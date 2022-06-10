Everything goes according to the Master Plan.

And we knew it and even told you about it back in April - that the definition of “fully-vaccinated” will change (and so will the consequences for all those who are not yet “fully-vaccinated”).

So, if you thought that by having received two Doses you are have become “protected” - either from COVID infection or from losing your job - think again!

See the image below from new COVIDWATH reports, published by New Brunswick since April 2, 2022. (Hint: Look for footnote that defines “Fully protected”)

“Protected refers to boosted or fully vaccinated less than six months. Unprotected refers to fully vaccinated more than six months, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated.”

Yes, New Brunswick, just as in Ontario, and other provinces , “fully vaccinated” are now called “Partially or no protection”. (Actually, to be honest, i have not checked other provinces yet, but am pretty sure that’s what it is - because every government these days appear to play the same game, receiving instructions on how to play it from the same Authors of the Game, except Saskatchewan perhaps… )

What that means is that the governments have just openly (albeit very quietly - you won’t hear about it on radio, right?) confirmed that 33% of “two-dosed” people in Canada now (based on the latest PHAC update) are now in the same category of “unprotected” as “one-dosed” or “zero-dosed”, except that the latter are still banned from travel and can’t back to their jobs! Do you see the logic?

Look now into their Full Reports:

in the the latest (https://www2.gnb.ca/content/dam/gnb/Departments/eco-bce/Promo/covid-19/report-rapport/may29tojune04-2022.pdf),

and the first one (at https://www2.gnb.ca/content/dam/gnb/Departments/eco-bce/Promo/covid-19/report-rapport/March27toApril2-2022.pdf)

Upfront and center, is one of their key messages in Highlights:

“Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and death.”

Yes, indeed According to the Master Plan, they need also to “show” with data that this new category (now called “Fully protected” instead of “Fully vaccinated”) is indeed more protected from COVID, right? And how do they show it?

Let’s recall how they “show” it in PHAC on Cases following vaccination, and have our regular weekly PHAC stats update at the same time.

Weekly stats for the week of 15-22 May 2022

These are the numbers published bu PHAC this week:

This is our Googlesheet:

In these are our plots tracking those numbers since when PHAC started publishing them.

The first plot shows the rPFVACD (reported Percentage of Fully Vaccinated among Covid Deaths), which, as you remember, counts cases since December 14, 2020 when there were NO fully vaccinated yet, and which has now grown to 35.9% as we all knew it would.

Reported percentages (computed with algorithmic bias due to counting deaths when there were “no fully vaccinated”)

The second plot shows the actual weekly observed Percentages, which this week look by 10% worse for “fully vaccinated” (And I guess, from now on, i need to write “fully vaccinated” in quotes, as they are not “fully vaccinated” an more according to the new definitions now used by the provinces)

Actual weekly observed Percentages (bias removed)

So what do we see in new reports from New Brunswick? How do they compute and report Percentages to Cases of “Protected” vs “Unprotected”?

They use the same technique - Counting cases from December 5, 2021 when there were no or very few “Protected”, which explains why the difference in between “protected” and “unprotected” becomes smaller each week. See for yourself:

Last report:

R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D : M A Y 2 9 T O J U N E 4 , 2 0 2 2 ( W E E K 2 2 )

First published report:

Reporting period: March 27 to April 2, 2022 (week 13)

I have no more comments… except that I still wonder how they compute rate per 100,000, when there are very few (much less than 100,0000 people in a “protected” population in the beginning (ie. on December 5, 2021), and we can talk more about that today and next week at our weekly seminar.

But perhaps, you have comments? Please provide them below!