This Appendix from the Pfizer Papers was disclosed under the court order back in December 2021, but still - in mid of 2026 - most Canadians never heard about it. Maybe this is because it has too much data (393 pages of tables to be exact), which makes it difficult for regular citizens to absorb them… - to comprehend the sheer volume of damage these substances brought to human population? )I’m even not sure if they can still be referred to as “vaccines”, or “medical products”… Pfizer paper proved they themselves treated it as an experimental product with unknow yet effect on a human organism).



Some concerned Canadians compiled a list on the number of Pfizer reported health damages in their substacks. But I thought there still should be a better way to allow everyone to see these data directly from the source - using data science and AI tools.

This is my attempt to do that. For the first 150 pages of it… (the limit imposed by AI data processor).

First - with help of AI, I wrote the code to extract all tables in this image-based pdf into spreadsheet (csv, xlsx). Then I asked AI to help me visualize the numbers in this spreadsheet. The next step would be to add the remaining pages and make the tables interactive and linkable on the web.

Pfizer Appendix 2.2 Cumulative and Interval Summary Tabulation of Serious and Non-Serious Adverse Events from Post Marketing Data Sources BNT162-B2



Input - Source 393 pages (the first 150 pages processed)

Cumulative Analysis Of Post Authorization Adverse Event Reports Of Pf 07302048 (bnt162b2) 4.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



Output: XLSX (extracted from first 150 pages only)

Pfizer Adverse Event Tables 132KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download



Column meanings

page: page number within the uploaded 150-page PDF.

system_organ_class: MedDRA System Organ Class detected from the page heading.

preferred_term: MedDRA Preferred Term.

total_spontaneous_ae: total number of spontaneous adverse events for the term.

spont_serious_interval/cumulative: serious spontaneous reports, interval/cumulative.

spont_nonserious_interval/cumulative: non-serious spontaneous reports, interval/cumulative.

nis_serious_interval/cumulative: serious non-interventional study reports, interval/cumulative.

Visualizations:

Share Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share



