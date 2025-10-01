This interview is also archived at www.ivim.ca/evidence/interviews. The summary of it with quotes is provided below. The second part of this interview is coming shortly.

Mentioned references:

Lex’s Articles:

https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/review-of-foi-f23-1799-part-1 (Feb 2025),

https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/review-of-foi-f23-1799-part-2 (Aug 2025)

FOI No: F23-1799:

https://www.doakshirreff.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/FOI%20-%20%20-%2006%20Jun%202024%20-%20All%20AEFI%20Summary%20reports%20%26%20Emails%20attached%20-%2001%20Dec%202017%20to%2008%20Nov%202023.pdf

Web App “How Bad is My Batch?” (By Craig Paardekooper): https://knollfrank.github.io/HowBadIsMyBatch/HowBadIsMyBatch.html (linked from howbad.info )

Summary with Embedded Quotes (Generated by ChatGPT)

This interview with Lex Acker explores what British Columbia’s Freedom of Information (FOI) data reveals about COVID vaccine harms — and how public officials concealed critical evidence.

Background and Motivation

Lex Acker begins by introducing his background in financial analysis, explaining how his background prepared him to analyze the issue:

“My background is in financial analysis. I look at financial statements and I have an affinity with markers of fraud in financial statements. So, when the COVID pandemic occurred, it didn’t take long for the public narrative to display signs of deception. And this is what brought me into the arena of dissent with respect to the COVID response of government.”

The Case of Dr. Charles Hoffe

Central to the story is Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family physician in Lytton, a small First Nations community in BC of roughly a thousand people. Early in 2021, as vaccines rolled out, several of his patients experienced severe adverse reactions. As a physician, he was obligated to file AEFI reports (Adverse Events Following Immunization). He filed 11 reports, 10 of which came from the same Moderna lot. According to Acker:

“That in and of itself tells you that there’s a problem. This is a cluster of adverse effects concentrated in the geography and with a particular medical product. When you have a cluster… then you have to investigate.”

Instead of being supported, Dr. Hoffe faced professional punishment. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC disciplined him, stripping him of his hospital privileges. Acker notes:

“As a result, Dr. Hoffe was a vocal critic of the COVID response… and the College decided to discipline him. Shortly after, he lost his hospital privileges.”

FOI Request by Lawyer Lee Turner

To defend himself, Hoffe retained lawyer Lee Turner, who in 2023 filed an FOI request with the Public Health Services Authority (PHSA). The request sought all records related to AEFIs.

In June 2024, PHSA released over 1,300 pages of documents. At a Zoom call announcing the release, Turner asked for volunteers to analyze the data. Acker recalls:

“He said, ‘I’ve received this FOI request. Is there anyone on the call interested in looking into it?’ And of course, I raised my hand because I love data. Within an hour of perusing it, I realized the bulk of it was mainly AEFI reports of two kinds: public and non-public. And within those documents were also internal emails between public health officials.”

Public vs. Non-Public AEFI Reports

The FOI contained two very different sets of AEFI reports:

Public-facing reports : issued by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) beginning in April 2021. These reassured both doctors and the public, stating that adverse events were rare and “comparable to the flu.”

Non-public reports: internal-only, containing much higher levels of reported harms.

Acker highlights the contrast:

“The public-facing AEFI reports simply conveyed that there’s nothing wrong with the COVID vaccines… that everybody should take the vaccines. But the non-public AEFI reports clearly show you can infer that the vaccines were harmful — very harmful — and that the level of harm was off the charts.”

He concludes:

“The public-facing reports deceived the entire medical community. Physicians were relying on them to tell patients, ‘No, the BCCDC is monitoring everything and according to them, the shot is safe and effective.’ But that wasn’t the case.”

The Role of Dr. Bonnie Henry

One of the most striking examples comes from March 15, 2021. That morning, BC’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry received an internal AEFI report detailing serious harms, including a table of adverse events by vaccine lot.

Yet, later that same day in a press conference, she publicly reassured British Columbians that vaccines were safe. Acker explains:

“The FOI request clearly shows that Dr. Henry received a non-public AEFI report in the morning of her press conference. And the data contradicted what she was conveying to the public in the afternoon.”

He adds:

“Public health officials can argue that in their opinion the AEFI rates were still acceptable. But in the mind of a reasonable person, they wouldn’t agree. The data she had was saying the vaccines were unsafe.”

International Parallels: San Diego Moderna Lot

The FOI also shows BC officials were well aware of similar safety concerns surfacing globally. For instance, at the same time that Dr. Hoffe was reporting harms from a Moderna lot in BC, officials in San Diego, California suspended the use of another Moderna lot after clusters of adverse events.

Acker describes the connection:

“In early January 2021, the same batch of Moderna triggered a cluster of AEFI reports in San Diego. Public health there suspended distribution for a day or two while Moderna and the FDA discussed how to manage it. Eventually, they resumed distribution. What Dr. Hoffe reported was not isolated. The BC CDC and Dr. Henry were aware of safety issues in other jurisdictions — because they talked about them in internal emails.”

Internal Communications and Red Flags

The FOI documents contained numerous internal emails between BC health officials acknowledging these concerns. Acker emphasizes:

“The volume of communication itself is a red flag. It shows public health officials in British Columbia were aware that the COVID vaccines were harmful, and that the level of harms far outweighed the documented benefits at the time.”

He underscores that the numbers shown in his Substack charts are not his calculations but exact transcriptions:

“These are not inferences. They’re not calculations that I made. They’re simply numbers directly transcribed from the FOI request.”

Key Takeaway

The FOI records reveal a coordinated effort to hide critical truths from the public: doctors like Dr. Hoffe who raised alarms were punished, public-facing reports downplayed risks, and top officials like Dr. Bonnie Henry told the public one story while holding contradictory data in hand.

As Acker summarizes:

“The public-facing reports deceived physicians and patients alike… but the non-public reports told a very different story.”

