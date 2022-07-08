This is public video recording of Senior Data Science talking about the Open Canada Data related to COVID-19 vaccines.

It was removed in September 2022 from public viewing as per instruction of my employer and restored in January 2026 to be used in the hearing of my grievance against the employer’s actions.

Background:

It was spontaneous. In their tent camp, where they stayed in those -25 C winter nights and which was located right in the neighborhood where I live (on my way from home to school where I bring my daughter every day), they provided an opportunity for anyone to make a short speech. So I decided to make one.

Watch video on YouTube

Transcript

good afternoon everyone - everyone, who is here and everyone who would be watching it offline from all over Canada, and i know also from around the globe.

i am providing a very different perspective on the thing.

i have to first to say that i don't want to be associated with this group or the other group, this party or the other party, with this religious belief or the other religious belief. it's very very important.

i think it's very important for all of us really to appreciate the fact that we should not just say that “because we are such and such we should be doing such as such”, like Christian, Muslims, Buddhists. really it's not about this. i think it's very important to understand

[VOICE FROM THE CROWD: we are canadians ! we are all under the same god!]

we are all human beings, regardless which political party, which believes we are, and we should have a lot of respect to everyone regardless of their beliefs and how they believe it.

so again i'm here just to represent the scientific part of the story and the story is the following. how to make it short? it's very difficult to make it short, but i tried. So there is a website i will tell you now - I V I M . C A.

You will go there and it will link you to a page which summarizes all open canada, all official government of canada data, which has been collected.

Actually data has been always there, but you know - data is [very complex]. they say, it's like many trees and you may not see the essence. you don't see the "trees behind the forest" or something like that, meaning that there are so many numbers that it's very easy to jungle them and it's very hard to actually make a meaning out of those numbers.

so again my objective here is really trying to better understand the numbers just as a data scientist. i'm here looking for the truth. i have to be very honest. i'm not supporting any group. i'm just supporting the evidence and the true data. and i might be mistaken. i'm saying it all the time.

As a scientist we have to always we put our own conclusions in doubt all the time, and we invite in other scientists, peers to challenge us, to ask questions so that we could actually find where the truth is. Truth is coming through the dialogue and discussion and questions.

so essentially this is what i've been trying to do for last few weeks. Once i started getting questions, i wanted to get the answers from some of my colleagues in the government of canada.

Now the challenge is that all government of canada people are bound by the code of ethics, you know we have a rule of conduct. and the rule of conduct actually is [such that is] very hard to say anything which could be seen as going against your government. Otherwise, you would be essentially facing suspension or you will be fired.

So for a government employee, even when he sees something is happening there, it's very hard to say anything, because you will face potentially a challenge. And this is what i'm trying to do here i'm trying to walk this very thin borderline, like balancing and trying to support the government through their own data, through their own sources.

I am applauding every their effort which has been done, which allowed me to do this research, to do this analysis. But the truth is there that of course much more could have been done by the government.

And again please please understand that i speak in a different language - i have to be very careful because if i say anything, which will be seen as going against my employer, it will come back to me very badly.

so what i'm saying here - i support my employer. i am a proud employee, and i thank government of Canada again to make this data publicly available, so thank you

and also i applaud the efforts of liberal government to make open government policy which were introduced in 2018, which essentially made all government canada data open by default.

i also applaud Government of Canada for developing another policy. it's called scientific integrity policy, which essentially instructs all government of canada scientists to conduct the science according to the highest norms of scientific practice, no manipulation of data, peer-reviewed data, and also it provide means to report any misconduct - any misconduct related to conducting scientific work. and i'm using these scientific integrity policies to justify what i'm doing here, because also i will need to talk to lawyers eventually.

i do this because i'm following the canada policy on scientific integrity, which tells me that all of us have opportunities to make sure that the government follows its own policy - on open government and scientific integrity.

that was introduction

[VOICE FROM THE CROWD: What’s the conclusion?]

i gave you a four character website. These are much better fours characters than the ones i've seen in downtown.

[MODERATOR: You have 5 mins left]

so the conclusion is that the data, which has been collected by the government of canada related to death statistics after may (and may is the month when the vaccination has been extended to general public and when the rate of vaccination started to go up from three percent to 75 percent) has changed. I'll put it this way - it has changed dramatically .

they do have a web page which puts statistics on what is called “cases by vaccination status”. i invite everyone to go to this page. you can search Public health agency of Canada or PHAC, cases by vaccinations. it's in epidemiology daily update.

Go there - table number two and it shows you the numbers of deaths of unvaccinated and deaths of fully vaccinated.

[MODERATOR: your five minutes is almost done ]

and it (the site) will show your statistics

i asked for help from my colleagues to explain me how the statistics has been computed, because it appears that they [PHAC] count deaths from December 14th, 2020, which is the day when the very first shot was administered, and so they count the number of deaths when there were no fully vaccinated people yet.

again, we are inviting comments, we're inviting feedback, we invite everyone to challenge all the conclusions.

Thank you