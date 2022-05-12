Below is a follow up on the Open Letter entitled "Request to produce a report on COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Safety that would be based on post-marketing vaccine data after July 2021 in Canada" that was sent to Chief Science Advisor of Canada on April 14, 2022.

April 14, 2022 Open Letter

Original Open letter is published in www.IVIM.ca

May 12, 2022 Follow up:

Office of the Chief Science Advisor

160 Elgin Street, 11th Floor

Ottawa, ON K1A 0W9

Telephone: 613-943-0689

Email: science@canada.ca

May 12, 2022



Dear Dr. Mona Nemer,

I would like to follow up with you on the Open Letter that I sent you last month with the Request to produce a report on COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Safety that would be based on post-marketing vaccine data that have become available after July 2021 in Canada.Each month brings us new data related to COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Safety, and these data become more concerning each month, as you can see from a couple of images below.

Post-marketing data that have become available from August 2021 (and especially from November 2021) show that vaccine efficacy and protection declines with time and new variants. They also show that boosters, while reducing the risk in the beginning, make the same risk afterwards.

Reported percentage of fully vaccinated among total COVID-19 cases (top graph) monotonically increases since the start of the reporting of these statistics. Using linear model, one can predict what it will be for next month with confidence of over 95%. The percentage of fully vaccinated among weekly COVID-19 cases (bottom graph) has doubled in last six months and is of the same scale as full vaccination rate now.

Hence, it becomes increasingly more important to produce a new report on this subject.

Would you have a chance to touch base with me to acknowledge the receipt of this letter and to discuss how we - a group of concerned data scientists who have been developing data visualization tools for these data - could help you with your task?

My numbers are below. Looking forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely yours,

Dmitry Gorodnichy

613-355-9975

dmitry.gorodnichy@gmail.com

www.gorodnichy.ca

www.linkedin.com/in/dmitry-gorodnichy/



Original email to Dr. Nemer



From: Dmitry O. Gorodnichy <dmitry.gorodnichy@gmail.com>

Date: Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM

Subject: Request to produce a report on COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Safety that would be based on post-marketing vaccine data that have become available after July 2021 in Canada

To: <science@canada.ca>

Cc: dmitry @ gorodnichy.ca. <dmitry@gorodnichy.ca>, dg@ivim.ca <dg@ivim.ca>, Dmitry Gorodnichy <dmitry.gorodnichy@gmail.com>



Please see attached, also pasted below.

OPEN LETTER

The copy of this letter is posted at www.IVIM.ca

April 14, 2022

Dr. Mona Nemer

Chief Science Advisor of Canada

science@canada.ca

Subject: Request to produce a report on COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Safety that would be based on post-marketing vaccine data that have become available after July 2021 in Canada

Dear Dr. Nemer

I applaud your past efforts in establishing the Model Policy on Scientific Integrity and directives for Open Science in Canada. Establishing these policies and directives opened the way for conducting transparent and responsible science in Canada. It also made it possible for all Canadians to access the data related to COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic directly from the official Government of Canada sources and conduct analysis of COVID-19 Vaccine efficiency and safety directly using the data provided in these sources, the main two of which are listed below:

[PHAC-1] 'COVID-19 Daily Epidemiology Update', Public Health Agency of Canada: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html

[PHAC-2] Reported side effects following COVID-19 vaccination in Canada, Public Health Agency of Canada:

https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/

I equally applaud your past efforts in raising public awareness in matters related to COVID-19 vaccines efficacy and safety through your reports published last year in March and July.

Specifically, on March 31, 2021, just before COVID-19 vaccination of the general public commenced, you published “Scientific Considerations for Using COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates” report that outlined a number of concerns and recommendations related to the uncertainties associated with using new COVID-19 vaccines. Some of these are quoted below:

Scientific uncertainties: Given the short time since the COVID-19 vaccines have become available, it is not surprising that many scientific uncertainties persist and are the subject of intense ongoing studies.

Ethical and Social Considerations: It should also be noted that while the anticipation of more freedom may be an incentive for some to get vaccinated, vaccine acceptance could decrease in others if there was a sense of coercion tied to using vaccination certificates.

Legal Considerations: The processes by which vaccine certificates are issued and controlled need to be fraud proof.

Conclusion: [All levels of government could work to develop a framework that] Maximizes consistent post-vaccine monitoring.

In your other report that was issued on July 16, 2021, in the light of the COVID-19 vaccine side effects that were just uncovered, when the vaccination rates started to pick up (but still being low - less than 10%): “COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis/pericarditis”, you have further emphasized the following:

Priority actions moving forward: The emerging issue of vaccine associated heart disease requires attention on two important levels: addressing data and knowledge gaps on the one hand, and promoting awareness and clinical care on the other.

It could have been reasonably expected that - following on your own recommendations of “addressing data and knowledge gaps” and “promoting awareness” - there would be more follow-up reports produced by your office after July 2021, as it was only after July 2021 when post-marketing data, such as ‘Cases following vaccination’ statistics, ‘Variation by Age’ statistics, and ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Severe Adverse Reactions’ statistics, have been published in the above listed PHAC sources. However, as of today April 2022 there are still no new follow-up reports produced by your Office on this very important subject.

Hence - in order to maintain the highest level of trust and confidence of the Canadian public in the decisions of our government - on behalf of all concerned and affected Canadians, I would like to request that your Office produce a new follow-up report on this very important subject - namely, on the subject of COVID-19 vaccines efficacy and safety and related scientific, ethical, and legal considerations that would be based on the new post-marketing data that have become available after July 2021.

I hope that your Office could produce such a report as soon as possible, as your highest most urgent priority, knowing that decisions related to the continuing use of vaccines and, in particular, on their use with children as well as the mandatory use of these vaccines as a condition for employment are being discussed right now by our government.

Evidently, the Mandatory Vaccination Policy that was introduced last year was developed without the knowledge of the post marketing data that have become available after July 2021. It is of the primordial importance therefore - for the well-being of all Canadians - that the new revision of this policy, which is currently being prepared, be based on the new post-marketing data that has become available since July 2021. This should include the data with new Vaccine ‘Cases following vaccination’ statistics, new ‘Variation by Age’ statistics, new ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Severe Adverse Reactions’ statistics that were published by the Government of Canada in the mentioned above PHAC sources since July 2021. It may also include the new data that were recently made available by vendor manufacturers and other governments.

To assist your Office in analyzing post-marketing data that have become available from August 2021, the collective of Data Scientists from several Universities and Government departments (most of whom prefer to remain anonymous) developed a number of data analysis tools, which, we hope, could be of use for your post-marketing analysis of vaccine safety and efficacy in Canada. These tools are made available, with source codes and all cached official data at www.IVIM.ca, and include: All Data Spreadsheet and Dashboard, Algorithmic Bias Analysis, Death Tracking App and several White Papers, all of which are based on Official Government of Canada data that have become available after July 2021.

I’d like to thank you again for your all contributions to the openness and transparency of our government and all policies that our government makes using scientifically-validated evidence. If there is anything I could help with in your data analysis work, I would be very glad to assist. Please let me know.

Yours sincerely

Dr. Dmitry Gorodnichy, Ph.D.

Senior Data Scientist of the Government of Canada

Adjunct professor with University of Ottawa

Partnership Group for Science and Engineering of the Royal Academy of Sciences of Canada "Leader of Tomorrow" Nominee

Phone-call follow up on 13 May 2022: