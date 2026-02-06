Preface:

After receiving his first shot, observing troubling side effects in people close to him, and then personally reviewing the most trusted data he could find—official government sources—the data scientist (a long-serving Government of Canada specialist who had dedicated his career to evaluating vendor products using evidence) reached a conclusion he could not ignore: the risk of taking another shot appeared too high, and the added benefit too small.

This was not a casual opinion. For years, his employer had trusted him precisely because he could detect poor performance, hidden failure modes, and changes in performance over time—then communicate those findings clearly so decision-makers could act responsibly.

So he made a conscious decision for himself: he could not take the second shot, even if it meant losing his job.

But then a deeper question followed.

Once he felt confident that his evidence was strong enough to guide his own decision, what was he supposed to do as a professional—and as a moral human being?

Could he keep it to himself and watch others continue without access to the same evidence?

Or did his principles require something harder: to speak, to share, and to warn—even if it came at a personal cost?

Episode 1 — Everything Changed in 2021

Everything changed for a data scientist in 2021.

Let’s call him Dr. Albert.

By that time, he was one of the most quoted and recognizable data scientists in his niche: performance evaluation of biometric systems in the Government of Canada. Within his organization, he had built a reputation as someone who could take complex technical results and make them understandable—useful, even inspiring.

He represented his agency at major conferences. He led seminars. He ran workshops. For years, he taught other analysts and scientists how to visualize information using modern data tools—how to make government data speak clearly.

And he loved it.

It felt like a mutual partnership: he respected the institution, and the institution seemed to respect him. He trusted the agency’s mandate, its professionalism, and its commitment to evidence-based work. He had spent more than 15 years serving it.

Then COVID happened.

And when the vaccines arrived—marketed as the collective solution to the crisis—Dr. Albert and his family were among the first to step forward. He didn’t hesitate. He wanted to protect his community. He wanted to help stop transmission. He believed in public health as a principle, and in science as a method.

But then something began to happen—quietly at first.

The first cracks: side effects, unanswered questions

The first warning signs didn’t come from social media. They came from real life.

He began seeing unexpected medical issues in relatives in France after vaccination—issues that hadn’t been clearly discussed in the public messaging around risk.

That bothered him, because he understood something basic about informed consent:

Even for something as routine as a dental procedure, clinicians typically explain potential complications—even those with very low probability. One in ten thousand. One in fifty thousand. “Rare,” but still disclosed.

Yet with this new product—distributed at global scale—he noticed an unusual confidence in the messaging:

There seemed to be no meaningful public discussion of risk at all.

So he did what a data scientist does when something doesn’t add up.

He looked for the source documentation.

And what he found was… disturbing.

The leaflets were blank.

Not “short.” Not “simplified.”

Blank.

No proper discussion of risks. No transparent uncertainty. No meaningful detail—at least not in the form he expected from a medical intervention being pushed so aggressively.

He then tried to report what his family believed to be vaccine-related side effects. But the system did what systems often do when they don’t want complexity: it narrowed the interpretation until only coincidence remained.

A doctor reassured them it was unrelated. Coincidental. Common. Nothing to worry about.

Dr. Albert accepted that. Not because he was naive, but because he was still operating under the assumption that the system wanted to investigate. That if something important was happening, it would become visible through normal professional channels.

At that moment, he still trusted the process.

The Bulgaria shock: a different reality

In the summer of 2021, Dr. Albert traveled to Bulgaria with his daughter.

And there he experienced something that shook him—not medically, but psychologically.

There were no masks.

No announcements. No panic. No public scolding. No moral enforcement in grocery stores or public transit. In the capital city, life looked almost normal.

That was jarring.

In Canada, the messaging had created a social reality where masks were treated not just as a precaution, but as a moral obligation—so emotionally charged that people sometimes aggressively confronted strangers who didn’t comply.

But here, in another country, the story was different.

Vaccines were also not pursued with the same intensity.

Dr. Albert tried to rationalize it:

Maybe they would “pay the price.” Maybe their hospitals would collapse. Maybe they were simply taking a reckless gamble.

Still, the discrepancy lodged itself in his mind:

If this virus was universally catastrophic in the way it was described, why did public behavior vary so radically from country to country?

“No one will be forced”… until they were

Back in Canada, he continued believing what he had been told at the highest level:

That vaccination would remain a choice.

He had listened to the Prime Minister—whom he admired and had supported repeatedly since becoming a Canadian citizen after immigrating from Ukraine. He believed the country’s values were stable and predictable. He believed Canadians were not the kind of people who would turn medical status into a requirement for basic participation in society.

And at first, the promise was clear:

No one would be forced.

Dr. Albert repeated that to others. He reassured friends and colleagues. He compared it to the logic of other vaccines in his life experience: influenza, childhood immunizations, even the way people treat vaccination for pets.

You vaccinate because it helps.

Not because you are coerced.

Then, unexpectedly, the message changed.

The same government that promised choice began signaling exclusion:

Get vaccinated—or lose access.

Get vaccinated—or be restricted.

