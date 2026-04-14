OPQ 849: A Step-by-Step Examination of PHAC’s Response on Its Methodology for Reporting “Cases Following Vaccinations'“ — What Their Response Revealed
a) Why did PHAC decide to begin comparing COVID-19 deaths using vaccination status on the date of COVID-19 vaccine approval in December 2020 (i.e. before doses were administered). For Privacy Reasons!
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“Corrupted by Fear”: John Carpay of the JCCF Explains Law, Power, and Cultural Decline. Introducing "Freedom Leaders Forum" Playlist on IVIM Channel (VIDEO)
An Order Paper Question (OPQ) is a formal written question submitted by a Member of Parliament to the Government of Canada, requiring an official, detailed response. Unlike verbal questions in Question Period, OPQs must be answered in writing within a set timeframe and are tabled in the House of Commons as part of the public record. They are often used to obtain precise data, internal methodologies, and documented explanations from departments and agencies that are not otherwise publicly disclosed.
This week, we received the response to the OPQ that I helped prepare, based on evidence of a data-skewing technique (in favour of the vaccinated) used by PHAC when comparing COVID cases (and COVID deaths) among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, which I previously reported for My Hearing (IVIM.ca/hearing). Below is the analysis of this response. It tells a lot…
Data Evidence Capsule ("Red Flag") #1: PHAC - Covid Deaths among Vaccinated and data skewing used in reporting "Cases Following Vaccination"[YouTube]
PHAC 'Cases Following Vaccination' Reports Raise Red Flags: There Was NO Evidence That "Vaccinated" Were Less Infected, Less Hospitalized, or Died Less Frequently from COVID Than "Unvaccinated".
Excess Deaths in Canada, Death tracker app. Cases following vaccination keep going up, just as predicted
Questions asked
Source:
OPQ: (a) why did PHAC decide to begin comparing COVID-19 deaths using vaccination status on the date of COVID-19 vaccine approval in December 2020, rather than using weekly death counts?
Responses received - question by question
(a) Start Date of Analysis
Question
Why did PHAC begin comparing COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status from December 2020 (approval date) instead of:
when doses were actually administered, or
using weekly counts like Statistics Canada?
PHAC Response
Vaccine rollout varied across provinces
Using approval date provides a “clear and consistent starting point”
Weekly death counts were not presented due to privacy concerns
Investigative Analysis
This response introduces two critical elements:
1. Temporal misalignment (core flaw)
December 2020 = before vaccination exposure exists
Therefore:
all early cases are classified as “unvaccinated”
This:
inflates unvaccinated counts
creates a structurally biased baseline
This is not a neutral choice — it predetermines the comparison frame
2. Privacy justification
PHAC claims:
weekly counts not shown due to privacy concerns
But:
cumulative counts are published
weekly counts = simple subtraction
Therefore:
privacy is not technically protected by this choice
Conclusion (a)
The start date choice introduces systematic bias
The privacy justification is not technically necessary
This suggests a non-technical motivation behind the design
(b) Scientific and Internal Basis
Question
What documentation and scientific references support this methodology?
PHAC Response
General references:
WHO preparedness guidance
CDC Field Epidemiology Manual
Internal work described as:
“routine methodological processes”
no specific documents provided
Investigative Analysis
This is a non-answer in substance
What is missing:
No specific document names
No methodological justification
No comparative analysis
No validation studies
Instead:
generic appeal to authority
reliance on “standard principles”
Critical Observation
Descriptive epidemiology:
describes patterns
does not justify misaligned comparisons
So:
the cited frameworks do not support the specific methodological choice made
Conclusion (b)
No verifiable scientific basis provided
No internal documentation disclosed
The methodology remains unsupported and non-reproducible
(c) Who Designed and Approved It
Question
Who proposed, reviewed, and approved this methodology?
PHAC Response
Developed by:
COVID-19 Epidemiology and Surveillance Division
Approved by:
Director of the division
No ethics review required (not “research”)
Investigative Analysis
This answer:
identifies organizational unit
avoids identifying individual accountability
Key points:
No named individuals
No independent review
No external validation
No ethics oversight
Critical Insight
Classifying the work as:
“standard public health surveillance”
allows:
bypassing formal review
avoiding methodological scrutiny
Conclusion (c)
Accountability remains institutional, not individual
Oversight is minimal and internal
Methodology was effectively self-approved
(d) Ability to Analyze Time Trends
Question
How does this method allow analysis of time-based variations?
PHAC Response
“Weekly incidence… was compared… using age-standardized incidence rate ratios.”
Investigative Analysis
This is the most revealing statement in the entire response
It confirms:
weekly data exists
weekly analysis is performed
Now compare with (a)
PHAC also states:
weekly counts are not shown due to privacy
Core contradiction
Weekly data is used internally
Weekly data is not disclosed externally
Technical implication
To compute weekly rate ratios, PHAC must have:
weekly counts
weekly denominators
Therefore:
the data exists but is withheld
Conclusion (d)
Time-based analysis is fully possible internally
External reporting removes that visibility
This creates a controlled disclosure gap
(e) External Guidance
Question
Did PHAC rely on WHO or other standards?
PHAC Response
Refers back to earlier general statements
No specific documents listed
Investigative Analysis
Again:
no traceable references
no reproducibility
no audit trail
Conclusion (e)
External validation is asserted, not demonstrated
The Central Finding
Two key quotes define the entire issue:
Weekly incidence is calculated
Weekly counts are not shown due to privacy
What This Reveals (Integrated View)
From an investigative perspective:
1. Data exists but is selectively disclosed
weekly structure present
raw values hidden
2. Privacy justification is technically weak
no protection achieved
reconstruction remains trivial
3. Early rollout period is obscured
small counts likely existed
aggregation removes visibility
4. Methodology introduces bias
pre-vaccination period included
denominator distortion
Key Insight
If:
weekly data is available
but not shown
and justification does not technically hold
Then:
the reporting design prioritizes control of interpretation over transparency
Recommendations — Follow-up Questions
Based on the gaps identified, the following must be asked:
1. Raw Data Disclosure
Provide weekly counts of deaths by vaccination status
Provide denominators used for rate calculations
2. Early Rollout Period
How many:
cases
hospitalizations
deaths
occurred among individuals vaccinated in:
December 2020
January 2021
3. Privacy Clarification
Define precisely:
what “privacy risk” exists
under what threshold (e.g., <5 cases)
Explain why:
cumulative counts are acceptable
but weekly counts are not
4. Methodological Justification
Provide:
internal analytic plan
validation studies
comparison with alternative methods
5. Accountability
Identify:
individuals responsible
review bodies involved
dissenting opinions (if any)
Final Statement
Examined question by question, OPQ 849 does not simply reveal a technical methodology.
It reveals:
a structure of data handling
a pattern of selective disclosure
and a justification framework that does not withstand technical scrutiny
The most important fact remains:
The data needed to verify the conclusions exists — but is not provided.
PHAC IS A WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ENTITY !