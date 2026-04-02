UPDATED (2026-04-04): This article has been updated with two appendices — one with a list of key timestamped messages from the discussion (Appendix A), and another with an analytical breakdown of those key messages by ChatGPT (Appendix B) — both are worth reading, especially the latter.



During and after my hearing (www.IVIM.ca/hearing), I received numerous messages from people who were watching it—via Gmail, Facebook, Signal, Telegram, text, and direct calls. I knew some of them, but most I did not. They reached out with advice and messages of support.



I do not have a lawyer and have no experience with legal matters or courts. ChatGPT was my main legal helper and adviser. During the hearing, I was primarily focused on preserving my evidence, correcting and clarifying statements from my employer, and ensuring they confirmed key points not stated in their documents—such as the fact that my actions had zero impact on the mandate of my agency (CBSA), my performance, or the use of government resources.



I was therefore very grateful for all the feedback from my supporters, even though in many cases I could only read their messages after the hearing.



Here, I decided to follow up with one of them.



Thank you, Bob, for your support and ideas.

Personal invitation to you:

If you would like to schedule a Zoom meeting with me to chat on any issue related to my hearing or anything else I publish about in my substack - in a format similar to the one I did with Bob (30 mins at lunch time on a week day), please let me know.



And don’t forget to follow me on social networks and share the post/video, if you like it: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube. Thank you for your support!

Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Video (30 mins)

Note: this video has now been dubbed into eighteen languages, which is why I had to delay publishing it so that the dubbing could be completed properly for all languages.

Enjoy listening to it now in any language of your choice, including French, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, Polish, and others. To do that, simply click on the Settings (gear) icon and select the audio track you prefer.

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Appendix A: Key messages from the discussion, timestamped

YouTube Chapters (Timestamped):

00:00 – Introduction: Concern About Hearing Outcome

00:11 – Facts vs. Misconduct: Core Conflict in the Case

00:22 – Accusation Framing: Rules vs. Data Accuracy

00:39 – Defense Strategy: Data vs. Behavior

00:58 – Lack of Sympathy from Adjudicator

01:18 – Central Dilemma: Obey Rules or Reveal Truth

02:04 – Key Issue: Unauthorized Data Disclosure

02:33 – Two Goals of the Hearing Explained

02:59 – Sharing Data Publicly Through the Hearing

03:21 – Legal Defense and Use of AI Assistance

03:49 – Union Support and Broader Concerns

04:21 – Bigger Picture: Truth vs. Narrative in Canada

05:07 – Plan for Next Hearing Phase (Legal Precedents)

05:30 – Conditions for Public Disclosure (Legal Context)

06:03 – No Impact on Job Performance or Mandate

06:29 – Case Significance Across Public Service

06:42 – Off-Duty Actions and Personal Responsibility

07:09 – Whistleblowing Question Raised

07:25 – Limitations of Whistleblower System

08:05 – Careful Framing: Presenting Data Without Criticism

08:23 – Example: Delayed Reporting of Death Data

08:41 – Moral Conflict: Sharing vs. Withholding Data

09:06 – Personal Decision and Consequences

09:50 – Financial and Personal Sacrifices

10:10 – Moral Responsibility to Inform Others

10:38 – Broken Promises Around Mandates

11:42 – Legal Case Influence on Policy Changes

12:14 – Duty to Share Data Professionally

12:43 – Internal Efforts Before Going Public

13:21 – Ethical Dilemma: Duty vs. Public Good

14:02 – Need to Defend Moral and Ethical Choices

14:55 – Exception to Duty of Loyalty (Public Safety)

15:11 – Core Justification: Health and Safety of Canadians

16:00 – Personal Experiences with Mandates

16:50 – Employer’s Opposing View

17:12 – Debate: Data Sharing Harmful or Beneficial?

17:38 – Data Interpretation: Vaccine Outcomes

18:06 – Key Question: Did Actions Save Lives?

18:48 – Evidence-Based Judgment vs. Authority

19:07 – Website and Data Transparency Initiative

19:21 – Claims on Vaccine Efficacy Trends

20:09 – “Following Orders” Argument

20:31 – Nuremberg Comparison Raised

21:06 – “Trust the Pilot” Narrative Critiqued

21:38 – Strategy: Challenge Authority Chain

22:16 – Media Influence and Information Filtering

23:20 – Data Integrity vs. Institutional Belief

24:24 – Role of Data Scientist in Challenging Narratives

24:48 – Transition to Guest Perspective

25:07 – Ivermectin as Turning Point for Guest

26:13 – Perceived Suppression and Research Efforts

27:05 – Feedback: Courtroom Strategy Advice

27:30 – Focus on Weaknesses in Opposing Case

28:29 – Historical Analogies (Handled Carefully)

29:56 – Modern Context: Fear vs. Truth

30:34 – Closing Reflections and Contact Discussion

31:16 – Personal Updates and Health Challenges

32:08 – Location and Casual Conversation

33:03 – Closing Remarks and Farewell

Appendix B: An analytical breakdown of the discussion key messages by ChatGPT

This discussion reflects on the February 18–20, 2026 hearing and the broader issues it raised. It captures both a critical external perspective and a clarification of intent, strategy, and principles behind the case.

At its core, the exchange highlights a fundamental disconnect. The hearing was not about whether the data presented was correct. Instead, it focused on whether sharing that data violated internal rules. This distinction shaped the entire dynamic: one side centered on procedural compliance, while the other emphasized the importance of truth and evidence.

The supporter observed that the defense relied heavily on demonstrating the accuracy and integrity of the data. However, the adjudication process appeared to focus on conduct—specifically, the act of sharing information without authorization. This created a strategic tension: defending truth in a setting primarily concerned with rules.

In response, two main objectives of the hearing were clarified. First, it served as a rare opportunity to present publicly accessible, well-structured data derived from official sources. Second, it was a necessary step in mounting a legal defense grounded in precedent, rights, and the interpretation of duty.

A central theme emerging from the discussion is the dilemma faced by public servants: the balance between loyalty to employer directives and responsibility to the public. The argument presented is that this duty of loyalty is not absolute. Exceptions exist, particularly when actions—or inactions—may affect public health, safety, or well-being.

Several key points were emphasized:

The actions in question were conducted off-duty, using personal resources.

There was no impact on job performance or agency mandate.

Internal channels were used before any public communication occurred.

The intent was not to discredit the employer, but to present data transparently.

From this perspective, the issue becomes not procedural, but ethical. If a data scientist identifies patterns that could influence individual or public decisions, does remaining silent fulfill professional responsibility?

The discussion also explored the concept of whistleblowing. In this case, existing frameworks were described as inadequate, as they require identifying wrongdoing by specific individuals rather than addressing systemic issues or data-related concerns.

Another critical dimension is the interpretation of consequences. The employer’s position suggested that sharing such data could increase public risk. The counterargument is that withholding data may prevent individuals from making informed decisions. The unresolved question is therefore empirical and ethical: did sharing the data contribute to better outcomes, or not?

The supporter introduced an additional strategic consideration. Rather than focusing primarily on presenting data, future arguments could emphasize the weaknesses in the opposing case—examining decision-making chains, accountability, and whether evidence was meaningfully considered by those enforcing the rules.

The conversation also touched on broader systemic dynamics: institutional reliance on authority, narratives reinforced through official channels, and the difficulty of introducing alternative interpretations—even when grounded in the same underlying data.

In closing, this exchange illustrates that the case extends beyond a single disciplinary matter. It raises broader questions about the role of evidence in decision-making, the limits of institutional authority, and the responsibilities of professionals working with data.

The outcome of the case may therefore have implications not only for one individual, but for how similar situations are approached across the public service.