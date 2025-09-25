Preface

The truth about mRNA Covid vaccines is becoming harder to suppress. With each passing week, new admissions emerge that directly contradict years of official messaging.

Just last week, in a unanimous 12:0 decision (made after live-streamed discussion that anyone could watch) the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted against recommending Covid vaccines for the general public.

A month earlier, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued an official statement and press release dated August 5, 2025, declaring that mRNA injections are not effective, and the risks outweigh the benefits. Below are a few quotes from that release. (Note the link to the data included in the press release—it is a MUST READ collection of evidence gathered by the U.S. Government to justify its decision.)

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted - BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show that these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.” - “Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions,” said Secretary Kennedy. “Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

To mark this historic shift, the IVIM portal and YouTube channel are being updated with fresh evidence: proof that while official acknowledgment is only happening now, some officials already knew—and stayed silent. Meanwhile, ordinary citizens who raised concerns were ignored or censored. The consequences have been profound: personal tragedies, public mistrust, and lasting damage to our institutions. The good news is that the pendulum is now beginning to swing the other way.

Updates from IVIM.ca and IVIM YouYube channel

Part 1: FOI Data Reveals What BC Officials Knew About Vaccine Harms in Spring 2021 and Didn't Tell Public - Lex Acker Report

Now on YouTube and IVIM.ca - https://www.ivim.ca/evidence/interviews/lex-acker

In March 2021, BC’s Provincial Health Officer, the public face of BC’s COVID-19 response, Dr. Bonnie Henry received internal reports showing alarming adverse event rates for certain COVID vaccines — but told the public something entirely different.

In this video interview, Lex Acker, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) who specializes in identifying misleading practices in corporate financial disclosures, breaks down the evidence of fraud, data manipulation, and conscious deception exposed through over 1,300 pages of FOI data released by the British Columbia’s Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) in June 2024.

The interview was conducted by Freedom Rising activists on Sept 12, 2025. A larger follow-up interview with Lex Acker conducted by IVIM is coming on IVIM YouTube Channel soon. Subscribe to stay updated!

The original FOI documents can be downloaded at www.doakshirreff.com.

Summary of Video

Host:

Last week, Lex, you did a deep dive into the Freedom of Information data secured by Lee Turner. What you discovered about what Bonnie Henry knew — and when she knew it — is pretty damning. Could you give us the highlights?

Lex:

It was a huge project, more than 30 pages. The FOI request contained over 1,300 pages on adverse effects following immunization (AEFIs), released in June 2024.

What stood out is the difference between public-facing and internal BCCDC reports. Public reports reassured the public that adverse events were “very rare” and the vaccines were “safe and effective.” But internal reports told a completely different story. The definition of “serious adverse events” was narrowed in public reports, which excluded about 75% of cases. That’s fraud — the same trick was also used by the U.S. CDC.

On March 15, 2021, Bonnie Henry received an internal AEFI report in the morning. That afternoon, she gave a press conference making statements that directly contradicted the data she had in hand. I analyzed 20 of her statements, showing she knowingly misled the public.

Another key finding: women were disproportionately affected — about 76% of reported adverse effects. Both Canadian and U.S. data show the same pattern.

When comparing vaccines to the flu shot, the difference is staggering. The historic AEFI rate for flu shots is about 6 per 100,000 doses. But some COVID-19 vaccine lots showed 60 to 80 times higher rates, with one Moderna lot hitting 416 per 100,000 doses. Despite this, distribution continued until the most harmful lots were quietly curtailed — clear evidence officials knew about the harm.

Freedom of Information requests also revealed thousands of internal emails about these “toxic” vaccine lots. In some cases, up to 7,000 emails were tied to a single lot distributed to just 20,000 people — raising the question: why so much communication if the product was safe?

Host:

The bottom line:

Officials had knowledge of harm.

They contradicted their own data in public.

They adjusted distribution quietly to limit the worst lots.

Bonnie Henry herself admitted reactions were “not uncommon,” which by medical definition means at least 1% of recipients. At that rate, the risks outweighed the benefits.

This is compelling evidence of conscious deception — and, in my view, criminal behavior.

Part 2: “Covid conversations" Community Event, Whitehorse, Yukon, June 1, 2022 - Shane Wolffe (P.Eng.)

Now on YouTube and IVIM.ca (full transcript) - https://www.ivim.ca/evidence/experts-speak-up/shane-wolffe-p-eng

Shane Wolffe (P.Eng.) is Award-Winning Sustainability Consultant in Whitehorse, Yukon. In 2022 he witnessed the death of his close friend following her first shot.

In this video he describes the situation, the way he sees it as professional in sustainability field.

See also a follow-up interview with Shane on YouTube and IVIM.ca: https://www.ivim.ca/evidence/interviews/shane-wolffe

