The Meeting with the DG Announcing the Decision

To recap from Episode 1: on January 11, Dr. Albert received the email that changed his life. His religious accommodation request had been denied.

Soon after, he was invited to a bilateral meeting with his Director General. Let’s call her Jane.

Jane looked genuinely sad. She knew how psychologically devastating this would be for him. Over the last couple of years, they had built a strong and unusually warm professional relationship. They had multiple pleasant interactions; she encouraged his initiatives in data science; he supported her openly as the new Chief Data Officer who had created an inspiring, open environment in the branch after arriving from her previous agency.

She began the meeting gently.

“As you know, your accommodation has been denied. I know this is not what you wanted to hear…” From her expression, Dr. Albert could see how uncomfortable and genuinely sorry Jane felt saying it.

When he asked why, Jane replied that the decision had been made elsewhere. She had no information about the reasoning and could not even say who had made it.

What she could do, she said, was help him get through the difficult period she knew would follow.

And it was clear she meant it. Dr. Albert could see the empathy in her face. She understood the anguish of that moment—the surreal sense that something fundamental had broken in the employer he had trusted for decades.

So, trying to stay constructive, he chose to speak like a public servant first.

“You know me,” he told her. “I’ve always tried to do what is best for my community and for the country. If this is truly what is best, I will do it—even if it conflicts with my beliefs. And I need to put something on the table.”

Jane knew he had a big family—one of the largest among those she knew. Four children. She didn’t know every detail of his finances, but she could easily guess what it meant: mortgages, obligations, a whole household depending on one salary.

So the phrase “leave without pay until you comply” did not sound like a temporary inconvenience. It sounded like an open-ended collapse: missed payments, cascading stress, trauma for everyone under his roof.

Still, even in that moment, he tried to remain optimistic—to sound optimistic, even to convince himself.

He had taken the first dose. He had personally checked the batch information. And according to a public batch-tracking site he had found, his batch looked “safer” compared to others: relatively few myocarditis/pericarditis reports, severe events but no deaths. By contrast, the batches received by relatives in his extended family appeared much worse, including deaths reported in U.S. official reporting systems.

Dr. Albert’s mind worked the way a career evaluator’s mind works: if something is new and imperfect, post-marketing data reveals where it fails, then the technology improves. That is how vendor systems evolve; that is how performance stabilizes; that is what feedback loops are for. Newer versions should be safer than older versions.

He assumed the government and the vendors were seeing what he was seeing—maybe just slowly, because governments can be slow. But surely, he thought, the evidence emerging since September 2021 would be reviewed, acknowledged, and incorporated. Surely updated guidance would appear.

So, still trying to live inside the old world where institutions behave rationally and collegial trust is strong, he told her—half smiling, with the kind of respectful humor that had always existed between them:

“I would do anything for you, you know.”

Then he added more seriously: “But I do need to make sure that what I do will really help you, the community, and the country. I need to examine in detail now everything that is available to me so I can make the right decision. How much time do I have to make that decision?”

“Three weeks,” she replied—by Monday, February 8.

The countdown had started.

They ended the meeting on that note: cordial, human, and still within the boundaries of trust, allowing Dr. Albert the space to make his decision.

The “Good” News That Came After, Reopening Another, Almost Forgotten, Story

Shortly after their meeting, Jane sent another email.

“I forgot to mention at our meeting that I also have some good news for you,” she wrote. It was clear she understood how devastating the earlier news must have been, and that—at a minimum—she had kept something back to soften the impact of what she had just had to deliver.

She told him she had looked at an old case and decided not to pursue discipline.

This reopened a story Dr. Albert had almost forgotten.

Two years earlier, in 2019, he had built a visualization application for his colleagues showing a staggering collapse in morale within his directorate after the arrival of a new director there. The results were blunt. More than half of respondents changed their views dramatically: trust in management collapsed; perceptions of unethical behavior surged; fear of reprisal appeared; from being on of the bets places to work according to PSES 2012 result, the same directorate has become a place where in 2018 majority of PSES respondents said they wanted to leave.

