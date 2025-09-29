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Eprs Stu(2021)690012 En Health Impact Of 5g Eu Report 3.61MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Some tables from the report:

Summary by Adobe AI:

The document is a scientific review assessing the health impacts of 5G technology, focusing on carcinogenic and reproductive/developmental hazards associated with radiofrequency electromagnetic fields.

Health Impact of 5G Technology

The deployment of 5G networks raises concerns regarding potential health risks associated with exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF).

Current Knowledge on Carcinogenic Risks

The evidence regarding the carcinogenic potential of RF-EMF from 5G is mixed, with significant findings for lower frequencies but insufficient data for higher frequencies.

5G lower frequencies (700 MHz, 3.6 GHz) show: Limited evidence of carcinogenicity in epidemiological studies. Sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity in experimental studies. Sufficient evidence of reproductive/developmental adverse effects in humans and animals.

5G higher frequencies (24.25-27.5 GHz) lack adequate studies on carcinogenic effects. 1 ​

Reproductive and Developmental Hazards

Research indicates potential reproductive and developmental risks associated with RF-EMF exposure, particularly at lower frequencies.

Lower frequencies (450-6000 MHz) demonstrate: Sufficient evidence of adverse effects on male fertility. Limited evidence of adverse effects on female fertility. Possible developmental effects on offspring of heavy mobile phone users.

Higher frequencies (24-100 GHz) have no adequate studies on reproductive/developmental effects. 2 ​

Summary of Findings on Cancer

The review highlights limited evidence of cancer risks associated with RF-EMF exposure, particularly for gliomas and acoustic neuromas.

Limited evidence for human carcinogenicity at lower frequencies (FR1). 10 ​

Sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity in experimental animals at lower frequencies. 11 ​

No adequate studies on higher frequencies.

Summary of Findings on Reproductive Effects

The review indicates significant reproductive risks associated with RF-EMF exposure, particularly for male fertility.

Sufficient evidence of adverse effects on male fertility at lower frequencies.

Limited evidence for female fertility and developmental effects in offspring.

No adequate studies on higher frequencies.

Policy Recommendations for 5G

The report suggests several policy options to mitigate potential health risks associated with 5G technology.

Promote the development of safer mobile phone technologies with lower RF-EMF emissions. 12 ​

Revise exposure limits for public safety and environmental protection.

Encourage the use of optical fiber cables to reduce RF-EMF exposure. 13 ​

Support multidisciplinary research on long-term health effects of 5G.

Launch public information campaigns to educate citizens about RF-EMF risks and safety measures.

Overview of RF-EMF Exposure and Health Risks

The text discusses the health risks associated with radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) from telecommunications, particularly focusing on 5G technology.

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Understanding RF-EMF and Its Sources

RF-EMF exposure can arise from various sources, including personal devices and environmental factors.

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RF-EMF ranges from 30 kHz to 300 GHz, with wavelengths from 10 km to 1 mm.

Sources include mobile phones, base stations, and occupational devices. 16 ​

General population exposure is highest from handheld devices, while workers may experience higher exposure from near-field sources. 17 ​

Average exposure from GSM phones is significantly higher than from DECT or 3G phones. 18 ​

5G Technology and Exposure Changes

The deployment of 5G networks introduces new exposure scenarios due to higher frequencies and advanced technologies.

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5G utilizes MIMO antennas and beamforming for improved data transmission. 20 ​

Frequencies below 1 GHz are similar to previous generations, while higher frequencies (24-60 GHz) pose new health assessment challenges. 21 ​

Increased transmitter density and narrower beams may lead to higher human RF exposure. 22 ​

Health Impact Concerns of 5G

There are significant concerns regarding the health impacts of 5G technology and its RF exposure.

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The European Parliament has raised concerns about increased exposure to RF radiation from 5G. 14 ​

Beamforming technology creates complex and unpredictable RF fields, which differ from previous generations. 23 ​

Studies indicate potential higher levels of power density (PD) and specific absorption rate (SAR) in 5G downlinks compared to earlier technologies. 24 ​

International and European Policy Actions

Various international and European organizations are addressing RF-EMF exposure and health risks.

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The IARC classified RF-EMF as “possibly carcinogenic” in 2011.

WHO is conducting a health risk assessment of RF-EMF, with updates planned. 26 ​

ICNIRP published new guidelines in 2020, focusing on thermal effects and short-term exposure. 27 ​

Social Conflict Surrounding 5G Deployment

The introduction of 5G has led to social polarization and conflicting views on health risks.

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Activists and proponents cite numerous studies supporting their positions on health effects.

The EMF Portal database shows a significant number of studies, but few specifically address 5G-related health impacts.

The debate is characterized by uncertainty, denial, and alarmism regarding potential health risks.

Aims and Methodology of the Review

The review aims to evaluate the carcinogenic and reproductive/developmental effects of RF-EMF from 5G.

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It focuses on in vivo animal studies and human epidemiological studies from 1945 to 2020.

Studies are categorized into two frequency ranges: lower (450-6000 MHz) and higher (24-100 GHz).

A scoping review methodology was employed to assess the literature comprehensively. 30 ​

Cancer and Reproductive/Developmental Effects

The review examines the potential cancer and reproductive effects of RF-EMF exposure.

Epidemiological studies are assessed for informativeness regarding cancer associations. 31 ​

A comprehensive review of reproductive and developmental studies was conducted, focusing on guidelines for adequate study design.

Studies are classified based on their adequacy and results, with a focus on positive, negative, or equivocal findings.

Literature Screening and Selection Process

The literature screening process involved a systematic review methodology to ensure the inclusion of relevant studies.

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The screening was conducted using the Rayyan QCRI app by two independent reviewers. 33 ​

The selection process had two steps: initial screening based on title and abstract, followed by full-text examination. 34 ​

The PRISMA flow diagram was used to illustrate the selection results. 35 ​

A total of 950 articles were identified, with 155 articles included after exclusions. 36 ​

Information Extraction from Selected Studies

Different data-charting forms were used to extract relevant information from epidemiological and experimental studies.

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Two distinct forms were created for epidemiological and experimental studies to account for their unique characteristics. 37 ​

The epidemiological data chart was based on WHO/ILO methodology, while the experimental chart was modeled after IARC Monographs. 38 ​

Information extracted included study type, exposure details, health effects, and funding sources. 39 ​

Reviewers independently extracted data, which was then double-checked for accuracy. 40 ​

Evidence Synthesis for Health Outcomes

The review assessed evidence for cancer and reproductive/developmental outcomes based on established criteria.

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Evidence was classified into three categories: sufficient, limited, and no evidence.

Sufficient evidence indicates a causal association, while limited evidence suggests a credible association but with potential confounding factors. 42 ​

No evidence indicates a lack of data or adverse effects.

The synthesis integrated results from human and animal studies.

Overall Evaluation of the Review Findings

The review’s findings were evaluated using IARC criteria tailored for cancer and reproductive/developmental effects.

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The evaluation process was transparent, allowing for reviewer verification. 43 ​

The IARC Monograph Preamble was referenced for major findings from human and animal studies. 44 ​

Mechanistic evidence was not included in this review, focusing solely on empirical data.

The overall classification was based on the strength of evidence from both human and experimental studies. 45 ​

Limitations of the Review Methodology

The review faced several limitations in assessing individual studies and exposure assessments.

Experimental studies followed standardized methodologies, making them easier to evaluate. 46 ​

Epidemiological studies were prone to recall bias, particularly in retrospective designs. 47 ​

Exposure assessment in epidemiological studies was challenging and often inadequate.

The review acknowledged uncertainties regarding the generalization of findings from previous generations of mobile technology to 5G. 48 ​

Assessment of Carcinogenicity by Frequency Range

The review evaluated cancer risks associated with RF exposure in the lower frequency range (FR1).

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A total of 950 articles were identified, with 155 included after screening. 36 ​

The review focused on studies published until 2020, with 20 articles analyzed post-2011. 50 ​

The IARC Monograph 102 (2013) was a key reference for evaluating carcinogenicity. 51 ​

Evidence suggested limited associations between RF exposure and certain types of brain tumors.

