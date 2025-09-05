The full transcript, summary and quotes from Naomi Wolf’s presentation at the European Parliament are archived on IVIM.ca: https://www.ivim.ca/evidence/the-pfizer-papers.

In this article, I have included three video recordings of this presentation:

the full Live stream on YouTube by DailyClout (2 hours),

Naomi Wolf presentation including Questions and Answers - uploaded to to IVIM YouTube channel rerecorded from original LIVE streaming at 1.25 speed (1 hour), and

one particular, most astounding, highlight from this presentation that addresses the main focus of Pfizer research, which - according to Pfizer’s own reports - was on reproductive damages caused by their mRNA products (11 mins)

The summary and quotes from this presentation are also provided in the Appendix below

Part 1: Naomi Wolf presents the findings from ‘The Pfizer Papers' at the European Parliament - Sept 3, 2025

Highlight: Pfizer’s focus on human reproduction damages caused by their mRNA products (11 mins)

Entire Presentation and Questions/Answers (1 hour)

Full live stream from DailyClout (2 hours):

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Pfizer-Papers-...

The Pfizer Papers features new reports based on the primary source Pfizer clinical trial documents released under court order and on related medical literature. The book shows in high relief that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial was deeply flawed and that the pharmaceutical company knew by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe nor effective.

The reports detail vaccine-induced harms throughout the human body, including to the reproductive system; show that women suffer vaccine-related adverse events at a 3:1 ratio; expose that vaccine-induced myocarditis is not rare, mild, or transient; and, shockingly, demonstrate that the mRNA vaccines have created a new category of multi-system, multi-organ disease, which is being called “CoVax Disease.”

Despite the fact that Pfizer committed in its own clinical trial protocol to follow the placebo arm of its trial for twenty-four months, Pfizer vaccinated approximately 95 percent of placebo recipients by March 2021, thus eliminating the trial’s control group and making it impossible for comparative safety determinations to be made. Just as importantly, The Pfizer Papers makes it clear that the US Food and Drug Administration knew about the shortfalls of Pfizer’s clinical trial as well as the harms caused by the company’s mRNA COVID vaccine product, thus highlighting the FDA’s abject failure to fulfill its mission to “[protect] the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices.”



Appendix A: Summary of the Naomi Wolf presentation

Prepared by ChatGPT: https://chatgpt.com/share/68bb7e7b-d9f4-8009-88a2-53802e696f6e

Here’s a short, quotable summary version (about 2–3 pages) of Naomi Wolf’s Brussels speech, edited for clarity and readability. This is structured for article or Substack-style use, highlighting the most impactful lines and themes.

Naomi Wolf in Brussels: The Smoking Gun of Pfizer Documents

Introduction

Dr. Naomi Wolf, speaking in Brussels at the invitation of MEP Christine Anderson, presented findings from the Pfizer documents released under the Freedom of Information Act. These 450,000 pages, forced into the open by court order, reveal what she calls “the smoking gun”—evidence that Pfizer and regulators knew early on the dangers of the mRNA vaccines, yet silenced dissent and concealed the truth.

Key Revelations

1. The Vaccine Did Not Stop COVID

Pfizer knew in November 2020, one month after rollout, that the vaccine did not prevent COVID-19 infection.

“Everything that followed—the mandates, the job losses, the two-tier society—was predicated on a lie.”

The most common side effect listed in Pfizer’s own documents was COVID itself.

2. Biodistribution Across the Body

Pfizer assured the public that vaccine materials stayed in the injection site. Their own data showed otherwise:

Spike protein, mRNA, and lipid nanoparticles spread throughout the body within 48 hours.

They crossed the blood–brain barrier and accumulated in organs, especially the liver, spleen, adrenals, and ovaries.

“By the first booster, women’s ovaries were already impacted. Surgeons report fully blocked ovaries.”

3. Overwhelming Adverse Events

Within three months, Pfizer logged:

42,000 serious adverse events

1,200 deaths deemed related

Leading side effects: muscle pain, joint pain, COVID, neurological disorders, blood clots, heart damage

Pfizer had to hire 2,400 staff just to process incoming adverse event reports.

4. Children Were Harmed—and Officials Knew

By April 2021, Pfizer knew minors were sustaining myocarditis and pericarditis.

Internal communications show the FDA, CDC, and White House knew too.

Instead of warning parents, they strategized how to “spin” the news and launched TikTok campaigns to encourage teens to get injected.

“They knew children would sustain heart damage—and they covered it up.”

5. Reproductive Harm Was Central

Pfizer’s documents were strikingly focused not on respiratory effects, but on human reproduction.

Lipid nanoparticles accumulated in ovaries and crossed the placenta.

Placentas showed calcification and structural failure, leading to miscarriages, hemorrhages, and maternal deaths.

Testes of baby boys in utero were damaged, threatening future fertility.

Sperm count and motility collapsed in men.

Pfizer warned male trial participants not to have intercourse with unvaccinated women without two forms of contraception—admitting concern about exposure via semen, skin contact, or breath.

6. Miscarriages and Infant Deaths

270 women in trials became pregnant; outcomes of 234 were “lost.”

Of the 36 tracked pregnancies, over 80% ended in miscarriage or stillbirth.

Babies breastfed by vaccinated mothers suffered convulsions, edema, fever, and some died.

Pfizer documented these cases in the Pregnancy and Lactation Report delivered to the White House in April 2021.

Three days later, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told the public:

“There’s no bad time to get your COVID mRNA injection—before, during, or after pregnancy.”

The Bigger Picture

Wolf framed these revelations not as partisan politics but as a global issue:

“What divides us—left vs. right, policy terms or political labels—is nothing compared to our shared values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.”

The suppression of evidence, censorship of dissent, and coercion into silence represent a direct attack on democracy itself.

As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, Wolf compared the cold, clinical charts documenting menstrual harm, miscarriages, and infant deaths to the Nazi medical record-keeping of atrocities.

“The charts look neutral, but they conceal horror. And yet—the truth is there, in black and white, in Pfizer’s own documents.”

Conclusion

Wolf’s message in Brussels was both grave and urgent:

Pfizer knew.

Governments knew.

They silenced whistleblowers and censored journalists.

And they pushed forward policies that harmed millions.

The evidence is public, undeniable, and historic.

“What was targeted was not just public health—it was freedom, democracy, and humanity itself.”

Appendix B: Full transcript from Naomi Wolf’s presentation related to Pfizer’s efforts to measure the reproduction damages caused by their mRNA products

Part 3 – Reproductive Harms

Now, all of these side effects—terrible as they are—are not the most shocking thing in the Pfizer documents.

Here’s what is: the obsessive focus on human reproduction.

Pfizer’s documents are not filled with respiratory data, as you would expect for a respiratory illness. Instead, they are filled with studies on:

Sperm

Ovaries and fallopian tubes

Placentas

Fetuses in utero

Lactation

Why? Why would you take male and female rats, vaccinate one, mate them, sacrifice them, and dissect their sex organs—for a respiratory illness?

Pfizer knew the lipid nanoparticles accumulate in the ovaries. They knew they crossed the placenta. They knew they caused calcifications in the placenta, cutting off oxygen and nutrients to the baby.

Midwives report flat, underdeveloped placentas, falling apart in delivery, leading to hemorrhage and maternal-fetal deaths. Maternal mortality in the West has risen by 40% since the rollout.

Pfizer knew the nanoparticles crossed into the testes of baby boys in utero, damaging Sertoli and Leydig cells—the very cells that trigger puberty and male fertility.

We don’t even know if these boys will grow into fertile men.

Pfizer knew sperm count and motility collapse after injection. An andrology study confirmed it.

And in their own documents, Pfizer warned male trial participants not to have intercourse with unvaccinated women of childbearing age—or, if they did, to use two forms of contraception.

They defined “exposure” as including skin contact, breathing, and bodily fluids—including semen.

So what exactly were they worried about transmitting? To this day, we don’t know.

Part 4 – Pregnancy, Breastfeeding, and Cover-Up

Pfizer told women in their trial not to get pregnant. Yet 270 did.

For 234 of them, the outcomes were “lost”—a massive violation of clinical protocols. Of the 36 pregnancies with outcomes recorded, over 80% ended in miscarriage or stillbirth.

The Pregnancy and Lactation Report—an internal 8-page Pfizer document—was prepared specifically for the White House and given to Dr. Walensky and the FDA in April 2021.

It shows:

Tens of thousands of women with severe menstrual damage: bleeding daily, multiple periods per month, or total infertility.

Ten-year-old girls and 85-year-old women suddenly bleeding after injection.

Babies sickened through breast milk from vaccinated mothers: vomiting, fever, failure to thrive.

At least three breastfed babies died, including one from multi-organ failure.

Two babies in utero died, with Pfizer explicitly attributing their deaths to “maternal exposure to the vaccine.”

Three days after receiving this report, Dr. Walensky gave a White House press conference, telling women:

“There’s no bad time to get your COVID mRNA injection—before pregnancy, during pregnancy, or after childbirth.”

She said this knowing full well the risks.

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