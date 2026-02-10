IVIM Hearing: Backgrounder & Portal Overview (YouTube)
Recording of my last week's presentation at the Freedom Leaders meetup
Below is the recording of my presentation at the Freedom Leaders meetup last week.
List of Chapters and web-pages referenced in the presentation is provided.
Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Pages shown:
IVIM.ca/hearing
https://en.gorodnichy.ca/evidence/political-interference
https://en.gorodnichy.ca/evidence/fear-of-reprisal
https://itrack.shinyapps.io/PSES/
https://o-canada.shinyapps.io/vitals/
Chapters:
0:00 — Singularity: why this case is unique. Who I am
1:34 — Tone & intent: stay collegial, invite respectful dialogue
2:40 — IVIM.ca portal: resources, credibility background
3:51 — Origin story: What’s IVI ? (Technology developed at NRC)
5:23 — Core data issue: COVID deaths by vaccination status + “data skewing” claim
6:48 — Union campaign pillar: political interference
8:15 — Explanation: “dilution” by mixing-in pre-vaccine era data
8:58 — Second pillar: fear of reprisal
9:10 — PSES web app: identifying highest fear of reprisal units (in HC and PHAC)
10:24 — Hearing logistics: attend in person/remote, privacy, Feb 12 deadline
11:55 — Witness problem: fear of reprisal prevents colleagues from testifying
12:47 — Background: Lunch-and-Learn seminars + building public-service apps
14:30 — From PSES to COVID tracking to vaccination data apps
15:26 — Vaccination data availability timing and mandates context
16:02 — Claim 1: no post-marketing evidence of lower COVID death/transmission
16:59 — Claim 2: excess mortality among youth; difficulty speaking about it
17:44 — Message: don’t let the “system” capture people; stay human/collegial
19:00 — Chernobyl analogy: father’s Geiger counter vs official narratives
20:32 — Clarification: not fighting managers; “fighting with them” vs system
21:14 — Videos on site: Freedom Convoy talk; seminars; used as evidence
22:52 — Host question: what is the disciplinary hearing about?
23:06 — Answer: suspensions for discussing info contrary to government messaging
23:39 — Defense strategy: “I show the data; you interpret it”
24:24 — Pattern: escalating discipline; hearing could lead up to dismissal
25:57 — Q&A begins: overwhelming data, what did you do with it?
27:07 — Response: raised concerns internally; decision about second shot
28:40 — Q: are you taking it to decision-makers; fear to speak up?
28:54 — Answer: yes—fear of reprisal is the root problem; demo of reprisal app
30:32 — Q: statements vs questions as strategy
32:00 — Clarification: What this hearing is about - duty of loyalty + insubordination limits
32:51 — Core issue: who decides what loyalty means vs public safety
33:51 — Q: Alberta Regulated Professions Act (protected speech context)
34:24 — Response: already posted about it; why it matters for public servants
35:16 — Closing: protecting professionals enables public trust
Support This Work Across All Channels
You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM)