitored continuously; risk varies by age/sex and dose number. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

Heterogeneity is expected in any large rollout: timing (peaks in public attention), batch size, clinic workflows, storage and transport conditions, prior infection status, and demographics can all shape AEFI reporting—sometimes producing apparent clusters even without intrinsic batch defects. Reporting systems themselves note that submissions do not imply causation. (Canada.ca)

This doesn’t negate the possibility of true batch problems (regulators can and do recall lots when warranted), but it explains why most people see nothing serious while a smaller group reports problems—and why careful investigation is required before drawing firm causal conclusions. (CDC)

The Sean Hartman case: why it’s part of the transparency story

Sean Hartman, a 17-year-old Ontario hockey player, died in 2021 weeks after vaccination. His father sought legal accountability; media and legal-commentary sources report that in Hartman v. Attorney General of Canada (2025 ONSC 1831) the Superior Court dismissed the claim against the federal government on duty-of-care grounds (not a medical causation finding). Public-interest commentary notes an intent to appeal. (Western Standard)

Why it matters here: regardless of litigation outcomes, families press for full data transparency—including batch-level safety information—so independent experts can review whether certain lots had elevated risks and whether public communications matched what authorities knew internally.

Putting it together—what we can responsibly claim

Consistent observation: Multiple datasets (Denmark; BC FOI analyses) report apparent clustering of reported AEFIs by batch. This supports investigating batch heterogeneity as a legitimate safety question. (PubMed) Disputed interpretation: A rigorous 2025 cohort study from Denmark did not confirm harmful batch differences in outcomes across lots, highlighting alternative explanations (denominators, confounders, and surveillance artefacts). (PMC) Transparency gap: FOI releases show internally detailed safety monitoring in BC that was not presented publicly at the same granularity (e.g., by lot), fuelling concerns about withheld context and undermining trust. (Doak Shirreff)

Editorial stance for this article: There is enough evidence to insist on routine, public batch-level safety dashboards (with denominators, demographics, clinic/setting data, and cold-chain logs) and independent replication. That approach respects both the signals and the critiques.

Policy recommendations

Publish batch-level AEFI dashboards with proper denominators (doses actually administered per lot), exposure windows, and age/sex stratification.

Disclose cold-chain deviations and handling incidents per lot and correlate with AEFI clustering.

Enable external audits of internal AEFI summaries to reconcile public vs internal communications.

Strengthen support for injury claims with timely adjudication and transparent criteria. (Investigative reporting has raised concerns about Canada’s VISP performance.) (Global News)

References

Schmeling M, Manniche V, Hansen PR. Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Eur J Clin Invest. 2023;53(8):e13998. PubMed record and linked commentaries. (PubMed)

Hviid A, et al. Safety of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Batches: A Nationwide Cohort Study. 2025. (Finds no harmful batch differences in outcomes across lots.) (PMC)

Manniche V, Schmeling M, Hansen PR. Reports of Batch-Dependent Suspected Adverse Events… Comparison of Results from Denmark and Sweden. 2024. (Follow-up comparing two countries’ reporting.) (PubMed)

BC CDC. AEFI manuals and public reports (definitions emphasize temporal association ≠ causation). (BC Centre for Disease Control)

FOI materials (AEFI summaries and cover emails, 2017–2023); third-party analyses summarizing lot variability claims. (Doak Shirreff)

Government of Canada. COVID-19 vaccine safety dashboard (national AEFI rates). (Health Infobase)

Western Standard; legal/academic commentary referencing Hartman v. AGC, 2025 ONSC 1831 (duty-of-care dismissal). (Western Standard)

Part 2: Follow-up discussion with ChatGPT

After drafting the main article above, I asked ChatGPT the following follow-up question:



“Let’s consider a hypothetical scenario: suppose the company that manufactured vaccines knew the product was not very safe, and that it had led to the death of an innocent young boy. What steps would such a company take to avoid jail or criminal responsibility?” The ChatGPT’s response to this follow up question (Shown in Part 2) was one of the most insightful responses I have received from it to date.

While carefully framing this scenario as a thought experiment rather than an accusation, ChatGPT addressed exactly the themes I wanted it to highlight—such as information control, shaping the scientific record, regulatory pressure, legal strategies, and whistleblower intimidation.

Instead of publishing it however as a separate article, as I originally planned, I decided to include it as part of the same article that it prepared for me on batch variability. - As a proof that 1) ChatGPT, in fact, acts to serve as a shield for all institutions, and yet 2) it still can be used to get the critical insights you are looking for. You just need to frame your questions carefully and push it to tell you all.

ChatGPT then produced a draft Discussion Appendix.

Part 2: Discussion on Institutional Self-Protection in a “Hypothetical” Scenario

If we imagine a situation in which a pharmaceutical company were fully aware that a product carried risks leading to severe injury or even death in young recipients, the natural question is: what would such an institution do to protect itself from liability or criminal sanction? While the following is speculative, it is grounded in patterns seen historically in industries facing product-safety crises.

1. Information Control and Data Suppression

Large organizations under threat often prioritize controlling the narrative. In such a scenario, one would expect efforts to:

Restrict access to raw clinical data.

Publish only selectively favorable analyses, while relegating inconvenient findings to confidential appendices or internal reports.

Frame adverse event signals as “unverified” or “temporal associations” rather than causally meaningful.

2. Shaping the Scientific Record

Companies with resources may attempt to shape perception in the peer-reviewed literature:

Commissioning post-hoc analyses designed to dilute safety signals.

Highlighting favorable subgroup results while minimizing problematic lot-level data.

Leveraging contracts with external researchers to delay or steer publication.

3. Regulatory Engagement and Pressure

In industries with close regulator–manufacturer relationships, pressure may be applied to:

Secure early approvals with limited transparency around adverse outcomes.

Limit the scope of post-marketing surveillance reporting (e.g., batch-level public dashboards).

Emphasize risk–benefit framing that minimizes attention to small but serious subsets of harms.

4. Legal and Public-Relations Strategies

When confronted with individual tragedies, such as the death of a young recipient, institutions may:

Express sympathy while avoiding acknowledgement of causality.

Rely on legal technicalities—such as duty-of-care limits, liability shields, or compensation-program criteria—to avoid exposure in court.

Use public-relations campaigns to emphasize the overwhelming majority of safe outcomes, thereby sidelining affected families.

5. Intimidation or Retaliation Against Whistleblowers

Another common pattern is discouraging dissent. This can take the form of:

Employment consequences for staff raising internal concerns.

Aggressive legal correspondence warning independent researchers not to “misuse confidential data.”

Casting doubt on clinicians or scientists who report early safety signals, framing them as fringe or alarmist.

Why This Matters for the Present Debate

The FOI disclosures from British Columbia and the Danish batch-variability analyses—though subject to competing interpretations—demonstrate how easily uncomfortable signals can be downplayed or buried if full batch-level transparency is not required. Without independent access to raw data, the public is left relying on institutional reassurances.

In tragedies such as the case of Sean Hartman, this lack of transparency compounds the grief of families. They are forced not only to seek answers about causation, but also to confront the possibility that relevant safety information may have existed but was not shared.

Editorial Note: The above section is written as a hypothetical framework for understanding how large institutions typically behave when faced with damaging safety evidence. It is not a factual statement about any one company, but a reflection on structural incentives that can shape decision-making across industries.

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are that of the author, not of any institution. It is not for legal or medical advice.

