Canadians, please make a note of the following initiatives, which can shape the way Canada moves forward - in a more positive and more just way.

Across Canada today, very few citizens have even heard of the Grand Jury.

Most people assume that criminal charges are entirely the responsibility of the police and the Crown. They believe the justice system begins when the state decides to prosecute someone and ends when a judge or jury renders a verdict.

But that understanding leaves out one of the most powerful civil liberties ever created in the common law world.

For centuries, free societies recognized two juries, not one.

• The trial jury, which decides guilt or innocence.



• The grand jury, which determines whether the state even has the authority to bring charges in the first place.

Together, these two institutions formed a powerful system of citizen oversight of government power.

The trial jury protects the accused.

The grand jury protects the people as a whole.

Yet today in Canada the grand jury has largely disappeared from public knowledge.

Its absence has created a serious gap in civic understanding.