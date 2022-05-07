Preface (Seminar announcement):

This week (May 2-8, 2022), we'll follow up on the proposed new budget by Government of Canada (GC) that plans to set a 3 year travel ban on unvaccinated Canadians. (Source: https://budget.gc.ca/efu-meb/2021/report-rapport/EFU-MEB-2021-EN.pdf).

From this budget, it appears that Government of Canada is making a bold prediction for the Future. Specifically, it predicts that in 3 years from now:

there will still be the pandemic in Canada, and unvaccinated who will pose the highest risk of catching and transmitting the infection.

How could they predict it? Lets see...

One way to look at the problem of future prediction is using a famous maxim which states: "Best way to predict Future is to make it".

We will do it though in a different way - using Government of Canada own official data and the technique called "Machine learning", which is a domain-agnostic data science technique that predicts future outcomes by learning from the historical data. An example of such as data is shown in the image below.

So far our predictions, which we made back February 4, 2022 during our first seminar and which you can watch from Past Seminars, were over 90% accurate: Three months ago, we predicted that percentage of Full vaccinated among cases will be only monotonically growing, and it does exactly that!

Video recording of the seminar

Video itself is not of good quality, because it was recorded from Live FB chat. Hence, it is better watched with CC. Even better however click here to open Video in separate window and then use the Transcript below to easily follow it along. Alternatively, you can just read the quick TL;DR summary of it from Twitter comments

TL;DR

Read main points from this seminar in the comments to this post.

YouTube recording of the seminar:

Transcript:

okay, good morning everyone. we'll have another seminar today on the open canada data related to covid vaccine efficacy and safety.

0:20 Reviewing the portals and sources

let me review the portals which you may find useful. the main portal is ivim.ca. and from here you will be able to find applications which we've built with colleagues: death tracking application, spreadsheet dashboard, and then some other applications : for example, Pfizer documents abstractor that we are building now, and about which we’ll talk in one of our next seminars.

let's review quickly the results of the latest statistics from public health agency of canada. our main two documents already opened. one is called covid daily epidemiology update (https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html) and it has been updated today. and it includes the section on cases following a vaccination, table 2, which we'll be looking at. also it includes section on the illnesses and the outcomes by age. so these are two main sections which we are looking at.

the other document is called side effects following vaccination (https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/). what do we have here? we have reported side effects bi-weekly report, and also we have archived reports, because one of the things which i would like to do would like to is to compare the results which have been published, lets say, in january with those published today .

okay, so the stage is set and we could now discuss the results .

4:30 Problem definition: predicting future using historical data

for this week what we would like to talk about in our weekly seminar is predicting the future. we would like to look into the historical data so that we can better understand what will happen in the future . this is called prediction and this is a very popular area of data science - predicting some variables or some metrics from historical data . this is what we'll be doing today. we'll be making predictions using machine learning , specifically for the percentage of fully vaccinated among cases, as reported by publicly health agency of canada .

you see, today they wrote some numbers, and next week they will also write some numbers, and we will just go to those numbers and i will tell you what those numbers will be next week. Isn't it fun to be able to predict these numbers ?

Anyone can do it and i will show you how. Then, when you can predict the future, you can make bets, you can make jokes, you can invite your friends, family members or neighbors,and just play this game with them . you will ask them a single very simple question : what do you think the numbers In Table 2 would be next week ?

so i'll show you how you can predict it. now we're clicking on cases following vaccination and it brings you to the table number two, which is right here. you see. so it's called characteristics and severe outcomes among unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated. and to make it simple we just predict deaths. we predict the numbers which will be published next week - these two numbers combined.

7:26 Death - ultimate metrics

you can predict anything - you can predict the entire total cases among fully vaccinated and vaccinated with the with additional dose, you can predict hospitalizations (you see it's 20.3 plus 12.4), or you could predict deaths. deaths, of course, is the ultimate metric. so really it's by the count of deaths that we can say that something is happening in the country - maybe it's a civil war, maybe like in ukraine there is a war and many people are dying, or maybe something else - maybe like a pandemic or maybe mass poisoning or maybe a mass other kind of killing or suicides or whatever, but this is the final metric of the success of any measure aimed to save canadians, right ? the measure is called the number of deaths.

so last week we had a different number - it was a different number and we claimed that this number will go up. so this is what we will be predicting - we will be predicting the future: we will be predicting the reported number of fully vaccinated among covid deaths. how we do it ? we use this table (click here to open the spreadsheet). this table shows you one line (row) per report.

you would see that the last report was on published on 5th of may, and it showed that last week there was 29.2 % of fully-vaccinated reported among covid deaths. i will put camera closet to the screen so that you can see the numbers of deaths and how they were reported from the very first day . do you see?

this picture shows data from september. and from september , you see they have in the beginning 3% , then 3.7%. and then - look at the numbers ! - you can see that this number goes up and only up. that's the red column, right? For deaths, you see, it is going up from 3 % in september to 30 % now .

so really there is no magic here. so when i say i know what's going to be published next week, it's not because i'm just a magician. now i just look at the numbers and i can tell you that next week it will be most likely already more than 31 %.

again, how do we know it ? let's review again this table here. this is the table. so look or write down these numbers or just open the spreadsheet which we have created and linked. all these numbers are published in the spreadsheet, and you can see all these numbers right here. so the blue portion is exactly the numbers as as they are published in the in the PHAC report. i just highlighted them right now.

