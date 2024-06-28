Background

According to https://www.cyber.gc.ca/en/guidance/how-identify-misinformation-disinformation-and-malinformation-itsap00300:

The effects of misinformation, disinformation and malinformation (MDM) cost the global economy billions of dollars each year. Often known colloquially as “fake news,” MDM is damaging to public trust in institutions and, during elections, may even pose a threat to democracy itself. MDM has become a serious concern for consumers and organizations of all sizes. MDM can be identified as three main forms of informational activity that can cause minor or major harm:

misinformation refers to false information that is not intended to cause harm

disinformation refers to false information that is intended to manipulate, cause damage and guide people, organizations and countries in the wrong direction

malinformation refers to information that stems from the truth but is often exaggerated in a way that misleads and causes potential harm

To combat MDM, GoC developed Toolkits on its Protecting Canada's democratic institutions portal.

Test your knowledge

Now equipped with this knowledge, decide for yourself: which of these self-contradicting quotes shown in this video are true information, and which are misinformation , disinformation and malinformation.

Downloaded from: X. Also available at Librti



Quotes from 2021:

There's lots of good data now that supports they are safe and effective in pregnancy. Just last week, we had a study that showed that protective antibodies are transmitted through breast milk to the infant as well. … We also have more than a year's worth of data that shows us that there's no association or concern on fertility and pregnancy outcomes from the COVID-19 vaccine. … There is good safety data so far with the vaccines in pregnancy and no reason to believe that we will see concerns, particularly related to pregnancy. COVID-19, but it is also safe. It has been tested. … We are recommending that women who are pregnant do receive the vaccine for the protection of themselves and the protection of their baby as well. And that has been proven. It has been accepted by Health Canada, by the World Health Organization, by the FDA, and this is something that we want to make sure that we can protect everyone. Women who are pregnant, it is entirely safe and recommended for them to receive the vaccine for themselves, for their own protection, and for the safety of their loved ones.

Quotes from 2023: Open Period Question Q-2163

https://www.ourcommons.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/house/sitting-268/order-notice/page-11

Q-21632 — December 13, 2023 — Mrs. Wagantall (Yorkton—Melville) — With regard to Health Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring and assessment for pregnant and lactating (P&L) women: (a) are observational trials and surveillance systems adequate to establish safety or must this be accomplished through randomized trials; (b) were randomized control trials (RCTs) used to obtain approval and support safety claims in P&L women, and, if so, what are the details, including, the (i) name of the trial, (ii) date of the trial; (c) did the trials in (b) (i) include all trimesters, (ii) include high risk pregnancies, (iii) include clinical and sub-clinical testing, (iv) include a trial group measured against a placebo control group, (v) include a control group which remained intact for multiple years to establish long term safety data, (vi) be sufficiently powered to detect common and rare side-effects; (c) if the answer to (b) is negative, what trials were used to evaluate the safety in the P&L population prior to approval in this cohort, including the (i) trial name, (ii) trial date, (iii) analysis of the trial; (d) did Health Canada (HC), the Public Health Agency of Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization or Canadian Institute for Health Information inform pregnant and lactating women of the Pfizer monograph “No data are available yet regarding the use of COMIRNATY Omicron XBB.1.5 during pregnancy” or “No data are available yet regarding the use of COMIRNATY Omicron XBB.1.5 during breast- feeding. It is unknown whether COMIRNATY Omicron XBB.1.5 is excreted in human milk. A risk to the newborns/infants cannot be excluded"; (e) if the answer to (d) is affirmative, how were pregnant and lactating women advised of the Pfizer safety data; (f) what is HC’s scientific basis for claiming safety of the XBB.1.5 mRNA product in P&L women; (g) what rigorous prospective studies, with active patient reporting and monitoring, is HC relying upon to support their safety claims in the P&L population for the use of Omicron XBB.1.5 product?