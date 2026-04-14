Quick announcement for those in the National Capital Region:

This Thursday

Thu, 16 Apr 2026, 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDT

KS on the Keys, K1V 1A1

Meet John Carpay, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, who will speak about current issues affecting Ontario and Canada and provide updates on Justice Centre cases and initiatives, followed by a question-and-answer period.

John will also be available to sign his recently released book, Corrupted by Fear: How the Charter was betrayed and what Canadians can do about it (see my previous article with a video of his presentation of the book).

I’ll try to be there too.

https://buytickets.at/justicecentreforconstitutionalfreedoms/2139525





An Order Paper Question (OPQ) is a formal written question submitted by a Member of Parliament to the Government of Canada, requiring an official, detailed response. Unlike verbal questions in Question Period, OPQs must be answered in writing within a set timeframe and are tabled in the House of Commons as part of the public record. They are often used to obtain precise data, internal methodologies, and documented explanations from departments and agencies that are not otherwise publicly disclosed.

This week, we received the response to the OPQ that I helped prepare, based on evidence of a data-skewing technique (in favour of the vaccinated) used by PHAC when comparing COVID cases (and COVID deaths) among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, which I previously reported for My Hearing (IVIM.ca/hearing). Below is the analysis of this response. It tells a lot…

Questions asked

Source:

OPQ: (a) why did PHAC decide to begin comparing COVID-19 deaths using vaccination status on the date of COVID-19 vaccine approval in December 2020, rather than using weekly death counts?

Responses received - question by question

(a) Start Date of Analysis

Question

Why did PHAC begin comparing COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status from December 2020 (approval date) instead of:

when doses were actually administered, or

using weekly counts like Statistics Canada?

PHAC Response

Vaccine rollout varied across provinces

Using approval date provides a “clear and consistent starting point”

Weekly death counts were not presented due to privacy concerns

Investigative Analysis

This response introduces two critical elements:

1. Temporal misalignment (core flaw)

December 2020 = before vaccination exposure exists

Therefore: all early cases are classified as “unvaccinated”



This:

inflates unvaccinated counts

creates a structurally biased baseline

This is not a neutral choice — it predetermines the comparison frame

2. Privacy justification

PHAC claims:

weekly counts not shown due to privacy concerns

But:

cumulative counts are published

weekly counts = simple subtraction

Therefore:

privacy is not technically protected by this choice

Conclusion (a)

The start date choice introduces systematic bias

The privacy justification is not technically necessary

This suggests a non-technical motivation behind the design

(b) Scientific and Internal Basis

Question

What documentation and scientific references support this methodology?

PHAC Response

General references: WHO preparedness guidance CDC Field Epidemiology Manual

Internal work described as: “routine methodological processes” no specific documents provided



Investigative Analysis

This is a non-answer in substance

What is missing:

No specific document names

No methodological justification

No comparative analysis

No validation studies

Instead:

generic appeal to authority

reliance on “standard principles”

Critical Observation

Descriptive epidemiology:

describes patterns

does not justify misaligned comparisons

So:

the cited frameworks do not support the specific methodological choice made

Conclusion (b)

No verifiable scientific basis provided

No internal documentation disclosed

The methodology remains unsupported and non-reproducible

(c) Who Designed and Approved It

Question

Who proposed, reviewed, and approved this methodology?

PHAC Response

Developed by: COVID-19 Epidemiology and Surveillance Division

Approved by: Director of the division

No ethics review required (not “research”)

Investigative Analysis

This answer:

identifies organizational unit

avoids identifying individual accountability

Key points:

No named individuals

No independent review

No external validation

No ethics oversight

Critical Insight

Classifying the work as:

“standard public health surveillance”

allows:

bypassing formal review

avoiding methodological scrutiny

Conclusion (c)

Accountability remains institutional, not individual

Oversight is minimal and internal

Methodology was effectively self-approved

(d) Ability to Analyze Time Trends

Question

How does this method allow analysis of time-based variations?

PHAC Response

“Weekly incidence… was compared… using age-standardized incidence rate ratios.”

Investigative Analysis

This is the most revealing statement in the entire response

It confirms:

weekly data exists

weekly analysis is performed

Now compare with (a)

PHAC also states:

weekly counts are not shown due to privacy

Core contradiction

Weekly data is used internally

Weekly data is not disclosed externally

Technical implication

To compute weekly rate ratios, PHAC must have:

weekly counts

weekly denominators

Therefore:

the data exists but is withheld

Conclusion (d)

Time-based analysis is fully possible internally

External reporting removes that visibility

This creates a controlled disclosure gap

(e) External Guidance

Question

Did PHAC rely on WHO or other standards?

PHAC Response

Refers back to earlier general statements

No specific documents listed

Investigative Analysis

Again:

no traceable references

no reproducibility

no audit trail

Conclusion (e)

External validation is asserted, not demonstrated

The Central Finding

Two key quotes define the entire issue:

Weekly incidence is calculated

Weekly counts are not shown due to privacy

What This Reveals (Integrated View)

From an investigative perspective:

1. Data exists but is selectively disclosed

weekly structure present

raw values hidden

2. Privacy justification is technically weak

no protection achieved

reconstruction remains trivial

3. Early rollout period is obscured

small counts likely existed

aggregation removes visibility

4. Methodology introduces bias

pre-vaccination period included

denominator distortion

Key Insight

If:

weekly data is available

but not shown

and justification does not technically hold

Then:

the reporting design prioritizes control of interpretation over transparency

Recommendations — Follow-up Questions

Based on the gaps identified, the following must be asked:

1. Raw Data Disclosure

Provide weekly counts of deaths by vaccination status

Provide denominators used for rate calculations

2. Early Rollout Period

How many: cases hospitalizations deaths



occurred among individuals vaccinated in:

December 2020

January 2021

3. Privacy Clarification

Define precisely: what “privacy risk” exists under what threshold (e.g., <5 cases)

Explain why: cumulative counts are acceptable but weekly counts are not



4. Methodological Justification

Provide: internal analytic plan validation studies comparison with alternative methods



5. Accountability

Identify: individuals responsible review bodies involved dissenting opinions (if any)



Final Statement

Examined question by question, OPQ 849 does not simply reveal a technical methodology.

It reveals:

a structure of data handling

a pattern of selective disclosure

and a justification framework that does not withstand technical scrutiny

The most important fact remains:

The data needed to verify the conclusions exists — but is not provided.

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