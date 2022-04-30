TL;DR

1:00 Data is non-partisan and it is changing with time. It’s very important to report and monitor time-series, not just weekly or totals (esp. deaths)

3:00 Update from PHAC: percentage of fully vaccinated continues to monotonically increase, from their very first report (in July) till present, reaching 29.2% (from 28.4% last week) in covid deaths

6:16 New infographic block in the Dashboard in www.IVIM.ca: dedicated to Excess deaths analysis -

7:48: Excess deaths numbers are very different among provinces

10:38 Observation: Too many excess deaths in New Brunswick after vaccination. None before vaccination. Noone talks about it?

13:16 Official deaths data are the most trusted sources of data

15:00 Observation: Excess deaths also seen in Alberta, BC, NS, ON, not as many as in NB.

15:58 What is causing these deaths? Is that a particular vaccine type or batch? Could it be vaccine contamination (E.g.: see recall by Moderna)

16:27 We should be expecting less deaths - Omicron is the least deadliest variant, but see the opposite. Is that because Omicron is also the most infectious variant

19:00 New Open Canada Data FB group created - we now also Live Stream from FB.

20:00 How to use Deaths Tracker App on https://ivim.ca/app

23:23 Observation: Less suicides shown during pandemic - strange, ah?

24:50 Quantifying the scale of Excess deaths: Absolute and Relative difference between current and historical deaths

Analyzed data:

Part 1: [PHAC-1] 'COVID-19 Daily Epidemiology Update', Public Health Agency of Canada: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html (Updated weekly) Table 2

Pat 2: [StatCan-1] Provisional weekly death counts, by selected grouped causes of death: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/t1/tbl1/en/tv.action?pid=1310081001

YouTube Recording:

Transcript

Part 1:

Hello everyone, welcome to our seminars on the analysis of official canada data related to covid19 vaccinations. my name is dmitry gorodnichy. i'm a data scientist with over 20 years of experience in data science.

1:00 the most debated polarized topic in our society… but data is non-partisan

this is your opportunity to ask as many questions as you wish related to official government canada data related to vaccines. i know that vaccines, specifically covid19 vaccines, have become a very debated polarized topic in our society, and we hope that data can help different populations in our country to talk about this subject, because data again is just data. it doesn't support conservatives or liberals. it doesn't support truckers versus non-truckers. it is just data, and it sometimes supports one group, sometimes it supports the other group. and the best way to see when it supports which group is by visualizing these data, because data also changes over time, and this is very important to appreciate.

2:00 everything changes over time… and data too

we live in a changing world. in our life, nothing is stable, nothing is static. things are changing over time. and this also relates to vaccines, vaccine efficacy and vaccine safety. it relates to deaths.

and yes there are many ways to look at this data, and here we show you the tools which would allow you to see the data better. it's the same data that is published by official government canada websites. we just take this data and we visualize it.

so today specifically we'll be talking about the excess deaths. but before talking about that let me remind you where you would find all the information about the analysis which we conduct. it's shown on your screen right now. we have a web page (www.ivim.ca/data/seminar) dedicated to the data seminar, or you can call it webinar, because it is online. we have it every friday at noon Ottawa time. and anyone can join and ask questions via chat or later offline on youtube, as we post all videos there.

every friday we would discuss a particular topic which is of interest to many of us. so this week we're talking about excess deaths. specifically in the years 2020 and 2021. and we will also provide a little update on cases following a vaccination. that's what we always do in the beginning of our seminars.

3:00 weekly update from PHAC on fully vaccinated among COVID-19 deaths

let's jump right into the latest update. for this we go to the main dashboard (www.ivim.ca), which is shown on your screen, and i suggest we just scroll down to the very bottom of the screen, which shows Google Spreadsheet table .

this table is nothing but numbers, which have been pasted from the official government canada website related to cases following the vaccination [PHAC-2]. and when we look in this blue portion, these are the numbers which are copied directly from the source, as you would see from the source, which are pasted right here. you can go yourself there or you could just look at the numbers pasted here.

what do we see here (in reported deaths)? we see that the reported percentage of full vaccinated among covid deaths has increased again. It keep going up, again and again. By about 0.8 percent each week.

We can also plot these numbers using convenient data science tools. these graphs show the percentage of fully vaccinated among cases - infections, hospitalizations and deaths - as reported by PHAC.

so what do we see here (reported hospitalisations)? the last report as of today was the 10th of april. we see that percenate of fully vaccinated among infections have increased from 45.9 % to 46.6 % . This is counting cases since december 2020…

now we take this data and then we compute the number of cases in the past week. and then we compute the percentage of full vaccinated among those cases in the past week. this is shown right here (red portion of the table).

so what do we see here (recomputed numbers for last week)? we see that the percentage of fully vaccinated among deaths last week was 75%. It has increased from 70 %, reported in previous week. we see the dynamics

these are very convenient tools and graphs which allow you to easily visualize the data that are taked from public health agency of canada (phac) website. and again the website is right here and you can go there and it's table number two and we just plot the numbers from this table. so that was quick update on the cases following vaccinations.

