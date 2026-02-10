Below is the recording of my presentation at the Freedom Leaders meetup last week.

List of Chapters and web-pages referenced in the presentation is provided.

Pages shown:

IVIM.ca/hearing

https://en.gorodnichy.ca/evidence/political-interference

https://en.gorodnichy.ca/evidence/fear-of-reprisal

https://itrack.shinyapps.io/PSES/

https://o-canada.shinyapps.io/vitals/



Chapters:



0:00 — Singularity: why this case is unique. Who I am

1:34 — Tone & intent: stay collegial, invite respectful dialogue

2:40 — IVIM.ca portal: resources, credibility background

3:51 — Origin story: What’s IVI ? (Technology developed at NRC)

5:23 — Core data issue: COVID deaths by vaccination status + “data skewing” claim

6:48 — Union campaign pillar: political interference

8:15 — Explanation: “dilution” by mixing-in pre-vaccine era data

8:58 — Second pillar: fear of reprisal

9:10 — PSES web app: identifying highest fear of reprisal units (in HC and PHAC)

10:24 — Hearing logistics: attend in person/remote, privacy, Feb 12 deadline

11:55 — Witness problem: fear of reprisal prevents colleagues from testifying

12:47 — Background: Lunch-and-Learn seminars + building public-service apps

14:30 — From PSES to COVID tracking to vaccination data apps

15:26 — Vaccination data availability timing and mandates context

16:02 — Claim 1: no post-marketing evidence of lower COVID death/transmission

16:59 — Claim 2: excess mortality among youth; difficulty speaking about it

17:44 — Message: don’t let the “system” capture people; stay human/collegial

19:00 — Chernobyl analogy: father’s Geiger counter vs official narratives

20:32 — Clarification: not fighting managers; “fighting with them” vs system

21:14 — Videos on site: Freedom Convoy talk; seminars; used as evidence

22:52 — Host question: what is the disciplinary hearing about?

23:06 — Answer: suspensions for discussing info contrary to government messaging

23:39 — Defense strategy: “I show the data; you interpret it”

24:24 — Pattern: escalating discipline; hearing could lead up to dismissal

25:57 — Q&A begins: overwhelming data, what did you do with it?

27:07 — Response: raised concerns internally; decision about second shot

28:40 — Q: are you taking it to decision-makers; fear to speak up?

28:54 — Answer: yes—fear of reprisal is the root problem; demo of reprisal app

30:32 — Q: statements vs questions as strategy

32:00 — Clarification: What this hearing is about - duty of loyalty + insubordination limits

32:51 — Core issue: who decides what loyalty means vs public safety

33:51 — Q: Alberta Regulated Professions Act (protected speech context)

34:24 — Response: already posted about it; why it matters for public servants

35:16 — Closing: protecting professionals enables public trust

