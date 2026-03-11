While my FPSLREB hearing (IVIM.ca/hearing)— where I will be presenting evidence drawn from official Government of Canada data, the very discussion of which led to disciplinary action — has been adjourned until the summer, it is worth reviewing other evidence that has recently been archived in significant legal proceedings.

One case that deserves particular attention comes from what may prove to be a milestone moment in the legal examination of pandemic measures: the case of Adam Skelly, who openly defied lockdown restrictions.

Introduction

Legal proceedings often serve as forums where competing interpretations of science, policy, and risk are examined in detail. In the case involving William Adamson Skelly, seven expert witnesses presented testimony raising concerns about the evidence base behind pandemic-era public health measures.

Below are the key topics / subjects of concern / red flags raised by the 7 experts in the Skelly aide-memoire, organized by person.

Source & Details:

Aide Memoire of the Applicant, William Adamson Skelly, Summation of Expert Evidence (Hearing Returnable February 25, 26, 27, 2026).

1. Dr. William Briggs — biostatistics, epidemiological modeling

Main red flags raised:

Failure of official COVID models to match real-world case trajectories in Canada.

Circular reasoning in lockdown modeling : models assume interventions work, then treat model output as proof they worked.

COVID severity overstated when compared with prior pandemics and all-cause mortality context.

Deaths concentrated in the elderly and long-term care , with very little mortality linked to food/drink/retail settings.

Lockdown harms including increased suicidal ideation and broader social harms.

Misclassification problems : positive tests reported as “cases,” and deaths counted “with COVID” rather than necessarily “from COVID.”

Asymptomatic transmission presented as overstated.

2. Dr. Harvey Risch — epidemiology, early treatment

Main red flags raised:

Claim that effective early outpatient treatment existed , undermining the claim that lockdowns were the only option.

Assertion that studies showed hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) efficacy for high-risk outpatients.

Reliance on physician case series showing very low mortality with HCQ-based protocols .

Concern that large-scale treatment data and observed outcomes were not given sufficient weight.

Position that HCQ safety concerns were overstated relative to its historical use.

3. Dr. Douglas Allen — economics, cost-benefit analysis

Main red flags raised:

Early cost-benefit studies were fundamentally biased , especially through inflated assumptions about deaths absent lockdowns.

Models ignored voluntary behavioral adaptation , overstating lockdown benefits.

Use of inflated value-of-statistical-life assumptions , especially without age adjustment.

Improper cost measurement : counting only GDP losses while ignoring civil liberties, social isolation, lost education, delayed healthcare, domestic violence, anxiety, and deaths of despair.

Regression analysis said to show little or no mortality benefit from stricter lockdowns .

Documentation of major economic and social costs , including school closures and mental-health harms.

Concern that governments did not publicly conduct a proper cost-benefit analysis.

4. Dr. Byram Bridle — viral immunology, vaccinology

Main red flags raised:

View that SARS-CoV-2 followed more typical infectious-disease dynamics than portrayed.

Concern that the infection fatality rate was overestimated early and later declined toward serious-influenza range.

Major criticism of PCR test interpretation , especially at high cycle thresholds.

Concern that PCR cannot distinguish infectious virus from residual viral fragments .

Argument that asymptomatic testing lacked clinical meaning and could generate misleading positives.

Claim that asymptomatic spread was rare/negligible .

Concern that epidemiological opinions were being made with insufficient immunological grounding.

5. Dr. Mark Trozzi — fact witness, emergency medicine

Main red flags raised:

Firsthand testimony that the first wave was unusually quiet in emergency departments , including designated COVID ERs.

Observation that hospitals were reportedly not overwhelmed in his direct experience , contrary to public messaging.

He also stated he heard similar reports from doctors elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.

6. Dr. Gilbert Berdine — pulmonary/internal medicine

Main red flags raised:

PCR testing lacked a validated gold standard and sensitivity/specificity were uncertain.

High PCR cycle counts were said to increase false positives.

Concern that every positive test became a “case” and every death after a positive test could be counted as a COVID death.

Strong emphasis on age-stratified risk , arguing policy should not treat young and old populations the same.

Concern that death attribution was highly uncertain , especially with comorbidities.

Position that restaurant closures were weakly supported by PHAC’s own data , with restaurants accounting for a very small share of deaths.

Criticism of claims about asymptomatic spread, variants, and lockdown necessity as unsupported or overstated.

7. Dr. David Gortler — pharmacology, FDA/regulatory policy

Main red flags raised:

Claim that HCQ and similar alternatives were suppressed or ignored despite available data.

Concern that emergency measures were disproportionate in light of available treatment options.

Allegation of panic, misrepresentation, lack of transparency, and willful blindness by authorities and media.

Assertion that HCQ had a strong historical safety profile .

Contrast drawn between HCQ adverse events and reported mRNA adverse events .

Concern that influential anti-HCQ publications were later retracted as fraudulent .

Emphasis on the importance of early treatment timing in antiviral therapy.

Claim that broad meta-analysis supported HCQ efficacy across multiple outcomes.

Cross-cutting themes across the 7 experts

The recurring concern areas are:

Reliability of epidemiological models Validity and interpretation of PCR-based case counting Distinction between “with COVID” and “from COVID” Age-stratified risk versus one-size-fits-all policy Effectiveness and proportionality of lockdowns Economic, educational, and mental-health harms of restrictions Role of asymptomatic transmission Availability and suppression/neglect of early treatment options Adequacy of government evidence review and cost-benefit analysis Weak evidence, in their view, for restaurant-focused restrictions