Get vaccinated—or be removed from normal life.

For Dr. Albert, this wasn’t just political. It wasn’t just frustrating.

It was personally destabilizing.

Because he could not reconcile two things:

The idea that Canada believed so strongly in consent and rights The reality of a mandate that treated dissent as unacceptable

Still, even at that stage, he did not become “anti-vaccine.”

He remained calm.

He remained scientific.

He believed that the data would eventually make everything consistent again.

The scientist’s expectation: post-marketing proof

Dr. Albert had a simple, evidence-based expectation:

Once post-marketing data arrived, it would prove that the fully vaccinated would have dramatically lower rates of infection and death—perhaps by orders of magnitude—just as public messaging implied.

He expected the kind of clarity that makes mandates unnecessary:

numbers so strong that people choose voluntarily.

But by September 2021, data began appearing publicly.

For the first time, it became possible to compare outcomes across groups—not through slogans, but through real-world metrics.

And when Dr. Albert looked, he saw something he did not expect.

Not just “not as good as promised.”

He saw patterns that suggested that, in some contexts, the vaccinated—or partially vaccinated—were not clearly safer in the way the public had been told to assume.

At minimum, the story was no longer simple.

At minimum, it demanded honest discussion.

So Dr. Albert did what he believed a responsible professional should do:

He filed an exemption.

Not to be difficult. Not to provoke. Not as a political act.

But because he had developed a conscientious conviction:

That taking additional doses would not benefit him, and might increase risk—both for himself and, paradoxically, for broader public health goals.

In his mind, this was still within the Canadian social contract:

“My body, my choice” — applied consistently, without punishing dissent.

January 11: denial without explanation

He continued working normally into early 2022, expecting that his exemption request would be assessed with professional transparency.

Then, on January 11, everything collapsed.

His Director General sent him an email stating that his religious accommodation request had been denied.

When he asked why, no reason was provided.

When he asked who made the decision, he was told that information could not be disclosed.

That moment created a rupture.

Because suddenly the institution he trusted—the one that celebrated him as a scientist, a teacher, a public servant, and a professional—was operating like an opaque authority instead of a rational employer.

The most disturbing part was not the denial itself.

It was the absence of accountability:

No explanation.

No dialogue.

No identifiable decision-maker.

Only a command—and a consequence.

“Just show me it’s good”

Dr. Albert met with his Director General and spoke plainly:

He was willing to do what was right for the country.

He was willing to protect the community.

He was willing to be convinced.

He only asked for one thing:

Show me the evidence.

His Director General suggested that he watch the corporate vaccine training.

But the “training,” he discovered, was not training at all.

It was promotional content:

No interactive questions

No debate

No updated scientific discussion

No acknowledgement of emerging real-world data

Worse, the content had been created in the summer—before post-marketing data was available.

So Dr. Albert asked for an updated version.

A new briefing. A new training. A new scientific summary that reflected the data that now existed.

He then read the Chief Science Advisor’s report released in summer 2021 and noticed that even there, some concerns were raised—concerns that deserved follow-up, clarification, and ongoing discussion.

He wanted to speak with the Chief Science Advisor directly.

Not to attack.

Not to accuse.

Not to grandstand.

To understand.

Because the post-marketing evidence—now available—was, in his view, even more troubling than what had been known before.

And that is where the true story begins.

Because what happens when a scientist asks for evidence…

and the system refuses to discuss it?

What comes next (Episode 2 preview)

In Episode 2, Dr. Albert will describe what happened after he asked the most basic scientific question—“Can we review the updated data?”—and how that request began to transform him from valued expert to institutional threat.

References

(References will be added once the final draft selects exact public datasets, reports, and dates to cite formally.)

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are that of the author, not of any institution. It is not for legal or medical advice.

Acknowledgment

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt: ‘Write my IVIM Substack essay episode as a narrative about a government data scientist (“Dr. Albert”) in 2021: previously celebrated for biometric evaluation and data visualization work, early vaccination, noticing side effects in relatives, searching for vaccine information and finding leaflets blank, being told side effects were coincidental, shock in Bulgaria seeing no masks and lower vaccine uptake, trust in government statements that vaccination would not be forced, surprise at mandates, expectation that post-marketing data would prove dramatic benefit, reviewing public data around Sept 2021 and forming a conscientious belief that further doses increased risk, filing an exemption, denial on Jan 11 without reasons or decision-maker disclosed, being directed to “training” that was promotional and outdated, and attempting to follow up on Chief Science Advisor concerns after post-marketing data appeared.’

Based on approximately [X] words and [Y] minutes of narrated input and collaborative drafting with the author.

ChatGPT was also used to ensure political neutrality, factual accuracy, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Read more about why and how I use ChatGPT to write my Substack articles here.

Support This Work Across All Channels

If you believe in open dialogue, informed choice, and exploring underreported perspectives, help keep the conversation going—like and share this article on your preferred platform. I write these articles on my own time as a contribution to my community—especially for those seeking truth and guidance in these increasingly censored times. Your support—through follows, likes, and shares—makes a real difference. You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM)