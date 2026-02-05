Announcement First:

Starting from Feb 8, fundraiser and Documentary Screening all across Ontario

The Shot: Sean Hartman’s Story documentary launch - SupportSean.ca

For Screening times and locations, see the link above.

For those in Ottawa, Ontario it is Feb 9th 2026 - 6 PM at Capital City Bikers’ Church, 155 Carillon St, Vanier, ON. I will be there along with Helen Grus, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, and Jason Lavigne.

We invite you to support our fundraiser, dedicated to revealing the truth about the tragic death of 17-year-old Sean Hartman. Watch the trailer below and share with others.

For related evidence and Memorial to Young Canadians Suddenly Died Following COVID-19 Vaccine, please visit: answers4sean.ca.

Related analysis:

Main Article:

Recently, headlines such as “Health Canada Slow-Walks Release of Vaccine Injury Reports” published by Children’s Health Defense (January 28, 2026) have drawn public attention to delays in disclosure of vaccine adverse reaction records:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/health-canada-slow-walks-release-vaccine-injury-reports/

In this article, we examine the official parliamentary record from Order Paper Question Q-561 (tabled January 26, 2026) to identify what was formally disclosed about access delays, where that information appears in the government’s response, and whether the facts on the public record align with claims circulating in media and advocacy reporting. This analysis was produced with the assistance of ChatGPT and is based strictly on official documents tabled in the House of Commons.

Q 561 Access To Information Wait Times, January 26, 2026 For 1.01MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Official OPQ Q-561 Links

🔗 Order Paper Question Q-561 (House of Commons written questions) — includes full question text, date asked (Nov 13, 2025), and date answered (Jan 26, 2026):

https://www.ourcommons.ca/written-questions/45-1/Q-561?response=13856625§ion=hc (House of Commons)

🔗 Sessional Paper No. 8555-451-561 (full official response) — Jan 26, 2026 publication includes Health Canada and other institutions’ replies (PDF available here):

https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2026/parl/x2/X2-451-73.pdf (Publications Ontario)

Context

Order Paper Questions (OPQs) are designed to place precise accountability questions—and their answers—on the public record.

In Q-561, MP Gérard Deltell asked all federal institutions to disclose their longest Access to Information (ATI) extension currently in effect, the reason for that extension, and whether it involved third-party consultations or unusually large volumes of records.

The response was tabled on January 26, 2026, as Sessional Paper 8555-451-561.

What the question asks (in plain language)

Q-561 asks a simple but revealing set of questions:

What is the longest ATI extension your institution is currently using?

How long is it?

Why was it required?

What type of records does it involve?

This framing effectively forces departments to disclose their most extreme transparency delays.

What the answer reveals (key facts)

1) Health Canada discloses a 15-year extension

In its response, Health Canada states plainly:

“For Health Canada, the longest extension from among its currently active requests is 15 years.”

This is the single longest extension disclosed anywhere in the response.

2) The extension is tied to vaccine and adverse drug reaction reports

Health Canada explains that the request:

Is “very voluminous (several million pages)”

Seeks “vaccine and adverse drug reactions reports since 1998”

This directly links the 15-year extension to vaccine-related adverse reaction records spanning more than two decades.

3) The extension cannot be shortened under the Act

The response adds a crucial legal detail:

Although the request has since been rescoped ,

“the Act does not provide an opportunity to amend the extension after the first 30 days of the request.”

In other words, once the 15-year extension was issued, it became procedurally locked in, even if the scope later changed.

Why this OPQ is particularly significant

Unlike many OPQs that summarize policy or defer answers elsewhere, Q-561 forces disclosure of a procedural reality that normally remains buried inside ATI files.

This response confirms, on the parliamentary record, that:

A request for vaccine adverse reaction data triggered

A 15-year Access to Information extension

That cannot be revised downward once issued.

While the response does not use the word “sealed,” the practical effect is that these records are not expected to be released for up to 15 years.

Does Q-561 appear to have triggered public disclosure of this fact?

Yes—very plausibly.

Q-561 explicitly asks for the longest extension currently in effect.

Without this question, there would have been no obligation for Health Canada to publicly disclose the existence or subject matter of its longest extension.

The answer therefore brings into the open a delay that would otherwise remain invisible to Parliament and the public.

In that sense, Q-561 did not create the extension—but it exposed it.

What this implies (careful analysis)

From a governance and transparency perspective, Q-561 highlights a structural issue:

Canada’s ATI framework allows extraordinary extensions for large datasets.

Once issued, those extensions are effectively irreversible .

Parliament—and the public—may only learn of them indirectly, when specifically asked through OPQs like this one.

This is especially consequential when the records involved concern public-health safety surveillance, where timeliness and transparency are central to public trust.

Why this matters to public servants (and Canadians)

For public servants, Q-561 illustrates how:

Procedural compliance can coexist with very long transparency delays .

Accountability often depends on whether Parliament knows what to ask.

For Canadians, it confirms—officially—that access to historical vaccine adverse-reaction records is governed not only by policy but by structural constraints that can delay disclosure for a generation.

Conclusion

Q-561 places an important fact on the public record:

Health Canada’s longest active ATI extension is 15 years.

It applies to vaccine and adverse drug reaction reports since 1998 .

Once issued, the extension cannot be shortened under the current Act.

Whether or not this extension is justified on administrative grounds, Q-561 demonstrates how parliamentary questions remain one of the few tools capable of revealing such delays to the public.

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are that of the author, not of any institution. It is not for legal or medical advice.

Acknowledgment

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt:

“Draft a Substack article in WA(OPQ) format based strictly on House of Commons Order Paper Question Q-561 (tabled Jan 26, 2026) concerning Access to Information wait times. Frame the article in a neutral public-servant tone, focus on governance and transparency implications, avoid sensational language.”

ChatGPT was also used to ensure political neutrality, factual accuracy, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Read more about why and how I use ChatGPT to write my Substack articles here.

Support This Work Across All Channels

You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM)

Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment