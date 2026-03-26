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Official sources (direct links):

OPQ Q-408 (House of Commons)

Sessional Paper 8555-451-408 (tabled Nov 19, 2025)

Q 408, November 19, 2025 Changes To The Vaccine Injury Support Program And Assumption By Phac 206KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Context

OPQs (Order Paper Questions) are one of the more formal mechanisms available to Members of Parliament to obtain clear, on-the-record answers from government departments about policies, program performance, and administrative decisions.

In Q-408, MP Dave Epp asked the government to explain how Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) are fulfilling responsibilities under the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP)—including evaluation, effectiveness, service standards, communications, and support outcomes.

The official response was tabled in the House of Commons on November 19, 2025, as Sessional Paper 8555-451-408, signed by Maggie Chi.

See Appendix for the list questions that were answered vs not answered,

What the question asks (in plain language)

The question is long and structured, but its meaning is straightforward:

Did Health Canada evaluate the VISP against other countries?

Why was an evaluation triggered, and what were the results?

What changes will be made to improve service and financial assistance?

What structural reforms or new support mechanisms are being introduced?

How were claim processing and claimant support concerns addressed?

What percentage of claims meet service standards?

What metrics prove communications were effective and timely?

All of that is asked explicitly in the OPQ text.

What the answer reveals (key facts)

1) There was an international comparative analysis in 2024

PHAC states that in 2024, it engaged Dr. Kumanan Wilson, described as a recognized Canadian authority on vaccine injury compensation programs, to conduct an international comparative analysis of the most relevant programs.

The response also states that direct comparisons weren’t possible, because programs vary (scope, criteria, methods, payment amounts).

2) An accelerated audit was ordered after mismanagement allegations (May 2025)

The reply states that in May 2025, “following allegations of mismanagement by the third-party company managing the VISP,” the Minister of Health requested PHAC accelerate its audit of the third-party administrator.

It also states the results “will be made public as soon as they are available.”

3) Administration will transfer to PHAC on April 1, 2026

One of the most concrete commitments in the response is a structural change:

“Administration of the Vaccine Injury Support Program will be brought under the Public Health Agency of Canada as of April 1, 2026.”

The stated rationale is to align Canada with Quebec and other G7 countries, where such programs are government-administered.

4) The government frames the takeover as the primary structural reform

The answer states that transitioning from third-party administration to PHAC is the primary structural change and that details on further delivery design will be communicated later.

5) Many performance questions are effectively deferred to the third-party administrator

For the question asking what proportion of claimants receive “timely and adequate support,” the response says:

“Data on the Vaccine Injury Support Program is maintained and reported by its third-party administrator.”

That line matters because it suggests that, at least at the time of the response, the government is not directly publishing (or not directly holding) the full operational performance metrics requested in Q-408.

What this implies (analysis, careful tone)

From a governance and administration standpoint, Q-408 reads like an accountability check on three issues at once:

1) Program design and benchmarking

A comparative analysis was commissioned (2024), but the response does not provide a clear summary of best practices adopted or rejected.

2) Program delivery concerns and oversight

The response acknowledges mismanagement allegations and an accelerated audit request (May 2025), but at the time of tabling (Nov 2025), results were still pending publication.

3) Structural transition away from outsourcing

The clearest operational action is the decision to move the program from a third-party administrator to PHAC by April 1, 2026.

It is a significant point that the reply frames the transition as reflecting international practice: the Wilson evaluation reportedly found most national no-fault systems are government-administered.

Why this matters to public servants (and Canadians)

Even for readers who are not directly involved in vaccine policy, Q-408 highlights a recurring public-administration question:

When a government program exists to support vulnerable people, what evidence is available—publicly and transparently—to confirm it is meeting its stated goals?

Q-408 is also a reminder that “transparency” often depends on whether performance metrics are held:

inside the department, or

inside third-party contracts and reporting structures.

If key service standards, timeliness measures, and claimant communication metrics are not centrally available to be publicly tabled in an OPQ response, then Parliament—and the public—receive an answer that is structurally limited, even if factually correct.

Conclusion

Q-408 is a short document, but it confirms several important facts:

A comparative analysis was commissioned in 2024 .

Mismanagement allegations surfaced strongly enough that an accelerated audit was requested in May 2025 .

A major structural reform is now planned: PHAC will administer VISP as of April 1, 2026 .

At the time of this answer, key “performance” questions appear tied to third-party reporting systems, rather than directly published metrics.

For Canadians—and especially for claimants—the core concern going forward is whether the transition to PHAC administration will lead to measurable improvements in: processing time, communication standards, and fair access to support.

Appendix: Which questions were answered vs not clearly answered

Answered (fully or substantially)

1. Was VISP evaluated against international programs?

Yes. Government confirms a 2024 international comparative analysis was conducted by Dr. Kumanan Wilson.

2. Was an evaluation triggered by specific concerns?

Yes. Response confirms mismanagement allegations involving the third-party administrator and that this led to a request for an accelerated audit (May 2025).

3. Will structural changes be made to the program?

Yes. Government confirms a major structural reform:

Administration of VISP will be transferred to PHAC effective April 1, 2026.

4. Why bring administration into government?

Yes (policy rationale given).

Response states this aligns Canada with Quebec and most G7 no-fault compensation programs, which are government-run.

Partially answered / deferred

5. What improvements will be made to service standards and claimant support?

Partially.

Government states transition to PHAC is the main reform but does not provide specific new service targets, timelines, or operational measures.

6. What were the findings of the accelerated audit?

Deferred.

Response says results will be made public when available — meaning they were not provided in the OPQ answer.

Not clearly answered

7. What percentage of claims meet service standards?

Not answered.

Government states that performance data is maintained by the third-party administrator, and no actual percentages or metrics are provided.

8. How effective were communications with claimants? (metrics / evidence)

Not answered.

No measurable indicators or evaluation results are presented.

9. What proportion of claimants receive timely and adequate financial support?

Not answered.

Again, responsibility for data is attributed to the third-party administrator; no statistics or benchmarks are disclosed.

10. What concrete program redesign measures (beyond takeover) are planned?

Not answered.

Future delivery design is referenced but no details are given.

One-line overall assessment

Q-408 confirms a governance shift (audit + PHAC takeover), but provides very limited operational performance data on how well VISP has actually been serving claimants.

Acknowledgment

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt:

“Draft a Substack article in WA(OPQ) format based strictly on the attached House of Commons Order Paper Question Q-408 (tabled Nov 19, 2025), about changes to the Vaccine Injury Support Program and PHAC assuming administration. Provide three title options and three subtitle options. At the top, include official source links placeholders for the OPQ and sessional paper. Summarize what the question asks in plain language, then summarize what the government’s response actually confirms, using bolded key terms and a neutral public-service tone. Emphasize governance and accountability themes without sensational language, avoid direct criticism of the employer, and focus on what was answered versus what was deferred (service standards, metrics, timeliness). Do not use tables, do not use horizontal lines, and include a References section, a standard disclaimer, and a one-line follow-me support section with hyperlinked platforms.”

ChatGPT was also used to ensure political neutrality, factual accuracy, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Read more about why and how I use ChatGPT to write my Substack articles here.

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