Part 2

6:00 New info-graph bloc in main dashboard - excess deaths

today our main subject is excess deaths, and you would see that on our main dashboard (www.ivim.ca), we have added this new info-graph block dedicated to excess deaths .

and what does it shows you ? it shows you by province the number of deaths per week (red line) for the age group from 0 to 44 years of age, in comparison to prepandemic two-year historic average (blue line)

All ages combined

again, as always, today we take official data. in this case it's from statistics canada website . and you can click on this link and it will lead you to this website - which I'm showing you right here - It is called provisional weekly death count by selected group causes of deaths. you would see, this website provides you options to download the data. you can click on download button and you can download this csv file. CSV stands for comma separated values. it's just a file which contains lots, lots of numbers. and we download this file and we plot it, simply plot it using a nice data graphics package which allows us to plot the total number of deaths by week for each province.

so let's have a look what we are seeing here ? we see that in alberta the red line, which is the number of deaths per week since 2020, is going slightly up. again, just look at the horizontal line - it shows you the dates starting from the january 2020. that is the beginning of pandemic. you see that indeed since the beginning of pandemic we have excess deaths - about maybe 10-15 deaths per week in alberta, right ? then we started vaccination, and the gray line here shows you 1 january 2021. and you see we still have excess deaths here.

the thick gray line shows you when the vaccination has been extended to general population. you remember, in the beginning it was only a high risk population who was vaccinated. and then in about the first of May - which is what is shown by this thick line - we have vaccinations extended to the entire population, to otherwise healthy canadians. and that's what we are looking here. what happened after the vaccination has started with general public ? we would of course hope that vaccination would help to reduce the total number of deaths. that's the key objective of any measure undertaken by or in any country : to do something - whether it's quaranteening, or lockdown, or vaccination - that would reduce the mortality rate, right ? everything the government is doing is trying to help to reduce the mortality rate.

you can we see that with the start of pandemic, the mortality was higher than normal. so what is normal here? in this plot, blue line is the two years average before pandemic. so it is 2018 - 2019 average data, for each province total deaths.

now what is interesting is that in new brunswick you don't see many excess deaths during the pandemic but you still see in new foundland, in nova scotia, in ontario. and in quebec and saskatchewan.

we see excess deaths - more people are dying than normal during the pandemic. the governments in each province have their own measures or own policies. For example, in saskatchewan, they are no longer even measure covid cases, from what i understand. so we have different policies in different provinces. also we have potentially different vaccines administered in different provinces.

What could explain such drastic increase in deaths among young people?

maybe it is not only a type of vaccine, maybe also different batches, different lots of vaccines? For example, recently there was news that moderna recalled one of their batches because it was contaminated - i posted it on my twitter - indeed it happens sometimes (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-recalls-thousands-covid-vaccine-doses-2022-04-08/ - Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe, April 8, 2022)

it happens in food industries - sometimes food is contaminated and there are recalls, because people are getting sick and poisoning from food infections, right? and the same happens, of course, in any industry, and i guess in vaccination. It's not an exception. Vaccination is not exempt from this situation, and this potentially could explain why we have such differences, why we observe such differences in the excess deaths in different provinces, because here we do see huge difference between atlantic, in particular new brunswick, and let's say quebec. let's start from quebec .you see in quebec, young people or only 44 years of age they have less mortality rate after vaccination than before vaccination. this is excellent news for quebec, assuming of course that the data is recorded properly and we trust the data, which we do. I believe the data is the best source of trusted data, which is data published by a government of canada agency, is the most trusted unbiased piece of information which all of us, regardless of our political or religious beliefs, can rely on. so that's what we see in quebec .

now what is happening in new brunswick ?

here's definitely something started happening right after the vaccination. again we don't know what. this could be related to some other health issues, maybe there was another pandemic there, maybe there is poisoning there, maybe there is a wave of suicide there, we don't know. what we see is only that the death rate has increased from about five deaths per week in historical average to 10, then 15 then 20 now to 25. this drop here - just ignore it, it needs to be ignored, because it is just because some provinces just put zeros when they don't have data.

let's see what happens in other provinces ? you see in alberta also it started to go up after a general public vaccination. the same in british columbia - it started going up after general republic of population, manitoba stopped reporting deaths altogether since about june last year, so we just can ignore it. now new foundland - also increased by actually by more than 100 percent in excess deaths after vaccination, nova scotia - nova scotia not as much but still some, ontario - also you see that excess deaths after vaccination is more than excess deaths before vaccination even during the highest waves of pandemic.

now we don't know what is causing these deaths. what we do, what we do know - is that currently canada, as the entire globe, is experiencing the wave of omicron variant, and there are many sources right now - my favorite is john campbell from united kingdom, who every day provides some insights from again from official data - it's very important that he's like myself using only official data here - which shows that right now 99 % of all cases is omicron, and it's apparently - or not apparently, based on the data - it's a very safe variant, meaning that most people who have it, majority like 99%,don't have complications from omicron. but it's very infectious, you cannot stop it. in the united kingdom, more than 90 percent are now essentially already infected by omicron. so everyone in hospitals, everyone who is dying right now, if they have been tested for it, most likely their tests would show 90 percent likelihood that they have omicron, and these people would still die if they were unfortunately having diseases. so you would see that number of hospitalizations with omicron specifically with omicron, and number of deaths with omicron, of course, jumps significantly.

now what the people are dying, what they are dying from ? - we know that omicron is much less lethal, compared to delta or the original wuhan variant. we know that.

so based on that ,we can assume that there are less deaths of omicron now compared to the number of deaths of delta or wuhan original or alpha variant right? so based on that, we would understand that this increase in deaths is very unlikely because of omicron, being impacted by omicron. it's something else and we don't know what, and here we're just data ,

we're data scientists here. we do not make any conclusions. we can ask questions and we do ask questions. we can make observations, and we do make observations here. but anyone can make this every observation yourself, right ?

we just try to talk about data and to help people to see the data better using contemporary techniques.

now what i'd like you to show you - how you can visualize this data yourself. this is done with the death tracker app. you would see here - we have a collection of applications built specifically to help you to visualize various data coming from official sources.

if you click on the tracker, you will get to the to this app, which is interactive and which reads data directly from statistics canada website -

provisional weekly discount by causes. it would allow you to play with their data. it's almost like a game. it's interactive and you can invite your children, your neighbors, and play with it. You need first to allow the program to load the data - it takes about half a minute ( you would see the error message when it is loading data - just ignore it. )

You see the app shows you a multi-facet graph.

this graph shows a little more than what i've shown you before, because it also shows you deaths by causes. this app has been built about four months ago and it allows you to track causes of deaths. how you do it ? - you can select here which causes of deaths do you want to plot. let's say, right now i'll just select total causes and cancer, which is neoplasm. okay, so you have one row, top row shows you for total causes and the other one shows you for cancer, and we have added a new functionality here. which was not there last week. it's called show excess death. and that's how you get this black line added on top of the other line. so let's see what happens when you click here ? when you click here, when you don't have this functionality ,



it will just show you the changes of deaths over time. and it's very interesting information because you can even see the dynamics for example for flue, for example you can add also blue and the way you do it you just hold ctrl key and click on this to add you can add also suicide which is intentional self-harm. so you see we now have four rows here. and then you could do some analysis of this. for example you could show a trendline .

you could just put a line and see whether it goes up or down . and here you would see for example that for third line. which is in influenza, essentially uh we have much less influence cases during the pandemic and people know that's the case but also very interesting we have less cases of suicide right? and this, of course, becomes a very interesting observation, because in fact during the pandemic it was known that people were very much distressed being laid off, being put on live without pay, not allowed to travel, to attend social activities, sports activities, cultural activities for example, if they are not vaccinated. so it would have been expected that accidents,

i mean suicides not accidents sorry ,

suicides would go up. but they go down. so this is indication that maybe, maybe some of those suicides, they were labeled as covid cases,because they were also maybe having covid infection.- and i just have selected covid deaths here.

now when you click on 'show excess deaths', it will just compare theses curves to historical average. and now you can compare what you have now in 2022 or 2021 with a historical average shown by a redline.

you can also ask the application to show you the `absolute difference `, it just subtracts the numbers. the black line would show you zero, meaning there is no change. if it's above black line, it means you have excess deaths, and this is where we would see that we have excess deaths in all provinces, maybe not as much in quebec .

you could also show it as a `relative difference` as a percentage. so it gives you numbers to quantify the excess deaths before vaccination and after vaccination.

and these dash lines vertical dash lines show you the beginning of pandemic the first dash line, then the second dash line shows you the is before the second wave, and this is also when the policies have changed in some provinces . the third dashed line shows you the beginning of vaccination , and then the last dashed line shows you the vaccination with the general population.

you can play with it, you can show it using different scales. for example, logarithmic scale can be used sometimes. you could also add vaccination rates, you could correlate these curves . so you can really have a good time exploring this app. and we will be adding more functionalities there soon.

that's pretty much what we wanted to say. thank you everyone for watching .