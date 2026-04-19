Part 1: Follow-up on OPQ Responses analysis

After publishing my previous article analyzing the response from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) regarding their biased “Cases Following Vaccination” methodology, I realized that I forgot to include the original official response document itself. For completeness and transparency, I have now updated that article to include the full PDF source, along with direct references to the external materials PHAC claims to have relied upon in developing their approach. You can now review the original response directly:

In that response, PHAC does not describe their approach as “biased.” Instead, they present it as a “well-established methodology” grounded in World Health Organization and CDC principles. However, a careful review of the figures and data they published suggests that this methodology introduces systematic biases in how results are presented—particularly in ways that may favour pharmacological and vaccine-related interpretations—and therefore warrants closer public scrutiny and examination.

This realization led me to a broader conclusion. While OPQs are a powerful democratic tool available to Canadians—allowing Members of Parliament to obtain detailed written responses from government departments—their impact is limited by accessibility. Once responses are issued, they are difficult to find, difficult to analyze, and rarely centralized in a way that allows meaningful public engagement.

So I decided to act.

Using my professional background in data analysis, visualization, and application development, I have started building a web-based platform that will allow Canadians to:

Easily browse OPQ responses

Analyze patterns across multiple questions

Track follow-up insights and developments

The first step is already complete:

a dedicated section on the IVIM website has been created to archive OPQs: www.ivim.ca/evidence/opq

direct link to all PDF files: https://ivim.ca/foi/opq

The first version of an interactive visualization tool is coming next, and I will be sharing the link as soon as it is ready.

Part 2: Wider Context - Introducing IVIM Music

Interestingly, this project aligns with one of my personal resolutions for this year: to find a meaningful and impactful application for my technical skills. In the past, I applied these skills to projects such as:

This OPQ platform is now my next step in that journey.

At the same time, I want to share another resolution I made this year—this one on the creative side.

For many years, I have been composing songs but never had the opportunity to record them professionally. Recently, I connected with a professional musician and producer here in Ottawa who helped guide me through that process. And I’m happy to share that my music is now available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

Two musical projects have been launched:

IVIM — focused on English-language songs, closely aligned with the themes explored in my articles

Divya Trikona — a parallel artistic project for songs in French, Ukrainian, and Russian

Spotify: @DivyaTrikona, @IVIM | Apple Music: @DivyaTrikona, @IVIM

Divya Trikona new channels: Facebook | YouTube

As the name suggests, Divya Trikona reflects the idea that beauty and music transcend language. Music, in many ways, communicates what words cannot.

The first couple singles have already been released by both projects, where some of you may recognize elements from earlier truth-fighting work.

For example, the debut IVIM track “Who Can Tell Me the Truth” incorporates footage from my address at the Freedom Convoy in February 2022, along with visuals from a short film produced in the summer of that same year.

If you have been following my work over the years, I invite you to explore these projects and add them to your playlists. Supporting new artists—especially independent ones—is one of the most effective ways to help their work reach a wider audience.

Going forward, my goal is to combine both directions of this work:

Data and transparency (through OPQ analysis and the web platform)

Art and expression (through music)

My plan is to release, on a regular basis:

New OPQ analyses and insights

New music pieces and accompanying visuals

Both streams, in their own way, aim to explore the same themes:

truth, justice, human connection, and the search for understanding

With your support, I hope to continue building both—and to bring these conversations, in all their forms, to a wider audience.

Music Appendix:

IVIM - ‘Who Can Tell Me The Truth’ (Song Premiere) - Short Video (Teaser)



IVIM - ‘Who Can Tell Me The Truth’ (Song Premiere) - Full Track

Related IVIM stories resources:

Divya Trikona - La Voie Lactée (PREMIERE)

Follow Me

You can follow IVIM here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM)

You can listen to IVIM music on Spotify: @DivyaTrikona, @IVIM | Apple Music: @DivyaTrikona, @IVIM, and new Divya Trikona channels: Facebook | YouTube

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