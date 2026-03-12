Official links

House of Commons Order Paper Question Q-763 — Benefits and Risks of COVID-19 Vaccine

Asked: [insert date from page header]

Response tabled: [insert date from page header]

Official response page:

https://www.ourcommons.ca/written-questions/45-1/q-763/13960247?showQuestion=true§ion=all

Referenced guidance site (National Advisory Committee on Immunization — NACI):

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/immunization/national-advisory-committee-on-immunization-naci.html

Context

Order Paper Questions are intended to obtain precise factual information for Parliament and the public record.

OPQ Q-763 concerns the benefits and risks associated with COVID-19 vaccination, including requests for specific analytical details and timelines related to advisory guidance.

This article examines the official response and considers how information was provided — directly in the parliamentary record or indirectly through references to external sources.

What the question sought

The OPQ requested detailed information related to:

assessment of benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccines,

dates of advisory decisions or updates,

supporting evidence or analysis informing recommendations,

and how such information was communicated to the public.

These elements are typical of parliamentary scrutiny where Members seek documented timelines and evidentiary references.

What the official response provides

The response includes:

general descriptions of Canada’s vaccination guidance framework,

references to the work of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) ,

and direction to consult publicly available web resources for additional information.

In several areas, the response does not restate detailed timelines or analytical summaries within the parliamentary document itself, instead pointing readers to existing guidance pages.

Attempting to locate the requested details

A reader attempting to follow the response’s direction may consult the NACI guidance page referenced above.

However, locating specific dates or consolidated risk-benefit summaries corresponding exactly to the wording of the OPQ can be challenging because:

information is distributed across multiple guidance statements and updates,

historical revisions may not be presented in a single chronological table,

and some analytical context is embedded in technical documents rather than summarized centrally.

This does not necessarily indicate absence of analysis, but it does illustrate the practical difficulty of retrieving precise answers when they are not reproduced directly in the parliamentary reply.

What this illustrates about parliamentary information flows

OPQ Q-763 highlights a structural feature of modern public administration:

Departments increasingly rely on web-based guidance repositories rather than reproducing detailed content in parliamentary responses.

This approach may improve efficiency and reduce duplication.

At the same time, it can make it harder for Parliament or the public to identify exactly which document or date corresponds to a specific question.

From a governance perspective, this creates a distinction between:

information that exists , and

information that is readily traceable within the parliamentary record itself.

Why this matters

For public servants, parliamentarians, and citizens alike, OPQs serve as a tool to clarify:

how evidence is documented and communicated,

how transparency is operationalized in practice,

and how institutional knowledge is organized between formal records and dynamic web guidance.

Q-763 therefore contributes to a broader understanding of how risk-benefit analyses and advisory timelines are conveyed in the public health domain.

Conclusion

OPQ Q-763 provides insight not only into COVID-19 vaccine policy discussions but also into the methods used to respond to parliamentary scrutiny.

While the response directs readers toward authoritative public-health resources, the experience of tracing specific requested details demonstrates the importance of:

clear referencing practices,

consolidated timelines where possible,

and continued dialogue on how best to present complex technical information within parliamentary accountability processes.

References

House of Commons. Order Paper Question Q-763 — Benefits and Risks of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Government of Canada. National Advisory Committee on Immunization guidance pages.

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are that of the author, not of any institution. It is not for legal or medical advice.

Acknowledgment

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt:

“Write a WA(OPQ) article analyzing Order Paper Question Q-763 on benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccines, focusing on how the official response refers readers to external guidance rather than restating detailed timelines or analyses.”

Based on approximately 600 words and 5 minutes of narrated input and collaborative drafting with the author.

ChatGPT was also used to help ensure clarity, neutrality, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Support This Work Across All Channels

You can follow me here: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter/X | YouTube (@Dr.Dmitry.Gorodnichy) | YouTube (@IVIM)