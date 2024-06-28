Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Canadian Shareable News's avatar
Canadian Shareable News
Jul 1, 2024

Thank you for sharing this crucial video. AND for the IRONIC request of the Fed. gov to have Canadians point out the disinformation they provided. We have linked to your post in this week's issue of Canadian Shareable News https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-week-15-vol-1-issue-15. Keep up the great work!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture