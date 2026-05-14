OPQ 968 could be one of the most revealing parliamentary responses received to date on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Read on — and consider becoming a paid subscriber to support this work.

This article is also archived at: www.ivim.ca/evidence/opq/opq-968.

The development version of the OPQ Analysis App and the PDFs of OPQ responses planned for the analysis by this App are hosted at ivim.ca/foi/opq.

Acknowledgment

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt: “Analyze OPQ 968 regarding federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for public servants, identify answered versus unanswered questions, compute a transparency index, integrate reader insights concerning contradictions between workplace-safety messaging and HR-policy classification, examine Cabinet confidence claims and transparency concerns, quote all relevant questions and responses, identify red flags, and use this OPQ as a test case for the developing IVIM OPQ Analysis App.”

ChatGPT was also used to help structure the analysis, maintain political neutrality, and align the article with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Q 968 Covid 19 Vaccines And Public Employees, May 6, 2026 300KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Questions Asked in OPQ 968

OPQ 968 asked the federal government 16 major questions (a–p) regarding the legal classification, implementation, oversight, and workplace-safety implications of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal public servants, contractors, temporary workers, and federally regulated employees.

(a) Policy Classification

Was the vaccine mandate classified as:

a public-health measure under the Public Health Agency of Canada Act,

a human-resources requirement under the Financial Administration Act,

or an occupational safety preventive measure under Part II of the Canada Labour Code?

(b) Approval and Decision-Makers

Which ministers, deputy ministers, and senior officials approved the final classification of the policy, including:

names,

titles,

and dates of approval?

(c) Hazard and Residual-Risk Assessments

What hazard-identification or residual-risk assessments were conducted under sections 10.4–10.6 of the Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations before escalating from masking/distancing/sanitation measures to mandatory vaccination?

(d) Workplace Health and Safety Committee Consultation

Were Policy and Workplace Health and Safety Committees consulted under:

section 10.8 of the Regulations,

and section 125(1)(z.14) of the Canada Labour Code?

If yes:

dates,

attendees,

outcomes,

and internal file/minutes references were requested.

(e) Biological Preventive Measure Approval

Did any department:

submit notices,

or obtain approvals

under section 12.04(1) of the Regulations when introducing vaccination as a biological preventive measure?

What documentation demonstrated compliance with section 12.04(3), requiring that the measure “did not create or contribute to a hazard”?

(f) Legal Opinions and Interpretive Memoranda

Did:

Department of Justice Canada,

ESDC,

Health Canada,

or Treasury Board Secretariat

issue legal opinions or interpretive memos regarding whether vaccination constituted:

personal protective equipment,

or otherwise fell under Part II of the Canada Labour Code?

(g) Revision of 2020 OHS Findings

Did Occupational Health and Safety Officers revise earlier findings that existing hierarchy-of-control measures were adequate?

If yes:

dates,

reasons,

and evidence supporting revisions were requested.

(h) Hierarchy-of-Control Determination

Did the Minister of Labour determine that vaccination qualified as a third-stage hierarchy-of-control intervention under section 122.2 of the Canada Labour Code?

What analysis supported that decision?

(i) Workplace Safety Classification After Public Statements

Following statements that the mandate aimed to “protect the safety of our workplaces”:

did the government classify the mandate as part of its Part II workplace-safety duties?

how was that classification communicated to departments?

(j) Employee Rights Communication

Were employees explicitly informed that:

the mandate was implemented for workplace safety,

and therefore rights under sections 125–128 of the Canada Labour Code applied,

including:

right to know,

participate,

and refuse dangerous work?

(k) Adverse Event and Exposure Records

Which departments maintain records of:

employee exposures,

adverse reactions,

reports,

retention schedules,

and reporting systems

related to the mandate?

(l) Interdepartmental Coordination

Which departments participated in interdepartmental coordination meetings?

Which department led the decision to classify the policy as:

public-health,

human-resources,

rather than occupational protective equipment?

(m) Future Legislative Amendments

Does the government plan amendments to:

Part II of the Canada Labour Code,

or the Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations

to clarify biological or pharmacological interventions in workplace safety programs?

(n) National Advisory Committee Consultation

Did the Minister of Labour consult the National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health regarding:

sections 122.2 and 124 of the Canada Labour Code,

before introducing medical or biological occupational controls?

(o) Chemical Component Disclosure

Did:

the Minister of Health,

Health Canada,

or PHAC

know that vaccine biochemical components were registered chemicals?

If yes:

when were federal employees informed under section 125.1 of the Canada Labour Code?

(p) Workers’ Compensation Reporting

If the mandate was classified as a workplace safety measure:

when were employees informed to document and report adverse events to provincial workers’ compensation boards?

Analysis of Reponse

Questions Answered vs. Not Answered

Out of 16 major sub-questions (a–p), approximately 8 received clear answers and 8 received only partial or incomplete answers.

Question

Status

Main Issue

Question a: Answered. HR classification confirmed.

Question b: Partial. Names and approval details were withheld.

Question c: Answered. No OHS hazard assessments were conducted.

Question d: Answered. No workplace safety consultations were identified.

Question e: Answered. No biological preventive approvals were identified.

Question f: Partial. Interpretive memo question was answered narrowly.

Question g: Partial. No concrete revision evidence was provided.

Question h: Partial. No supporting analysis was disclosed.

Question i: Partial. Public messaging and legal classification appear inconsistent.

Question j: Partial. Rights were referenced generally, not specifically in relation to the mandate.

Question k: Partial. No centralized adverse-event data was provided.

Question l: Partial. Interdepartmental participants were not disclosed.

Question m: Answered. No legislative amendments are planned.

Question n: Answered. No relevant consultations were identified.

Question o: Answered. Vaccine ingredients were not treated as hazardous substances.

Question p: Answered. The mandate was not classified as a workplace safety measure.

OPQ Transparency Index

Using the preliminary methodology being developed for the IVIM OPQ Analysis App:

Clear answers: 8

Partial/incomplete answers: 8

Total major questions: 16

Transparency Index: 50%

This score reflects unanswered questions, withheld information, jurisdictional deflections, and answers that avoided directly addressing key accountability issues.

Official Parliamentary Response

The response to Q-968 was tabled in the House of Commons on May 6, 2026, as Sessional Paper 8555-451-968.

Why This OPQ Is So Significant

At first glance, OPQ 968 may appear to be a highly technical legal and administrative exchange about workplace policy classifications during COVID-19.

But after carefully reading the response — and after discussing it with readers, public servants, and others familiar with occupational health-and-safety frameworks — it becomes clear that this OPQ may represent one of the most consequential parliamentary disclosures yet concerning the federal vaccine mandate era.

The reason is simple.

For years, Canadians repeatedly heard that vaccine mandates were necessary to “protect the safety of our workplaces.” Public messaging consistently framed the mandates as workplace protection measures designed to reduce risk to employees and the public.

Yet the federal government now formally states something fundamentally different.

Treasury Board writes:

“The Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination was a human-resources policy issued under the Financial Administration Act, not a hazard control measure under the occupational health and safety regime.”

And later:

“No, the Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination for federal employees was not classified as a workplace safety measure under Part II of the Canada Labour Code.”

This distinction is not semantic.

It potentially changes the entire legal and procedural framework under which the mandates were implemented.

If the policy was not implemented under occupational health-and-safety legislation, then many procedures normally associated with workplace safety controls may never have formally applied:

hazard-control escalation analysis,

formal workplace safety committee consultation,

adverse-event reporting mechanisms,

workplace exposure documentation,

biological preventive measure approvals,

and potentially other worker participation protections under Part II of the Canada Labour Code.

Several readers independently expressed surprise that the government stated this so directly in a parliamentary response.

One reader summarized the issue this way:

“That completely contradicts the messaging to the public and the application of these policies for the workers safety.”

Another noted that this document may become highly relevant in ongoing or future legal proceedings involving federal employees because it explicitly clarifies how the government itself classified the mandate internally.

The Core Contradiction

Perhaps the most important question in the OPQ was question (i), which asked whether the government classified the mandate as falling within its Part II workplace safety duties after publicly stating that the policy aimed to “protect the safety of our workplaces.”

Treasury Board answered:

“No...”

Instead, the response states that the policy was implemented:

“as a human-resources policy under the Financial Administration Act”

This creates a serious public-interest issue.

The concern is not whether one supported or opposed vaccination.

The concern is whether a policy publicly framed in workplace-safety language was actually processed, documented, reviewed, and implemented through workplace-safety mechanisms.

According to this OPQ response, it was not.

No Hazard Assessments Under Occupational Safety Regulations

Question (c) asked whether hazard-identification or residual-risk assessments were conducted under sections 10.4–10.6 of the Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations before escalating to mandatory vaccination.

Treasury Board replied:

“The Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination was not implemented as an occupational health and safety response under Part II of the Canada Labour Code...”

Red Flag

The response strongly suggests that formal occupational safety hazard-escalation procedures were not used because the policy was not legally classified within that framework.

That is highly significant given the unprecedented scope of the mandate.

No Workplace Health and Safety Committee Consultation Identified

Question (d) asked whether Policy and Workplace Health and Safety Committees were consulted before implementation.

The answer again relied on the same classification:

“The Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination was not implemented as an occupational health and safety response...”

Red Flag

If workplace safety committees were bypassed because the policy was classified purely as HR policy, then one of the traditional mechanisms for worker participation may not have been formally engaged.

Cabinet Confidence and Parliamentary Transparency

Another issue readers immediately noticed concerns question (b).

The OPQ asked:

who approved the final classification,

their titles,

and the dates of approval.

Treasury Board answered only that:

“The Policy on COVID-19 Vaccination was approved by the Treasury Board.”

It then added:

“Certain information has been withheld on the grounds that the information constitutes Cabinet confidence.”

This raises several important transparency concerns.

First, the response does not identify the actual decision-makers responsible for the classification.

Second, it does not clearly provide the approval date requested in the OPQ.

Third, several readers noted something even more unusual: the response explicitly references applying Access to Information Act principles inside a parliamentary OPQ response.

That prompted one reader to ask:

“Hang on a minute — you’re telling me the government can apply ATIP redactions to OPQ answers?!”

The response specifically states:

“The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat applies the Privacy Act and the principles set out in the Access to Information Act...”

This may deserve broader parliamentary and legal examination because OPQs are responses to Parliament itself, not ordinary ATIP requests.

No Centralized Adverse-Event Records Produced

Question (k) asked which departments maintain records of employee adverse reactions resulting from the mandate.

Treasury Board answered:

“The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat does not hold such records.”

ESDC similarly stated it did not possess such information.

Red Flag

No centralized federal reporting structure appears to have been identified despite the policy affecting hundreds of thousands of workers.

Employees’ Rights Mentioned — But Not Specifically Communicated

Question (j) asked whether employees were explicitly informed that workplace rights under sections 125–128 of the Canada Labour Code would apply.

Treasury Board responded:

“Employee rights under sections 125 to 128... apply at all times...”

Red Flag

The answer avoids directly stating whether employees were specifically informed of these rights in relation to the vaccine mandate itself.

No Legislative Clarification Planned

Question (m) asked whether amendments are planned to clarify how biological or pharmacological interventions should be classified in workplace safety programs.

The answer:

“No amendments... have been proposed or are planned...”

Red Flag

Despite the unprecedented use of biological interventions in workplace policy, no clarification appears planned.

Non-table version: External References and Links

Canada Labour Code Part II: Legislation. Status: valid official legal reference. Relevant because OPQ 968 asks whether the policy was implemented under the federal occupational health-and-safety framework.

Financial Administration Act: Legislation. Status: valid official legal reference. Relevant because Treasury Board states the vaccine policy was implemented under this Act as a human-resources policy.

Public Health Agency of Canada Act: Legislation. Status: valid official legal reference. Relevant because the OPQ asked whether the policy was classified as a public-health measure under this Act.

Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations: Regulation. Status: valid official legal reference. Relevant because the OPQ asked about hazard assessments, workplace safety committee consultation, and biological preventive measures.

Privacy Act: Legislation. Status: valid official legal reference. Relevant because TBS said it applied the Privacy Act when processing the parliamentary return.

Access to Information Act: Legislation. Status: valid official legal reference. Relevant because TBS said it applied principles from this Act and withheld some information as Cabinet confidence.

CAEFISS: Federal surveillance system. Status: valid referenced system. Relevant because TBS pointed to adverse-event tracking through federal and provincial public-health systems, including the Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System.

COVID-19 vaccines and treatments portal: Federal portal. Status: valid referenced portal. Relevant because Health Canada said vaccine product monographs and composition information are publicly available there.

Treasury Board approval documentation: Government record. Status: missing or withheld.

Red Flag

OPQ 968 asked for approval names, titles, and dates, but the response did not provide full details and cited Cabinet confidence.

Why This OPQ Is an Ideal Test Case for the IVIM OPQ Analysis App

This OPQ demonstrates exactly why structured transparency-analysis tools may become increasingly important.

Q-968 contains:

multiple departmental responses,

cross-jurisdictional deflections,

legal classification issues,

withheld information,

partial answers,

public-policy contradictions,

and repeated reliance on technical wording that changes the interpretation of the policy.

For the developing IVIM OPQ Analysis App, this makes it an ideal test case for:

transparency scoring,

answer completeness detection,

red-flag identification,

quote extraction,

contradiction analysis,

and systematic comparison between public messaging and formal legal classification.

In many ways, this OPQ illustrates how modern parliamentary analysis increasingly requires structured tools capable of identifying not only what governments say — but also what they carefully avoid saying.

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Appendix: External References Identified in OPQ 968

Legislation / Regulations

Canada Labour Code (Part II)

Financial Administration Act

Public Health Agency of Canada Act

Canada Occupational Health and Safety Regulations sections 10.4–10.6 section 10.8 section 12.04(1) section 12.04(3)

Privacy Act

Access to Information Act

Specific Legal Sections Mentioned

Canada Labour Code section 122.2

Canada Labour Code section 124

Canada Labour Code sections 125–128

Canada Labour Code section 125(1)(j)

Canada Labour Code section 125(1)(z.14)

Canada Labour Code section 125.1

Government Institutions / Bodies

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Employment and Social Development Canada

Health Canada

Public Health Agency of Canada

Department of Justice Canada

Treasury Board

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (U.S.)

National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health (U.S.)

Provincial workers’ compensation boards

External Systems / Databases / Programs