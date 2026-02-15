The Decision

By early February, Dr. Albert had reviewed the data repeatedly. He compared weekly mortality patterns, vaccination status groupings, cause-of-death classifications, and reporting timelines. He examined federal datasets, provincial datasets, and independent visualizations.

The evidence—at least as Dr. Albert understood it—felt overwhelming.

It was not a casual hesitation. It was not political defiance. It was not emotional reaction.

It was professional judgment.

He had spent more than twenty years evaluating complex systems. He knew what red flags looked like. He knew what incomplete reporting looked like. He knew what signal suppression felt like.

And in his mind, the evidence was strong enough that even the comfort of:

a high salary,

generous benefits,

stable work-from-home flexibility,

a respected government position,

was not enough to convince him to take another dose.

He chose not to comply.

A Long Career Behind Him

This was not the decision of someone with nothing invested.

Dr. Albert had worked in the federal system for over twenty years. Earlier in his career at the National Research Council, his salary progressed faster than most peers due to inventions and licenses he developed—intelligent vision interface technologies designed for people with disabilities.

He had tangible achievements. Patents. Publications. Recognition. He was well established. His salary was strong.

Yet his family never lived extravagantly. With four children, priorities were education, sports, music, and activities that gave them a full life. Over two decades, they accumulated savings—not wealth, but stability.

He and his wife discussed the numbers calmly. They estimated they could survive two to three months without income.

Critically, they believed that the mandate would be reconsidered by April 6, 2022, as had been promised by the government. The assumption was that the situation would correct itself once updated data became undeniable.

It felt difficult—but manageable.

He believed it was the right decision.

A New Mission Emerges: IVIM

Instead of viewing leave without pay purely as loss, Dr. Albert initially saw an opportunity.

His skills were specialized. Very few data scientists had comparable experience extracting, restructuring, and visualizing complex federal datasets in a reproducible way.

He decided to repurpose his personal website.

Originally focused on intelligent vision interfaces, for which - back in 2007 - he coined an acronym IVI, it became:

IVIM — Independently Verified Information Machine.

The goal was to build web applications (machines) that would:

Connect directly to official government data.

Automate extraction and cleaning.

Visualize it interactively.

Allow anyone to examine the data independently.

He believed that if citizens could see the data clearly, conclusions would follow naturally.

An opportunity to apply his skills where they might matter most.

He was excited.

A Global Data Community

Through GitHub repositories, he connected with developers around the world who were building mortality dashboards and vaccine-data visualizations.

In the data science world, collaboration is natural. You share code. You fork repositories. You build together.

He quickly became part of a loose global network of developers focused on mortality and COVID-related datasets.

He launched a YouTube series: “Seen Through the Data.”

He began inviting other data scientists to discuss methods and findings.

For someone whose first language was not English, this was a leap. Public talk shows. Open discussions. Independent broadcasting.

He reinvented himself almost overnight:

Blogger

Lecturer

Public data communicator

At the same time, he maintained informal connections with former colleagues in the Government of Canada. Friday lunchtime sessions continued—but now over public Zoom links rather than internal GC networks.

Attendance changed. The atmosphere changed.

But the tools kept improving.

The April Illusion

April 6th was approaching—the date they believed reconsideration would happen. The data had evolved significantly since mid-2021. Public discourse has already shifted in many countries and jurisdictions (e.g. Denmark stopped recommending vaccines for children as early as 2nd of February. No stopping of transmission has already became a well acknowledged fact even in mainstream media in Canada).

It seemed reasonable to expect policy adjustment.

Finally, the date they’ve been waiting for arrived. And … There were no updates. No announcements. No acknowledgments. Nothing.

It was as if the date had never been mentioned by the Government at all.

At that point, the assumption that income interruption would be short-term became untenable.

It was also when Dr. Albert understood something deeper:

The governments, politicians just do it - not only in the USSR and some other rogue countries, but here in such democratic and developed countries as Canada - they promise something, they reap all the benefits from those promises, and then, when time comes to act on their promises, they just forget about them.

With this Liberal government, it was not the first promise they have broken.

First, they promised that no one would be mandated to vaccinate. Now, silence when they promised to review the mandates.

Financial Reality

Savings were draining faster than expected.

Mortgage payments continued.

Children’s medical expenses remained.

Household costs did not pause.

Reality arrived.

They made a difficult decision: to sell the rental property that had served as secondary income and long-term security.

The sale provided some relief.

But it also marked something symbolic: A family asset built over decades of public service had to be liquidated…

Global Context

At the same time, global events intensified personal tension.

The war in Ukraine escalated. Relatives in eastern Ukraine fled after their residence was struck by a Russian missile.

Now two crises intersected in his mind:

The erosion of institutional trust in Canada, and

War in his homeland.

They were different in scale, nature, and gravity. But emotionally, they collided.

He began noticing something that deeply troubled him. Some Canadians—especially those who felt harmed or alienated by vaccine mandates and restrictions—started interpreting the Russia-Ukraine war through a distorted lens. For some, Russia was being framed not as an aggressor state, but as a supposed counterweight to “globalism,” pharmaceutical influence, or Western institutional overreach.

Dr. Albert found this narrative unsettling.

He knew Russia from lived experience. He had lived there. He understood the political structure, the mechanisms of state media, the cultural values shaped by decades of centralized power, and the strategic framing embedded in its military doctrine.

He also knew that Russia had not stood apart from global governance trends during the pandemic. It introduced vaccination QR-code systems and access restrictions early. There were public protests in Russia in the summer of 2021 against QR systems—before similar digital certification systems appeared in parts of Canada.

When the war began, messaging shifted rapidly. Public emphasis on vaccination mandates faded from prominence. Certain materials became harder to find. The focus turned almost entirely to geopolitical struggle. Historical memory compressed.

At the same time, online discussion spaces used by people skeptical of mainstream media—particularly on platforms such as Telegram and Signal—became increasingly polarized. Some narratives emerging there framed Russia as a defender of sovereignty against Western “globalism.” Dr. Albert observed how quickly frustration with domestic policies could be redirected into geopolitical idealization.

He understood how information ecosystems fragment. Once communities leave mainstream media environments, they can become vulnerable to alternative narratives—some organic, some state-influenced, some simply ideological.

This convergence concerned him deeply.

Beyond Data: Historical and Geo-Political Context

Dr. Albert began to see that his task could not remain purely technical.

He understood that frustration with domestic policy can drive people toward false geopolitical binaries—imagining one side as purely oppressive and the other as purely liberating. Reality is rarely that simple.

He felt a responsibility to:

Examine primary sources.

Preserve historical timelines.

Compare policy trajectories across countries.

Distinguish between data, narrative, and propaganda.

His mission evolved.

It was no longer only about visualizing mortality curves or vaccination rates.

It became about defending intellectual integrity—across domestic and global contexts.

He did not believe that a data scientist could stop a war.

But he did believe that distortion—whether statistical or historical—contributes to division, polarization, and poor collective judgment.

And poor collective judgment fuels instability.

So in his mind, the work of clarifying evidence—both numerical and historical—became part of a broader civic duty.

For the benefit of Canadians.

For the benefit of informed discourse.

And, in his own way, to bring piece the growing military conflict