Review of Epidemiological Studies from 2011 to 2020

The review summarized case-control studies conducted between 2011 and 2020 regarding RF exposure and cancer.

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Aydin et al. (2011) found no significant association between mobile phone use and brain tumors in children. 53 ​

Atzmon et al. (2012) reported no discernible trend in cancer risk associated with RF exposure.

Li et al. (2012) indicated a slight increase in neoplasm risk with higher RF exposure in children. 54 ​

Hardell et al. (2013) confirmed previous findings of an association between mobile phone use and malignant brain tumors. 55 ​

Summary of Key Epidemiological Studies

The review provided a detailed summary of significant epidemiological studies related to RF exposure and cancer.

Aydin et al. (2011): No significant risk for brain tumors in children. 56 ​

Hardell et al. (2013): Increased risk of glioma and acoustic neuroma with long-term mobile phone use.

Frei et al. (2011): No increased risk of CNS tumors among mobile phone subscribers. 57 ​

Benson et al. (2013): No association found between mobile phone use and CNS tumors in a large cohort study. 53 ​

Cancer in Epidemiological Case-Control Studies

The text reviews various epidemiological studies assessing the association between radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) exposure and cancer risk.

A total of 20 studies were reviewed, with 11 deemed adequate based on exposure assessment and sample size. 58 ​

Key cancer types analyzed include glioma, acoustic neuroma, meningioma, lymphoma, thyroid, and pituitary gland tumors.

Glioma: 3 out of 7 adequate studies showed a positive association; 2 were equivocal, and 3 were negative. 59 ​

Acoustic neuroma: 2 out of 3 adequate studies showed a positive association; 1 was equivocal. 60 ​

Meningioma: 2 out of 4 adequate studies showed a positive association; 2 were negative. 61 ​

Lymphoma/leukemia: The only adequate study was negative. 62 ​

The association of glioma and acoustic neuroma is stronger among long-term heavy users of mobile phones. 63 ​

Cancer in Epidemiological Ecological Studies

The text discusses a case-control ecological study examining the correlation between RF exposure and cancer incidence.

One study from Spain analyzed 95 cancer cases (65 lymphomas, 12 gliomas, 18 meningiomas) against 390 controls. 64 ​

The study assessed residential exposure to RF across 14 frequency bands.

Results showed mixed correlations, with some positive associations for meningiomas and gliomas, but overall findings were inconclusive.

Limitations included uncertain exposure assessment and lack of analysis for confounding factors.

Cancer in Epidemiological Cohort Studies

The text summarizes findings from cohort studies evaluating cancer risk associated with RF exposure.

A total of 3 cohort studies were reviewed, with no clear associations found between RF exposure and cancer risk. 65 ​

The studies included a nationwide cohort in Denmark and the Million Women Study in the UK.

The Danish study found no significant differences in cancer incidence between mobile phone subscribers and non-subscribers.

The Million Women Study reported no increased risk for intracranial CNS tumors among mobile phone users.

Summary of Epidemiological Studies on Cancer

The text provides a summary of the results from various epidemiological studies on cancer related to RF exposure.

A total of 20 studies were included, with 11 being adequate for analysis. 58 ​

Glioma and acoustic neuroma showed the most robust evidence of association with RF exposure. 66 ​

The IARC evaluation confirmed limited evidence of carcinogenicity of RF-EMF in epidemiological studies. 67 ​

Cancer in Experimental Animal Studies

The text reviews animal studies assessing the carcinogenic effects of RF exposure.

A total of 50 studies were identified, with 7 published after 2011. 68 ​

The IARC concluded that there is limited evidence for the carcinogenicity of RF radiation in experimental animals. 69 ​

Two-year bioassays in mice and rats showed equivocal evidence of carcinogenic activity, particularly for malignant schwannomas and gliomas. 70 ​

Recent studies indicated positive evidence for heart schwannomas and brain tumors in rats exposed to RF-EMF. 71 ​

Summary of Animal Studies on Cancer

The text summarizes findings from animal studies evaluating cancer risk associated with RF exposure.

Two-year studies in B6C3F1 mice showed increased incidences of malignant lymphoma and fibrosarcoma.

In Harlan SD rats, significant increases in malignant schwannomas and gliomas were observed.

The studies provide evidence suggesting a potential link between RF exposure and certain types of tumors, warranting further investigation.

Cancer in Experimental Animals: Tumour-Prone Mice

The studies on tumour-prone mice exposed to RF-EMF show no significant increase in tumour incidence in some cases, while others indicate positive associations with specific types of cancer.

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Lee et al. (2011) found no statistically significant increase in tumour incidence in AKR/J mice exposed to CDMA and WCDMA at 4 W/kg for 45 min/day.

Lerchl et al. (2015) reported significant tumour promotion in B6C3F1 mice, including female lymphoma and lung adenoma, with p < 0.05. 73 ​

A total of 7 studies on carcinogenicity were identified, with 4 on mice and 3 on rats. 74 ​

Evidence suggests sufficient carcinogenicity of RF-EMF at lower frequencies, particularly for nervous system tumours in male rats. 75 ​

Cancer in Experimental Animals: Promotion Studies

The promotion studies in mice indicate a significant association between RF exposure and increased tumour incidence.

Lerchl et al. (2015) demonstrated a statistically significant increase in female lymphoma, lung adenoma, and liver carcinoma in B6C3F1 mice exposed to UMTS fields.

The study involved 96 mice per group, with exposure levels of 0.04, 0.4, and 2.0 W/kg.

The results suggest that RF exposure can promote tumour development in specific contexts.

Summary of Cancer Studies in Experimental Animals

A comprehensive review of studies indicates varying evidence of carcinogenicity related to RF-EMF exposure in experimental animals.

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A total of 7 adequate studies were reviewed, with 4 on mice and 3 on rats. 77 ​

Evidence of carcinogenicity includes brain tumours and malignant Schwannoma in rats, with significant associations noted.

The review highlights the need for further investigation into the effects of RF-EMF on cancer development.

Reproductive and Developmental Effects: Male Fertility Studies

The studies on male fertility suggest potential negative impacts of RF exposure on semen quality, though results are often inconclusive.

Al-Quzwini et al. (2016) found significant differences in seminal fluid analysis between subfertile and fertile couples, with environmental exposure linked to abnormal sperm parameters. 78 ​

Baste et al. (2008) reported increased infertility rates among military men exposed to RF-EMF, with an OR of 1.86 for high exposure. 79 ​

Several studies indicate associations between cell phone use and decreased sperm motility, with varying degrees of statistical significance. 80 ​

Reproductive and Developmental Effects: Cohort Studies

Cohort studies examining the effects of RF exposure during pregnancy show mixed results regarding developmental outcomes in children.

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Zhang (2016) found negative associations between cell phone use and semen parameters, suggesting potential fertility impairment. 82 ​

Lewis et al. (2017) reported no evidence linking mobile phone use to semen quality in a longitudinal cohort study. 83 ​

Other studies indicate possible associations between maternal mobile phone use and adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth and lower birth weight. 84 ​

Developmental Studies: Case-Control and Cross-Sectional

Case-control and cross-sectional studies explore the relationship between maternal RF exposure and developmental issues in offspring.

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Tan et al. (2014) found a positive association between mobile phone use and threatened miscarriage, with an OR of 2.94 for >1 hour/day use.

Mahmoudabadi et al. (2015) suggested a link between mobile phone use and spontaneous abortion, though results were not statistically significant. 86 ​

Col-Araz (2013) indicated that mobile phone use during pregnancy may affect pre-term birth rates, with significant associations noted. 84 ​

Summary of Developmental Studies

The developmental studies present a complex picture of the potential effects of RF exposure on pregnancy and child development.

Many studies report self-reported exposure, leading to potential biases in results. 87 ​

Some studies suggest associations between maternal mobile phone use and adverse outcomes, while others find no significant effects. 88 ​

The need for further research is emphasized to clarify the relationship between RF exposure and developmental health.

Reproductive and Developmental Effects of RF-EMF

The text reviews epidemiological studies on the reproductive and developmental effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) on human fertility and offspring health.

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A total of 26 epidemiological studies were reviewed for RF-EMF effects on reproductive health. 89 ​

16 studies were deemed adequate based on exposure assessment and sample size. 90 ​

Evidence suggests a decline in male fertility, with all 6 adequate studies showing a positive association with RF-EMF exposure. 91 ​

Limited evidence indicates adverse effects on female fertility and developmental outcomes in offspring. 92 ​

Male Fertility Studies Overview

The studies indicate a significant association between RF-EMF exposure and male fertility issues.

Cross-sectional studies show that increased exposure to cell phone use correlates with reduced semen quality.

Case-control studies reveal that military personnel exposed to RF-EMF have higher infertility rates, with odds ratios ranging from 1.39 to 2.28 based on exposure levels.

The studies highlight a lower ratio of male to female offspring in exposed groups.

Developmental Effects on Offspring

The text summarizes findings on the impact of RF-EMF exposure on pregnancy outcomes and child development.

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Two studies showed a positive association between RF-EMF exposure and miscarriage risk. 94 ​

Eight studies assessed preterm birth and fetal growth, with only 2 showing positive associations.

Evidence for language, communication, and behavioral problems in children is limited, with mixed results across studies.

Summary of Epidemiological Studies

The summary provides a comprehensive overview of the findings from various studies on RF-EMF exposure.

16 adequate studies indicate a decline in male fertility and potential developmental issues in offspring.

The studies cover diverse populations, including military personnel and general public exposure. 95 ​

The overall conclusion suggests sufficient evidence of adverse effects on male fertility, with limited evidence for women and developmental outcomes.

Experimental Animal Studies on RF-EMF

The text discusses experimental studies on the reproductive toxicity of RF-EMF in animal models.

A total of 39 studies were reviewed, focusing on male and female reproductive toxicity.

Male mice exposed to RF-EMF showed significant reductions in sperm count and testosterone levels.

Female mice exhibited decreased follicle counts and reproductive hormone levels due to RF-EMF exposure. 96 ​

The studies indicate that RF-EMF exposure leads to oxidative stress and potential infertility in both male and female animals.

Biological and Morphological Effects of RF EMF on Rat Testes

The study investigates the impact of 900 MHz radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF EMF) on the testes of male rats.

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Conducted in May 2004 at Süleyman Demirel University, Turkey. 98 ​

Twenty adult male Sprague-Dawley rats were divided into two groups: control (no EMF exposure) and EMF group (30 minutes/day, 5 days/week for 4 weeks). 99 ​

No significant differences in testis weight, biopsy score count, or interstitial tissue percentage between groups. 100 ​

Significant decrease in diameter of seminiferous tubules and mean height of germinal epithelium in the EMF group (p<0.05). 101 ​

Serum testosterone levels significantly decreased in the EMF group (p<0.05), while plasma LH and FSH levels showed insignificant changes (p>0.05). 102 ​

Findings suggest no adverse effects on spermatogenesis, with morphological changes possibly linked to hormonal alterations. 100 ​

Effects of RF Fields on Rat Testis

The study examines the histological changes in rat testes due to exposure to RF fields.

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Conducted by Lee et al. in 2010 with male Sprague-Dawley rats.

Rats were exposed to 848.5 MHz RF for 12 weeks, with a specific absorption rate (SAR) of 2.0 W/kg. 104 ​

Investigated sperm counts, malondialdehyde concentrations, and stages of spermatogenesis. 105 ​

Concluded that subchronic exposure did not show observable adverse effects on spermatogenesis. 106 ​

Impact of 1.95 GHz EMF on Testicular Function

This study explores the effects of 1.95 GHz electromagnetic fields on testicular function in male rats.

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Conducted in Japan by Imai et al. in 2011 with 5-week-old Sprague-Dawley rats.

Exposed to a W-CDMA signal for 5 hours/day for 5 weeks. 108 ​

No significant differences in body weight, testis weight, or sperm counts among groups. 109 ​

Notably, the testicular sperm count significantly increased in the 0.4 SAR group. 110 ​

No observed testicular toxicity under the exposure conditions. 111 ​

Mobile Phone Radiation Effects on Wistar Rats

The study investigates the effects of mobile phone radiation on Wistar rats over three months.

Conducted by Meo et al. in 2011 with 40 male Wistar rats.

Rats were divided into control and two exposure groups (30 and 60 minutes/day). 112 ​

Exposure for 60 minutes/day resulted in 18.75% hypospermatogenesis and maturation arrest.

No abnormalities were noted in the 30 minutes/day exposure group.

Protective Role of Vitamins Against EMF

This study evaluates the protective effects of vitamins C and E against EMF exposure in Wistar rats.

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Conducted by Al-Damegh in 2012 with 120 male Wistar rats.

Rats were exposed to EMF for 15, 30, and 60 minutes daily for two weeks. 114 ​

Significant increase in seminiferous tubule diameter and disorganized sperm cycle in EMF-exposed group. 115 ​

Vitamins C and E showed potential in mitigating oxidative stress and restoring testicular normality. 116 ​

Long-term EMF Exposure Effects on Testes

The study assesses the long-term effects of EMF exposure on Wistar rats.

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Conducted by Celik et al. in 2012 with Wistar-Kyoto male rats.

No significant differences in testis weights or histopathological evaluations between control and EMF groups. 117 ​

Notable findings included increased membrana propria thickness and common vacuolization in Sertoli cells. 118 ​

Suggests potential for significant changes with extended exposure duration.

Combined RF-EMF Exposure Effects on Rat Testicular Function

This study examines the effects of combined RF-EMF exposure on rat testicular function.

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Conducted by Lee et al. in 2012 with male Sprague-Dawley rats.

Exposed to CDMA and WCDMA RF signals for 12 weeks. 120 ​

No significant alterations in testicular function or spermatogenesis observed. 100 ​

Effects of 1800 and 900 MHz EMF on Testes

The study investigates the effects of 1800 and 900 MHz EMF on Wistar rats.

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Conducted by Ozlem-Nisbet et al. in 2012 with male albino Wistar rats.

Exposed for 2 hours daily for 90 days. 121 ​

Significant increase in testosterone levels and sperm motility in the 1800 MHz group. 122 ​

Histopathological parameters were significantly higher in the 1800 MHz group. 123 ​

Moringa Oleifera Extract’s Protective Effects Against EMR

This study explores the protective effects of Moringa oleifera extract against EMR-induced impairments in rat testes.

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Conducted by Bin-Meferij and El-kott in 2015 with 60 male Wistar rats.

Rats were divided into control, EMR, Moringa extract, and combined groups. 125 ​

EMR exposure led to significant decreases in sperm parameters and testicular histopathology. 126 ​

Moringa extract significantly enhanced sperm parameters and mitigated testicular injury. 124 ​

RF-EMR Induced Apoptosis in Rat Sperm

The study investigates the effects of RF-EMR on sperm quality and apoptosis in rats.

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Conducted by Liu et al. in 2015 with 24 Sprague-Dawley rats.

Exposed to 900 MHz RF for 2 hours daily for 50 days.

Significant increase in apoptotic sperm cells by 91.42% and ROS concentration by 46.21%. 128 ​

Decreased total antioxidant capacity by 28.01% and altered expression of apoptosis-related proteins.

Effects of 4G SRF-EMR on Male Fertility

This study examines the effects of long-term exposure to 4G SRF-EMR on male fertility in rats.

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Conducted by Yu et al. in 2020 with Sprague-Dawley rats.

Exposed to SRF-EMR for 6 hours daily for 150 days.

Significant decline in sperm quality and pup weight observed. 130 ​

Testicular injury and oxidative stress were noted after prolonged exposure. 131 ​

Developmental Toxicity in Djungarian Hamsters

The study investigates the developmental toxicity of RF-EMF in Djungarian hamsters.

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Conducted by Lerchl in 2008 with adult male hamsters.

Exposed to RF-EMF at 383, 900, and 1800 MHz for 60 days. 133 ​

No significant effects on melatonin levels, organ weights, or body weight observed. 134 ​

Suggests metabolic changes may occur due to RF energy absorption. 135 ​

Developmental Toxicity in Mice

The study assesses the developmental toxicity of RF exposure in mice.

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Conducted by Finnie et al. in 2006 and 2009 with BALB/c mice.

Pregnant mice exposed to RF fields at 900 MHz for 60 minutes/day during gestation. 137 ​

No induction of heat shock proteins observed, indicating no stress response in fetal brains. 138 ​

Teratogenic Effects of RF EMFs on Mouse Fetuses

This study investigates the teratogenic effects of RF EMFs on mouse fetuses.

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Conducted by Lee et al. in 2009 with ICR mice.

Pregnant mice exposed to CDMA and WCDMA RF signals throughout gestation. 139 ​

No observable adverse effects on fetal development reported.

Effects of Mild RF Exposure on Mouse Fetuses

The study examines the effects of mild RF exposure on fetal development in mice.

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Conducted by Fragopoulou et al. in 2010 with Balb/c mice.

Pregnant mice exposed to GSM 900 MHz radiation emitted by mobile phones. 140 ​

Variations in ossification of cranial bones and thoracic cage ribs were observed in newborns. 141 ​

Immune System Development and RF Exposure

This study evaluates the effects of RF exposure on the developing immune system in newborn mice.

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Conducted by Sambucci et al. in 2011 with C57BL/6 mice.

Newborn mice exposed to WiFi signals at SAR of 0.08 or 4 W/kg. 143 ​

No significant effects on body weight or immune parameters, except reduced IFN-g production in male mice. 144 ​

Behavioral Effects of Microwave Exposure on Mice

The study investigates the behavioral effects of microwave exposure on mice.

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Conducted by Zhang et al. in 2015 with CD1 mice. 146 ​

In utero exposure to 9.417-GHz microwave radiation throughout gestation. 147 ​

Increased anxiety-related behavior and decreased learning and memory in male offspring observed.

Effects of Cell Phone Radiation on Embryos

This study assesses the effects of cell phone radiation on mouse embryos.

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Conducted by Fatehi et al. in 2018 with NMRI mice.

Mice exposed to RF in standby and active modes for varying durations.

Significant decrease in the number of two-cell embryos and an increase in dead embryos noted. 149 ​

Developmental Toxicity from RF and Chemical Exposure

The study investigates the synergistic effects of RF radiation and chemical exposure in rats.

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Conducted by Nelson et al. in 1991, 1994, and 1997 with Sprague-Dawley rats.

Explored the interactive dose-related teratogenicity of RF radiation and 2-methoxyethanol.

Observed enhanced teratogenicity with combined exposure, indicating the need for further research on combined effects. 150 ​

Gestational Exposure to EMF and Embryogenesis

This study evaluates the effects of gestational exposure to EMF on embryogenesis in rats.

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Conducted by Ogawa et al. in 2009 with Sprague-Dawley rats.

Exposed to a 1.95-GHz signal for 90 minutes/day during gestation. 133 ​

No adverse effects on reproductive or embryotoxic parameters observed. 152 ​

Multi-Generation Study on RF Exposure in Mice

This study examines the long-term effects of RF exposure across multiple generations in mice.

Conducted by Sommer et al. in 2009 with C57BL mice.

Mice exposed to mobile phone communication EMFs for life-long periods. 153 ​

No harmful effects on fertility or development observed across generations.

Wi-Fi and Mobile Phone EMR Effects on Growing Rats

The study investigates the effects of Wi-Fi and mobile phone EMR on growing rats.

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Conducted by Ozorak et al. in 2013 with Wistar rats.

Exposed to EMR during pregnancy and growth for 60 minutes/day. 133 ​

Indicated oxidative damage and precocious puberty in growing rats.

Wi-Fi Exposure Effects on Reproductive System

This study evaluates the effects of Wi-Fi exposure on the reproductive system of Wistar rats.

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Conducted by Poulletier de Gannes et al. in 2013 with Wistar rats.

Exposed to 2450 MHz Wi-Fi signals for 1 hour/day.

No deleterious effects on reproductive organs or fertility observed. 134 ​

Neurodevelopmental Effects of Wi-Fi Exposure

This study investigates the neurodevelopmental effects of Wi-Fi exposure on rat offspring.

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Conducted by Othman et al. in 2017 with Wistar rats.

Pregnant rats exposed to 2.45 GHz Wi-Fi signals for 2 hours daily. 156 ​

Impaired neurodevelopment and oxidative stress imbalance in offspring observed.

Reproductive and Developmental Effects in Experimental Animals

The review summarizes studies on the reproductive and developmental effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) in experimental animals, particularly focusing on frequencies from 450 to 6000 MHz.

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A total of 39 studies were analyzed, with 20 on mice and 18 on rats. 158 ​

Out of 37 adequate studies, 23 investigated male fertility, showing a significant decline in sperm quality in both rats and mice. 159 ​

In female fertility, only 2 studies were adequate, with limited evidence of adverse effects. 160 ​

Developmental outcomes showed mixed results; 10 studies on mice and 4 on rats were analyzed, with some indicating positive associations and others negative. 161 ​

The most convincing evidence was for male fertility, with sufficient evidence of adverse effects from RF-EMF exposure. 162 ​

Cancer and RF-EMF Exposure

The text discusses the evidence of cancer risk associated with RF-EMF exposure in both humans and experimental animals.

In humans, there is limited evidence for carcinogenicity, with mixed results from epidemiological studies regarding glioma and acoustic neuroma. 164 ​

In experimental animals, there is sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity, particularly from studies by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) and the Ramazzini Institute, which found increased risks of malignant schwannomas and gliomas. 165 ​

The NTP study indicated clear evidence of heart schwannomas in male rats and some evidence of brain and adrenal gland tumors. 165 ​

The Ramazzini Institute confirmed similar findings, strengthening the association between RF-EMF exposure and cancer. ​

Summary of Findings on RF-EMF

The overall evaluation of RF-EMF exposure indicates significant health concerns, particularly regarding reproductive and developmental effects.

For FR1 (450 to 6000 MHz), there is sufficient evidence of adverse effects on male fertility and limited evidence for female fertility and developmental outcomes.

For FR2 (24 to 100 GHz), no adequate studies have been performed to assess non-thermal effects on health.

The findings suggest a need for ongoing research and precautionary measures to protect public health from potential RF-EMF risks. 170 ​ ​

Epidemiological Studies on Cancer Risks

Numerous epidemiological studies have investigated the association between mobile phone use and various types of cancer, particularly brain tumors.

Some studies reported increased incidence rates of specific cancers, such as glioblastoma multiforme and parotid gland tumors.

Experimental Animal Research on Cancer

Research involving experimental animals has been conducted to understand the carcinogenic potential of radiofrequency radiation.

Studies have shown mixed results regarding the effects of radiofrequency exposure on tumor development in rats and mice.

The National Toxicology Program (NTP) conducted studies that indicated potential carcinogenic effects of cell phone radiation in rats.

Some studies reported no significant increase in tumor incidence despite exposure to radiofrequency fields.

Reproductive and Developmental Effects in Humans

Research has explored the impact of electromagnetic field exposure on reproductive health and developmental outcomes in humans.

Studies have indicated potential associations between mobile phone use during pregnancy and adverse outcomes such as low birth weight and developmental delays.

A case-control study found links between cell phone use and sperm quality issues among men.

Maternal exposure to electromagnetic fields has been associated with increased risks of miscarriage and other reproductive health concerns.

Reproductive and Developmental Effects in Experimental Animals

Animal studies have been conducted to assess the reproductive and developmental effects of radiofrequency radiation exposure.

Research has shown that exposure to mobile phone radiation can lead to testicular impairment and reduced fertility in male rats.

Some studies reported adverse effects on fetal development and behavior in offspring exposed to radiofrequency fields during gestation.

The effects of combined exposure to radiofrequency radiation and other environmental factors have also been investigated, revealing potential interactive effects on reproductive health.