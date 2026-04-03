Introducing Grand Jury Rising / Truth & Action Share Club, and the COVID Charter Initiative
Two new important grassroot initiatives from Ottawa: one from a retired para-legal who provided legal support for Trackers in 2022, the other from the Statistician and the author of the Fisman's Fraud
Canadians, please make a note of the following initiatives, which can shape the way Canada moves forward - in a more positive and more just way.
#1 Grand Jury Rising and TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB
Across Canada today, very few citizens have even heard of the Grand Jury.
Most people assume that criminal charges are entirely the responsibility of the police and the Crown. They believe the justice system begins when the state decides to prosecute someone and ends when a judge or jury renders a verdict.
But that understanding leaves out one of the most powerful civil liberties ever created in the common law world.
For centuries, free societies recognized two juries, not one.
• The trial jury, which decides guilt or innocence.
• The grand jury, which determines whether the state even has the authority to bring charges in the first place.
Together, these two institutions formed a powerful system of citizen oversight of government power.
The trial jury protects the accused.
The grand jury protects the people as a whole.
Yet today in Canada the grand jury has largely disappeared from public knowledge.
Its absence has created a serious gap in civic understanding.
If you are interested to contribute to this initiative, please join Truth & Action Share Club. To do so, please email to liaisonjane@gmail.comput “Join share club” in the subject matter. Members pledge 15 minutes a day to share posts.
To learn and stay updated more, follow of Jane Scarf on Substack and YouTube:
# 2. COVID Charter Initiative: Full Series Guide
This series delivers a comprehensive, stage-by-stage merits evaluation of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passports, and travel restrictions under sections 7 and 1 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Section 7 examined from the individual’s actual circumstances
Section 1 with proper scrutiny of societal objectives
How the Crown circumvented Charter protections
The broader erosion of democratic rights and the ripple effects if no course correction is made
Drawing on my background as a PhD statistician specializing in risk-benefit analysis, uncertainty quantification, and modeling, the series examines the scientific and statistical foundations of the mandates and maps their flaws to constitutional principles using clear timelines, observable facts, and objective evidentiary analysis.
The goal is to fill a critical gap in accessible, evidence-based resources — providing clear framing and practical tools for litigants, advocates, and everyday Canadians seeking to understand what happened and defend Charter protection (Regina Watteel)
To learn more and collaborate, please follow Regina Watteel on her substack:
P.S. Feature song: Cash is King
(Credits: Truth & Action Share Club)