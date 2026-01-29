However, I am planning to attend the second one on 14 February, marking the illegal invocation of the Emergencies Act. I may even give a short speech there, just as I did four years ago — not as a member of any organization, institution, or religion, but simply as a human being and data scientist, known as IVIM, for my efforts to make official data easier to understand and to act on concerns observed in that data, and who will be having a hearing the following week to defend my rights (and duty), and those of all public servants, to do so. Perhaps I will also bring my guitar and sing a few of my songs there, in particular one called “Who Can Tell Me the Truth,” dedicated to Sean Hartman and all other children who tragically died after being injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.