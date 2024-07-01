FOI: NACI Recommendation to BC show clear evidence of knowing serious injuries from vaccines and hiding them from public.
From the NACI recommendation to BC - Highlights
Each of these should have been sufficient to question the reasonableness of mandates
Source:
BC FOI HTH-2021-11013 is a very large FOI of 576 pages and 100+ MBs, but you can download it from BC FOI web portal: http://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/HTH-2021-11013.html
Or here: https://www.scribd.com/document/632107010/Response-Package-HTH-2021-11013-NACI-Vax-recommendation-to-BC
FOI p. 183 -
FOI p. 156:
FOI p. 157:
FOI p. 184 – Pfizer serious adverse events:
1.1% → 1100 AEs per 100,000. 0.1% → 100 per 100,000 had life-threatening reaction.
We see similar results with the placebo. Therefore the placebo wasn’t a real placebo. Placebo should be close to 0%
p. 189 – Moderna Serious adverse Events
First observation: 1.5% → 1500 AE per 100,000 !!!!
Second Observation: There’s no significant difference between the real shot and the placebo. If the placebo group was a real placebo group then it should be closer to 0%, not 1.3% on dose 1 and 0.6% on dose 2.