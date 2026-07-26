

Grievance 2024-3941-141134

Level 3 Presentation, Dec 04, 2025

By Dmitry Gorodnichy,

I grieve the Employer’s action on April 2, 2024 to discipline me with disciplinary measure of eight (8) days suspension on the basis that “that the respondent willingly neglected to follow management expectations and directions” and “posted on the Substacks website on October 27, November 5, December 13, December 25, 2022 and on January 15 2023 where he is talking about things that the GoC has a stake on, about speeches that accuses the Prime Minister of lying to the public on COVID and vaccines and on contradicting GoC health statement. Here are the posts management is referring to”:

Public Order Emergency Commission: Have you made your submission yet? Deadline: Oct. 31, 2022. Also, where to watch its daily summaries and why it is important. Not only for Canada. https://ivim.substack.com/p/public-orderemergencycommission? Another submission from local resident to Public Order Emergency Commission https://ivim.substack.com/p/another-submission-fromlocalresident? Two parents’ stories - trying to save their children: Successful legal case and another injured child https://ivim.substack.com/p/two-parents-stories-tryingtosave?

utm_source=postemailtitle&publication_id=879173&post_id=90357660&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email Films to watch this holiday season

https://ivim.substack.com/p/films-to-watchthisholiday-season?

utm_source=post-emailtitle&publication_id=879173&post_id=92924946&isFreemail=true&utm_medi Masks just a visible sign of political preference (for discrimination and bullying)? Witness testimonial, expert discussion on YouTube and Poll

https://ivim.substack.com/p/masks-just-a-visible-sign-ofpolitical?utm_source=postemailtitle&publication_id=879173&post_id=96957461&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=e mail

I want to commence by stating that this grievance is not between myself and my Directors. I hold them in high regard both on a spiritual level as trying to do what they can in a difficult situation they are in, and professional level as great managers and colleagues in our data science projects. It’s understood that they work under external political pressures coming from outside our Directorate. The latest Strategic Policy Branch Townhall “Ask me anything” poll confirmed this worrisome reality. The two questions that I submitted in the Managers’ category both were up-voted to the Top 5.

“What managers can do to promote open safe discussion on the issues that polarized our society such as mandates and vaccine safety?” (32 votes)

“As newly elected PIPSC Exec, I need to know: What are the tools to protect our managers from political & industry interference, exposed in www.FismansFraud.ca ? (18 votes)

Similar questions were raised at the latest PIPSC (Union) AGM, where I was nominated and then elected into Executive Board, exactly because of my pledge to address those questions.

This grievance presentation aims to contribute address to the concerns expressed at the SPB Townhall and PIPSC AGM, with the intention of proposing a viable solution to both managers and their subordinates on how to create a healthy working environment that respects fundamental rights such as the right to life, security, expression, and religion, despite the political pressures from outside.

In doing so, I also aim at explaining why the discipline imposed on me is wrong, driven by political agendas rather than by VECPS, and needs to be undone as infringing on my basic fundamental right to life security.

In summary, this grievance is directed towards the Government of Canada institution (CBSA) decision to penalize an employee for their commitment to uncovering and defending inconvenient truths—truths that may run counter to the agendas of certain political parties and industries, yet that are intrinsically linked to the employee’s fundamental right to life security, which are unconditionally guaranteed by the Canadian Bill of Rights.

It is clear that any disciplinary action taken to suppress scrutiny of facts inconvenient to a particular political party or industry agenda is politically motivated, particularly when such suppression infringes the fundamental rights of Canadians and is in violation of VECPS.

This is best proven by observing and stating the following two self evident truths Self-evident truths (or facts), which those truth (facts) that do not need to be proof. They simply need to be observed in order to be stated (e.g., it is darker at night than during the day), and this is what I ask of everyone who examines this case.

Main self-evident truth (fact) #1: There were problems with Government mandates

Government COVID vaccination mandates were justified by fraudulent studies (e.g. see www.FismansFraud.ca) and have resulted in severe health problems, including deaths, particularly in children.

It does not matter how one may attempt to justify this fact (e.g., by claiming that these mandates saved more lives than they destroyed, etc.), even a single child life tragedy (such as that of Sean Hartman - www.Answers4Sean.ca) is sufficient to state this self-evident truth (fact).

Main self-evident truth (fact) #2: Government does not want or allow any public scrutiny over its mandates

The Truth #1 (that There were problems with Government mandates) is the “inconvenient truth” for the Government who has imposed covid mandates and all other organizations who have heavily invested in covid vaccines and whose recommendations the Government was following during the pandemic (mainly, W.H.O., vaccine manufacturers, and business giants such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations who are the largest donor for W.H.O, second only after the US Gov’t). Naturally, these organizations will be the ones would be most interested in NOT allowing any public scrutiny over the mandates that they imposed and over the vaccines that - as was later confirmed, do not stop virus transition (which was the original reason for invoking the mandates) and that may lead to severe health damage, including deaths, in particular among children, for whom the risk of severe side effect from virus is negligible - as is also now confirmed even by vaccine manufacturers.

Once we observe and state these two main self-evidence truths (facts), and remind ourselves that we Public Servants must serve the people of Canada, and not any political party, it will become very natural and easy to find the answer on what needs to be done to ensure that we uphold the highest possible trust of the public while supporting all our employers. -

It is exactly through the open discussion and scrutiny on all matters of prime concern, and especially, those that have resulted from Government actions and, in particular, where such government actions infringed on one of our most fundamental rights - the right to life security, that the Government can serve the public interests and maintain the highest level of public confidence.

Not allowing such open discussion or, even worse, disciplining or threatening to discipline those employees who promote open discussion on those topics can never be seen as being in the interest of the public, democracy, and will only result in even further erosion of public trust in the Government and causing even further distress to both employees and their managers.

***



As for the specific accusations (”he is talking about things that the GoC has a stake on, about speeches that accuses the Prime Minister of lying to the public, on COVID and vaccines and on contradicting GoC health statement“ with reference to five Substack articles that I published between October 27 and January 15) , they provide a classic example of a political pressure to suppress accountability and scrutiny over the “unreasonable” (”ultra-vires”) actions - of implicated organizations, more and more of which are proven to be as such even in the court, and over the misleading and self-contracting, sometimes entirely false statements of certain politicians, many examples of which are available in public domain.

My articles promote critical thinking, provide evidence from trusted sources and eye-witnesses, including from myself, on the topic of main interest to me and my readers, which is Supporting Evidence, Democracy and Critical thinking, in particular, on matters directly related to the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Canadians as defined by the Canadian Bill of Rights and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Of note is also the fact that no specific quotes from those five articles that are used as the evidence of misconduct against me have still been produced to support the accusation, even despite multiple requests to do so. As such, there is no formal way for me to argue about something which I have not been even exactly told what it is.

***

Based on everything presented above, with the new information provided to the persons making decisions, I request that these persons rectify the situation to whatever degree they find possible. I’ve done what I believe, as a Canadian, Public Servant and spiritual person, the only right thing I could do with all the facts that I have learnt over the past two years. I simply ask everyone else to do the same.





As the honourable Elders who were invited to share their wisdom at the Strategic Policy Branch Townhall stated, we all are spiritual beings and all our decisions will come back to us. To rephrase this, if a spiritual person unknowingly does something wrong, that is one story.

However, if a spiritual person knowingly – after learning all facts – still does something wrong, that is another story entirely. They will either be unable to proceed with such actions, or they will face karmic consequences, either in this life or in future lives.

Hence, I’d like to finish this presentation with the words of one of the greatest thought leaders of our time, Prof. Shoshana Zuboff , the author of ‘The Age of Surveillance Capitalism’ book, who was speaking at GC Data Conference 2024 organized by the Canada School of Public Service (CSPS):



“Democracy is not a rock. Democracy is the most fragile, delicate idea, and it requires every generation to be called to defend it, to rebuild it, to protect it, to fight for it. Every generation. The time to act is Now”.

2024 04 02 Discipline Letter D 806KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 12 04 Level 3 Hearing 2024 3941 1411340 116KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

1 Public Order Emergency Commission Have You Made Your Submission Yet Deadline Oct 512KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2 Another Submission From Local Resident To Public Order Emergency Commission Substack 1.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

3 Two Parents' Stories Trying To Protect Their Children Successful Legal Case And Another Injured Child Substack 1.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

5 Mask~1 405KB ∙ PDF file Download Download