Before we continue to next Episode — what happened after Dr. Albert was placed on leave without pay — we need to make two excursions.

One into history.

One into data science.

Because what happened next cannot be understood without understanding self-censorship.

An Excursus into History: Learning Self-Censorship in the Soviet Union

Dr. Albert grew up in the Soviet Union.

There was a peculiar psychological mechanism there. Officially, certain speech was allowed. Criticism existed — on paper. But everyone understood the invisible boundary.

You could technically speak.

But you would not.

Because consequences were unpredictable.

People learned to self-limit. They censored themselves before anyone else needed to. It became automatic.

A system where:

Some people saw the truth but remained silent.

Others assumed they must be mistaken — “Maybe I just don’t understand.”

And everyone pretended the Emperor’s clothes were magnificent.

The story of The Emperor’s New Clothes was not a fairy tale. It was sociology.

Everyone sees.

No one speaks.

Until a child does.

The Psychology of the Bold Lie

There is a Russian expression: наглая ложь.

The closest English approximation might be:

brazen lie

blatant deception

audacious falsehood

It describes something so bold that people hesitate to believe it could possibly be intentional.

Because it is too obvious.

It violates a psychological rule:

“No one would dare lie so openly.”

And that very boldness protects it.

People doubt themselves before doubting the authority.

An Excursus into Data Science: Dilution by Classification

Now to the technical part.

One of the simplest techniques in statistical framing is denominator manipulation or classification timing distortion.

If you include cases that occurred before exposure in the “unexposed” category — for example, cases that occurred before a vaccination program started — you inflate the apparent risk of the unvaccinated group.

It is not complex fraud. It is a classification decision.

But classification decisions can shape narratives.

Dr. Albert and others noticed something peculiar in weekly case reports:

The grouping logic sometimes included cases in ways that, from a strict exposure-timeline perspective, appeared questionable.

Whether this was methodological error, bureaucratic simplification, or something else is a matter for serious statistical review.

But the effect was clear:

The public perception became:

“Most deaths are among the unvaccinated.”

When such conclusions are derived from classification systems that ordinary citizens cannot audit, questioning becomes socially risky.

The Emperor’s Clothes, Modern Version

Here is where the analogy becomes powerful.

Some people looked at the data and thought:

“Maybe I’m misunderstanding. Surely national agencies would not present numbers incorrectly.”

Others looked and saw inconsistencies — but stayed silent.

Because if an institution is bold enough to publish statistics in a way that appears misleading, what happens to the person who publicly challenges that framing?

Public servants felt this especially strongly.

They knew:

Mandates were tied to employment.

Public dissent could trigger investigations.

Professional reputation could be damaged overnight.

When fear enters data discourse, silence spreads faster than any virus.

Two Types of Silence

In the fairy tale, there are two types of silence:

Those who think:

“Perhaps I’m too stupid to see the beautiful clothes.” Those who see clearly — but remain silent out of fear.

Dr. Albert observed both dynamics.

Some colleagues assumed they must be missing something.

Others privately admitted concerns but refused to speak publicly.

Self-censorship had returned — not through explicit censorship, but through perceived consequences.

And perceived consequences are often enough.

Growing Tyranny — or Growing Fear?

Is it tyranny?

Or is it fear layered upon bureaucracy layered upon political pressure layered upon public panic?

Perhaps no single villain exists.

Perhaps systems, once large enough, become self-protective organisms.

But from inside the system, the effect feels similar to what Dr. Albert remembered from his youth:

People censor themselves not because speech is illegal —

but because the cost of speech feels unpredictable.

Why This Matters for the Story

This discourse on self-censorship is essential before we move to next Episode.

Because once Dr. Albert was placed on leave without pay, the external pressure became visible.

But the internal pressure — the psychological pressure — had already been operating for months.

He had asked for updated data.

He had asked for safe spaces for discussion.

He had asked leadership to look.

Silence answered.

And in silence, fear multiplies.

A Final Question Before We Continue

In the fairy tale, it takes a child to say:

“But he has nothing on.”

Why a child?

Because the child has nothing to lose.

The adult has a job. A mortgage. A family.

Dr. Albert had all of those.

So what happens when the person who sees the data is not a child — but a father of four with two mortgages?

That’s coming next.

