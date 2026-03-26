Suggested Slugs:

opq-459-reproductive-adverse-events-data-gap

Official sources (direct links):

Q 459 December 3, 2025, Adverse Events And Reproductive Health Covid 19 Vaccine 240KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Context

Order Paper Questions (OPQs) are formal parliamentary questions designed to extract factual information from government institutions for the public record.

In Q-459, MP Tamara Jansen asked detailed questions about the government’s response to adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination in relation to reproductive health—including pregnancy outcomes and menstrual changes—along with questions about data tracking, claim adjudication, and whether Canada would fund a long-term registry or cohort study.

The response was tabled on December 3, 2025, as Sessional Paper 8555-451-459, and signed by Maggie Chi.

What the question asks (in plain language)

Q-459 asks six main categories of questions:

Whether VISP / PHAC / Health Canada maintain statistics about injuries in pregnancy or reproductive outcomes (miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth, congenital anomalies, etc.). Whether VISP/PHAC monitor claims related to menstrual changes (heavy bleeding, amenorrhea, irregularities), and acceptance/decline rates. Whether Canada will commit to a retrospective review and/or expanded compensation eligibility. What causality framework is used for adjudication. What studies have been commissioned or examined, and their findings. If evidence is “insufficient,” whether Canada will fund a long-term cohort study / registry with transparent reporting.

In short, the OPQ probes whether Canada’s system provides full accountability from reporting → analysis → compensation → long-term monitoring.

Out of 10 questions, 5 answered (See Appendix for more details)

What the answer reveals (key facts)

1) The government points to existing surveillance and reporting systems

The response emphasizes that adverse effects are tracked and published through multiple federal channels, including:

Canada Vigilance Program

Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System (CAEFISS)

Reported side effects following COVID-19 vaccination in Canada

It explicitly notes that reports do not imply causality, only that an event occurred.

2) Reported reproductive/pregnancy-related outcomes: “85 reports” since 2020

The response includes a numeric breakdown stating that since 2020, CAEFISS received 85 reports involving obstetric, fetal, neonatal, or reproductive outcomes, with year counts:

2020: 0

2021: 58

2022: 17

2023: 8

2024: 1

2025: 1

3) Reported menstrual-change adverse events: “928 claims” since 2020

The response also states that since 2020, CAEFISS received 928 claims of adverse events related to menstrual changes, broken down by year:

2020: 0

2021: 556

2022: 264

2023: 97

2024: 9

2025: 2

4) PHAC states it does not have VISP claims data (third-party administrator)

For both reproductive outcomes and menstrual-change questions, the response repeats a key administrative limitation:

“The Public Health Agency of Canada does not have access to data related to claims submitted to the Vaccine Injury Support Program.”

It states the VISP is managed by a third-party administrator, which publishes program statistics on its website.

5) Claim adjudication is done by the third-party administrator; PHAC not involved (at time of reply)

For the question about a causality/adjudication framework, the response states:

Claims are reviewed and adjudicated by the third-party administrator, and PHAC is not involved in the process.

It also reiterates that the Government of Canada will take over VISP management April 1, 2026.

6) The answer makes an explicit statement: “no evidence” for harms claimed in the question

The response adds a strong conclusion statement:

“However, there is no evidence to support any claims of menstrual or reproductive harms suggested in the question.”

It continues by asserting evidence does not demonstrate increased risks such as heavy menstrual bleeding, miscarriage, preterm birth, or other complications.

7) Health Canada refers to a post-marketing safety review prompted by heavy menstrual bleeding reports

The reply also states that following reports of heavy menstrual bleeding after Comirnaty and Spikevax, Health Canada conducted a post-marketing safety review including literature and adverse event information.

What this implies (analysis, careful tone)

From a public-administration perspective, Q-459 highlights a real “systems” issue that Parliament is probing:

Surveillance reporting exists (CAEFISS counts), and government relies on it for transparency.

But compensation adjudication data is structurally separate (third-party VISP), meaning Parliament cannot easily obtain accepted/declined rates by injury category through PHAC at the time of the answer.

It also shows how an OPQ response can contain both numbers (counts of reports) and a conclusion statement about the interpretation (“no evidence”)—without, in the OPQ itself, releasing the full adjudication or analytical basis that might satisfy all readers.

Why this matters to public servants (and Canadians)

Q-459 is not only about health policy. It is about the integrity of public reporting, program accountability, and data ownership.

If a program is designed to support Canadians who believe they were harmed, then the public naturally expects clarity on:

what is being tracked,

what is being compensated,

and who is responsible for the underlying decisions.

This OPQ confirms that at the time of tabling, reporting systems (surveillance) and claims systems (VISP) were effectively operating in different administrative lanes.

That matters, because Parliament asked for acceptance/decline rates—and the response does not provide them, largely because the data is held externally.

Looking ahead

The response notes that VISP is expected to transition to PHAC administration (2026).

If implemented, this may:

centralize data ownership

improve consistency of reporting

allow clearer answers to future parliamentary questions

The key question is whether this transition will enable reporting on:

acceptance rates ,

decision criteria ,

and timeliness of support.

Conclusion

Q-459 confirms several important points on the public record:

Canada monitors vaccine safety through established surveillance systems and publishes adverse-event reporting.

CAEFISS recorded 85 reports involving obstetric/fetal/neonatal/reproductive outcomes since 2020.

CAEFISS recorded 928 reports involving menstrual changes since 2020.

PHAC states it does not have access to the VISP claims data because VISP was (at that time) managed by a third-party administrator .

The reply contains a firm statement that there is no evidence to support the harms suggested in the question.

For accountability, the open question going forward is whether the transition to federal management of VISP (planned for April 1, 2026) will make it easier for Parliament to obtain clear, category-specific statistics on acceptance, decline, and adjudication standards—especially in sensitive areas like reproductive health.

References

OPQ Q-459 , tabled response Dec 3, 2025 , Sessional Paper 8555-451-459

CAEFISS pregnancy/reproductive outcome reports (85 total)

CAEFISS menstrual-change claims (928 total)

PHAC lacks access to VISP claims data / third-party administrator

“No evidence” statement in response

Annex: Questions answered vs. not answered

Out of 10 questions, 5 answered.

Text version

Answered

Whether Canada tracks adverse events related to reproductive outcomes — Yes, through CAEFISS / Canada Vigilance. Number of reported pregnancy / reproductive adverse events — Yes, totals and yearly counts provided. Number of reported menstrual-change adverse events — Yes, totals and yearly counts provided. Government interpretation of causality — Yes, reports do not imply causation; response states no evidence supporting harms suggested. Whether any safety review was conducted — Yes, post-marketing review on heavy menstrual bleeding referenced.

Not answered / deferred

Acceptance vs rejection rates for VISP claims in these categories — Not provided. Detailed causality adjudication framework used in VISP — Not described. Commitment to retrospective review or expanded eligibility — No clear commitment. Commitment to long-term cohort study or registry — No plan stated. Service-standard performance metrics (timeliness / adequacy of support) — Not provided.

Acknowledgment

ChatGPT was also used to ensure political neutrality, factual accuracy, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Read more about why and how I use ChatGPT to write my Substack articles here.

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