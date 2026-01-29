My Hearing: How to Attend Remotely. Dedicated Page Created | The fourth anniversary of the Freedom Convoy is coming to Ottawa: I might be there on 14 February, as a speaker and a song-writer.
Visit www.IVIM.ca/hearing to learn more about My Hearing. See 'Essays' and 'FOI-ATIP' topics added to IVIM Substack for more evidence and related contemplations
Announcements:
A page is created on IVIM.ca portal dedicated to My Hearing on 18-20 Feb 2026: IVIM.ca/hearing. The snapshot of it shown below. You may wish to bookmark this page, as this hearing will decide the future of Public Service and Canada.
This is where all details about the Hearing and all related evidence - including my analysis of PHAC and StatsCan data, and communications with my Employer and the Union - are being posted. Some are already there
This is also where you’ll find instructions on how to attend the hearing remotely (you’ll need to provide me your name and email, and I’ll pass it to FPSLREB director. Limit: 100 people)
In the light of the upcoming Hearing and expected more traffic to my (IVIM) substack, I’ve reorganized it a bit. Specifically, I’ve added two topics in the header: Essays and FOI-ATIP to facilitate funding the evidence and my related contemplations. Check them out:
Finally, major events are coming to Ottawa over the next several weeks, marking the 4th anniversary of the Freedom Convoy.
I won’t be able to attend the first one this Saturday, 31 January.
However, I am planning to attend the second one on 14 February, marking the illegal invocation of the Emergencies Act. I may even give a short speech there, just as I did four years ago — not as a member of any organization, institution, or religion, but simply as a human being and data scientist, known as IVIM, for my efforts to make official data easier to understand and to act on concerns observed in that data, and who will be having a hearing the following week to defend my rights (and duty), and those of all public servants, to do so. Perhaps I will also bring my guitar and sing a few of my songs there, in particular one called “Who Can Tell Me the Truth,” dedicated to Sean Hartman and all other children who tragically died after being injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.