Dr. Albert was so excited by the clarity of the evidence—so energized by what data could reveal—that he made a mistake.

He posted the visualization on LinkedIn. And mentioned the date when the new director arrived…

Later he regretted that. It was too much. He could have achieved the same outcome without any public-facing posts. And in fact, he did: he presented the results privately to two Vice Presidents, soon after which the director quietly left, and the directorate began to show measurable improvement in the PSES results that followed the director’s departure.

Years passed. Then, almost two years after the original post—which had led to a complaint about Dr. Albert’s imprudent LinkedIn post (a post he promptly removed at the time with an apology, believing the matter resolved)—it became clear that the incident had not been forgotten, but had instead remained somewhere in his management files.

Dr. Albert had moved to a new branch under new leadership. He assumed the matter was dead, buried under time and under the success of his work since then. He almost forgot it existed.

Now Jane was telling him she had decided to drop the complaint, and she hoped it would lift his mood.

It did, briefly.

But it also aggravated the larger emotional wound, because it revealed how clearly she understood how devastating the exemption denial would be—and how she timed this “good news” as a cushion.

On one side, he felt gratitude. On the other, his discomfort over the main news announced earlier grew even stronger.

From January 11 to February 8: The Effort to Get Updated Evidence

After that meeting, Dr. Albert entered a new phase: a focused, relentless attempt to obtain updated evidence to help him make the right decision. He looked into the most trusted sources he knew—official government data and official institutional analysis.

He had already seen enough by then to form a conscientious conclusion, but he still needed to be certain. This was not an academic exercise. He was staring at an ultimatum that could end his career and destroy his family’s financial stability.

Since September 2021, new post-marketing data had become publicly available. Dr. Albert had examined it himself. And between late October and mid-December, he and his data science colleagues had done something that would later seem both obvious and forbidden: they built web applications to visualize the data.

Not “propaganda.” Not “anti-anything.”

Dashboards.

Agnostic tools designed to show key metrics—deaths by age, deaths by cause, changes over time, and especially relationships to vaccination timelines—so that anyone could see patterns directly. They embedded quantitative tools that computed correlation metrics between vaccine administration rates and changes in specific mortality categories.

Two specific signals stood out in their work:

One was the category R99 (“cause unknown”).

Another was the delay in reporting cause-of-death classifications.

The visualizations were self-explanatory. They did not declare causation. They made it possible to ask the right questions.

Dr. Albert also engaged colleagues from the University of Ottawa, where he held an adjunct appointment, asking them to validate the concerning observations and help interpret whether his signals were real, artifacts, or something else that required better data.

He also understood the broader context: fear had become a governing force.

By that time, the public atmosphere was poisoned. There was open hostility toward the unvaccinated and toward anyone who even questioned the narrative. Headlines and public commentary increasingly suggested that those who refused should be excluded, punished, or even left to die.

Inside the public service, fear was quieter—but sharper: fear of being labeled, fear of reprisal, fear of being treated as a “problem.”

Dr. Albert repeatedly emphasized this point: the creation of censorship around a topic does not prove wrongdoing—but it creates a rational question. If there is nothing to hide, why is discussion treated as dangerous?

At that time, the Freedom Convoy had not yet begun. These were still personal observations and internal conversations—within his directorate, and with academic contacts outside government.

The “Training” That Wasn’t Training, but Looked More Like a Promotional Commercial for a Product

When Dr. Albert asked leadership for updated evidence, he repeatedly heard the same instruction:

“Watch the training.”

But the so-called training was, in his view, a promotional commercial. No Q&A. No mechanism to ask questions. No discussion of uncertainty. No updated analysis of post-marketing outcomes. It had been created in the summer—before the data he was now reading even existed.

So he asked for an updated version, built after September.

He asked again.

And something stranger happened: the “training” was later disabled and became inaccessible.

Dr. Albert had watched it earlier (in October), and because it looked like marketing rather than education, he had recorded it—just in case. Now the agency’s own “training” was disappearing at the exact moment when updated data made it most necessary.

He emailed his director to ask when it would be restored. There was no new training. No replacement. No updated module. He asked multiple times. It never returned.

And the message he received was essentially: if you watched it in October, that’s good enough.

But October was precisely when new data was becoming available. That is exactly when “good enough” stopped being good enough.

Peter: The Director Who Wouldn’t Look

Dr. Albert’s immediate director—let’s call him Peter—was not an enemy. In fact, Peter had been one of the strongest supporters of his work.

Just weeks earlier, on October 30, Dr. Albert had delivered a major presentation at a national statistical conference organized by Statistics Canada, showcasing what their Data Science Community of Practice had built: tools for visualizing open government data, municipal-level COVID tracking from spring 2020 (recorded and posted on YouTube as a tutorial), visualizations of ATIP request data, and workforce analytics like the Public Service Employee Survey.

Peter applauded him for it.

Peter had also encouraged Dr. Albert to expand the weekly lunch-and-learn seminars beyond their internal network to the entire Government of Canada, using the remote Zoom infrastructure built during the pandemic. These sessions became one of the most consistent learning events in their space—sometimes forty attendees, often ten, week after week.

They had a strong relationship: biweekly bilateral meetings, shared curiosity, genuine encouragement. At one point Peter even suggested he listen to the Lex Fridman podcast—on AI, society, politics—partly because Lex, like Dr. Albert, had roots connected to Kyiv.

Dr. Albert also felt a stark contrast between his previous directorate—where he had to fight for a healthy culture under fear of discipline—and this new directorate, where initiative was encouraged and people were excited to collaborate.

That is why what came next was so unsettling.

Dr. Albert asked Peter, plainly, whether he had reviewed the updated data and the dashboards.

Peter said no.

And he said he did not need to.

He used a metaphor: it’s like being on a plane in a hurricane. You don’t question the pilot. You fasten your seatbelt and follow instructions.

But Dr. Albert’s response was equally plain: the metaphor fails, because data experts are not passengers. They are the people who know how to read instruments. They are the people who can detect whether the plane’s dashboard is showing red flags—especially when the “experts” issuing guidance may not be looking at the underlying data in a granular way.

He asked again: please look.

Peter refused.

Jane and the Idea of a “Safe Space”

Dr. Albert then raised a different proposal with Jane: not to debate ideology, but to address reality inside their workplace.

Employees were experiencing side effects in themselves and family members. People were scared to speak. The agency was implementing a policy with life-altering consequences. There should be a safe space—within the directorate—to discuss concerns without fear of reprisal.

Jane said it was a good idea.

Dr. Albert immediately acted: he proposed it as an agenda item for the Branch Transformation Team. He coordinated with the team lead, discussing how to introduce a safe space responsibly.

He also decided to use what they already had: the lunch-and-learn platform.

This time, invitations would go beyond the usual data-science subscriber list. He posted the event broadly on GCcollab and invited leadership and key data scientists. A PowerPoint was prepared and carefully crafted to avoid ideological framing: personal stories, data evidence, and, most importantly, constructive next steps.

One practical constructive step emerged: helping Canadians report side effects properly.

Another “Red Flag” from Health Canada Reporting Team

After a lunch-and-learn where Dr. Albert mentioned that his family had struggled to report suspected adverse events—because a physician dismissed them as “coincidence”—they began exploring whether individuals could report directly.

A Health Canada reporting pathway existed, but it was effectively hidden. Google search led to pages that went nowhere. Instructions were missing. The form appeared to require a “health officer number” or equivalent, making it impossible for ordinary people to submit.

Then a colleague mentioned a family connection inside Health Canada who could identify the correct page and process.

Once they found it, Dr. Albert’s team created step-by-step instructions, including a workaround: overriding application form fields with dummy numbers so the submission could proceed.

Remarkably, after submission, Health Canada called back quickly. The staff were professional, dedicated, and even surprised that the page was not visible and that instructions were not public. They thanked them for reporting, because adverse event reporting is essential for improving safety through real-world analysis.

This created a painful contrast:

Front-line public servants inside the system wanted data and feedback. They understood its value.

Yet institutional barriers—visibility, messaging, the framing of discussion—were preventing that data from flowing naturally.

To Dr. Albert, that felt like another signal that something bigger was shaping the narrative: enormous money, massive procurement, vendor influence, institutional risk management, possibly even forms of political or external pressure.

He did not claim certainty.

But the pattern was becoming harder to ignore.

The Formal Letter: The “Choice” That Wasn’t a Choice

Soon after, Dr. Albert received the formal letter from his manager—standardized language used across the organization.

You have two weeks to comply with the attestation requirements. If you do not, you will be placed on leave without pay “until you comply.”

Indefinitely.

Dr. Albert later described it as a “choice” in the same way that “give me your money or I shoot you in the leg” is a choice.

Yet he still needed to be sure he would not regret his decision either way—not at work, not in court, not at the end of his life.

He wrote to his leaders again. He sent the data he had collected from official government sources. He asked for updated evidence. He asked for leadership to review what he had built and what he had observed.

The answer kept returning to the same empty instruction: watch the training.

A commercial, created before the data existed, then removed entirely, never replaced.

By February 8, the decision became unavoidable.

His evidence-based conviction held.

He chose not to take the next dose.

And that is where survival begins.

What comes next (Episode 3 preview)

Episode 3 is about what happens after February 8: removal from income, the attempt to survive through skill and reputation, the realization that thousands—maybe millions—were suddenly competing in the same desperate space, and the financial collapse that eventually forces the sale of a house after exhausting years of savings.

References

(References will be added in the final draft once specific datasets, dashboards, recordings, emails, and official reporting systems cited in this episode are enumerated and linked.)

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are that of the author, not of any institution. It is not for legal or medical advice.

Acknowledgment

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt: “Write Episode 2 of my IVIM Substack story about a senior Government of Canada data scientist (‘Dr. Albert’) after January 11, 2022: his empathetic meeting with his Director General (‘Jane’) who delivered denial of his religious exemption without reasons or decision-maker disclosed; his family pressures (four children, two mortgages, elderly grandfather); his attempt to remain constructive and ask for updated evidence; batch-level safety concerns and comparisons; his assumption that post-marketing data should improve technology; the ‘training’ that was a promotional video made before post-marketing data, later removed and never replaced; his old 2019 LinkedIn PSES visualization incident naming a director, later forgiven and strategically disclosed; the intense fear and hostility toward questioning vaccines; his internal and academic collaboration (including University of Ottawa adjunct colleagues) to validate post-marketing signals; the building of multiple data dashboards and correlation tools (including R99 and reporting delays) using federal and provincial data; the successful lunch-and-learn series endorsed by his director (‘Peter’) and opened to the wider GC; his director refusing to review the data and using the ‘hurricane/pilot’ metaphor; the proposal to create a safe space via the Branch Transformation Team; the discovery that Health Canada adverse event reporting pathways were effectively hidden, development of a workaround, and Health Canada follow-up call; the standardized ultimatum letter giving two weeks before leave without pay until compliance; and his final decision not to comply by February 8.”

Based on approximately [X] words and [Y] minutes of narrated input and collaborative drafting with the author.

ChatGPT was also used to ensure political neutrality, factual accuracy, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Read more about why and how I use ChatGPT to write my Substack articles here.

Support This Work Across All Channels

If you believe in open dialogue, informed choice, and exploring underreported perspectives, help keep the conversation going—like and share this article on your preferred platform. I write these articles on my own time as a contribution to my community—especially for those seeking truth and guidance in these increasingly censored times. Your support—through follows, likes, and shares—makes a real difference. You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM)