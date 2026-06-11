This week a set of OPQs were responded related to MAID.

Below you’ll find the full text responses in PDF, their analysis by AI (Perplexity and then by ChatGPT), and the related discussion between two concerned Canadians - a doctor and a former detective. Official publications of these OPQs can be found on https://www.ourcommons.ca/

Q 1094 Maid (4) Response From June 8, 2026 514KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Q 1095 Medical Assistance In Dying, Maid, Response From June 8, 2026 For 212KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Q 1096 Maid (3) Response From June 8, 2026 346KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Q 1097 Maid (2) Response From June 8, 2026 227KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Video (15 mins)

Watch the discussion between Dr. Trozzi and Donald Best (a former Detective with the Toronto Police Service who spent 15 years conducting undercover operations and investigating organized crime—including corruption involving police, lawyers, and politicians) by following the article below.

Analysis of OPQs 1094–1097 Responses by AI:

by Perplexity - in PDF, by ChatGPT - in text below.

Analysis Of Maid Opqs By Perplexity 592KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What these four OPQs examined

Together, OPQs 1094 through 1097 explored four critical aspects of Canada’s MAID regime:

Whether Canada responded to concerns raised by the United Nations regarding MAID (Q-1094);

What data exists regarding Track 2 MAID cases and whether eligibility decisions are being independently reviewed (Q-1095);

How much public money has been spent on MAID-related programs, administration, and litigation (Q-1096);

What the government actually means when it uses the term “mental illness” in MAID legislation (Q-1097).

Viewed together, the answers reveal a recurring pattern: the federal government continues to expand and administer the MAID framework while many foundational questions remain unresolved.

OPQ 1094: No Formal Response to UN Recommendations

One of the most striking findings is that Canada has not produced a formal written response to recommendations made by the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Instead, departments reported that they have been conducting internal coordination activities, assigning responsibilities, and consulting stakeholders.

The government disclosed that consultations with disability organizations took place in 2025 and 2026. However, it also confirmed that no MAID-specific commitments or policy decisions have resulted from those engagements.

When asked about legal analyses concerning whether Track 2 MAID complies with Canada’s obligations under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Justice Canada declined to disclose any information, citing solicitor-client privilege.

The overall result is that Canadians learn that discussions have occurred, but not what conclusions, if any, were reached.

OPQ 1095: No Federal Audit of Track 2 MAID Eligibility Decisions

Q-1095 focused on Track 2 MAID cases—cases where natural death is not reasonably foreseeable.

The response confirms that:

Data collection rules changed significantly in 2023;

Many requested provincial breakdowns are unavailable;

Earlier years may contain incomplete information;

Disability-related data collection only began in 2023.

Perhaps the most significant finding is what was not found.

When asked whether the federal government had conducted any audit, review, evaluation, or assessment of how the irremediability criterion is being applied in Track 2 cases, the answer was simple:

It has not.

The federal government states that provinces and territories hold the relevant data and therefore no federal review has been conducted.

This means that despite the central importance of determining whether a person’s suffering is truly “irremediable,” the federal government has not independently examined how this criterion is being applied across Canada.

OPQ 1096: Millions for MAID Administration, No Comparison with Alternatives

Q-1096 examined federal spending related to MAID.

The response confirms:

Budget 2021 allocated $13.2 million over five years plus $2.6 million annually thereafter for MAID-related activities;

Additional funding has been directed toward monitoring systems, secretariat functions, training initiatives, and stakeholder projects;

Approximately $2.85 million has been spent on MAID-related legal work and litigation since 2021.

However, when asked whether the government had compared investments in:

MAID infrastructure,

palliative care,

disability supports,

independent living programs,

the answer was again straightforward:

No comparative analysis has been conducted.

As a result, Canadians are provided with spending figures but not with an evaluation of whether resources are being balanced among alternatives that could potentially reduce requests for MAID.

OPQ 1097: No One Has Formally Defined “Mental Illness”

Perhaps the most consequential response is found in Q-1097.

The government explicitly states that it has never adopted a formal definition of “mental illness” for purposes of MAID legislation.

Instead, the government relies on Parliament’s original intent and the clinical judgment of assessors.

The response suggests that conditions such as:

Depression,

Anxiety disorders,

Bipolar disorder,

would generally fall within the intended meaning of mental illness.

At the same time, it indicates that:

Autism Spectrum Disorder,

Intellectual disabilities,

Neurodevelopmental disorders,

were not intended to be included.

Yet no official legal definition exists.

No regulatory definition exists.

No binding national guidance exists.

No national mechanism exists to ensure that the term is interpreted consistently across Canada.

Remarkably, Health Canada also disclosed that it produced an internal document in October 2025 entitled Mental Illness and Mental Disorder, but stated that its conclusions have not been adopted as official government policy.

A Common Theme Across All Four OPQs

Although the four questions addressed different topics, they reveal a remarkably consistent pattern.

The government confirms:

consultations have occurred;

funding has been allocated;

administrative systems have been created;

legal analyses exist;

internal documents have been produced.

Yet repeatedly, the underlying evaluations, definitions, reviews, and comparative analyses are either unavailable, undisclosed, or have never been conducted.

Bottom Line

Taken together, OPQs 1094–1097 reveal significant gaps in transparency surrounding one of the most consequential public policy areas in Canada.

The government acknowledges:

no formal response to UN disability-rights concerns;

no federal audit of Track 2 irremediability decisions;

no comparison between MAID spending and disability-support investments;

no formal definition of “mental illness” despite the planned 2027 expansion of MAID eligibility.

These findings do not necessarily answer whether Canada’s MAID framework is appropriate or inappropriate.

They do, however, reveal that major policy decisions continue to move forward while several foundational questions remain unanswered.

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