8:43 What will be the reported percentage of fully vaccinated among covid deaths next month

you see that i started putting predictions here. i can predict for the months ahead. currently they're presenting data for the 17th of april, but i can tell you what the numbers will be for the 15th of may. so my prediction is that for the 15th of may it will be 34 %. so you see, it’s very easy. how i do it? i'll just show you .

i made this little graph here. Look - reported percentage can go up and only up until it reaches weakly observed percentage. This is because since the beginning of reporting back in August 2021, they were counting cases in December 2020 when there were no fully vaccinated yet. And that's why they reported less than 1 %, very small percentage, of fully vaccinated among deaths when they started reporting this statistics in August. This is because most deaths before August happened in winter when there were no fully vaccinated yet.

so you can see this asymptotic. it just straight straight line. and what is interesting is the prediction is extremely precise. we now put this what is called r square metric ,which is a metric which shows you how accurate is the prediction. we're using what is called linear regression. it just fits a line through the points which have been reported . and this line fits with over 95 percent accuracy - you see? normally, when you're doing bets for hockey, for other sports games, for any market shares, like in financing prediction, more than even 75 percent is already is huge and you can make lots of money when you know that you're predicting with a 75 % accuracy. what we're talking here we're talking about 95 %, more than 95 % accuracy for the prediction of deaths, right ?

so that's why we just need to build this straight line right here. and it would go until it reaches weekly numbers - weekly numbers, which we compute easily just by subtracting those two rows in a blue columns of the table. so here we see two two rows, and you just need to subtract one from another. and that's how you get weekly stats. you can see that's in the reported last week, we have only 29 of unvaccinated, and we have 182 - oh my goodness this number is really getting quite crazy here - of total fully vaccinated and fully vaccinated with the booster (it's 126, right?). and then you can, of course, compute percentage. the total number of deaths is 215 for the entire canada population, and this brings us to 85 percent of people who died off covid or with covid. 85 percent of them they were fully vaccinated, you see ?

again this is not a joke, it's not misinformation, it's not trying to scare you away. this is just official data published in the official report. i just show you the same numbers but pasted in a spreadsheet. we have several friends who are typing those numbers and then checking that all formulas are correct. isn't it beautiful, right ? so that's how you can predict it.

16:14 Whom to vote for in the coming provincial Ontario elections

Now i invite everyone to talk about this. in particular, please talk to your neighbours and talk to your members of parliament, in particular provincial parliament. right now in Ontario, we have provincial elections coming in a month from now. so if you are not sure which candidate to vote, just ask them: would you like to bet with me for the number of covid deaths among fully vaccinated? and if they're hesitant or if they don't want to discuss it, then that's something really really strange, because it should be just a lot of fun to play this game ! tell them, i will tell you exactly the number which will be printed in this report next week. Next week, it will higher than 30.2% that is published. it will be 31%. in a month from now, it will be 34 %.

so we do want to get new government which will look into the data, which will look into the science, which will not shy away from discussing these numbers whatever these numbers are. these numbers are going up, and we must talk about those numbers.

the very fact that these numbers are not ever mentioned on our mainstream media like cbc is very concerning - you will never hear there that these numbers are going up, and again up and only up. These numbers never even slowed down in the way they are rising, they never even were just on the same level, they can go only up. This line in a graph is going up with every single week.

so when you're talking about a new government, please vote for those who are brave to face the reality, who are brave to just quote official data .

And again, we know it will continue rising until it reaches weekly numbers.

now how we get the weekly numbers - we have all those graphs here. you can compute weekly graphs anytime for any period. you see, they also pretty much reached asymptotic. so these are the red bars, which show the percentage of deaths a month of fully vaccinated. and these bars are now higher than percentage of vaccinated in Canada (i.e. higher than full vaccination rate).

if you want to play with those graphs in interactive way, then you should go to our main portal: ivim.ca. these graphs are interactive there. There you can use a cursor and hover it over the plot and it will show you the actual numbers behind each bar or point on a curve. you can see the numbers now. the dash line - it's a third dose vaccination rate .

anyway, that's life. that's life, that's what we have now in canada. and canada remains to be the only country which does not allow people who look into these numbers and who are concerned and who don't want to get the another booster or another those, they don't allow those people even to get together to protest or they make it very difficult to protest and they don't allow them to use planes, don't allow them to leave the country. this is very interesting. there is no reason, scientific reason for that. and, of course, we have not even talked about the adverse reactions yet. and this is another part of the today's presentation, because you can also predict that as well .

this is predicting future part two. reported severe vaccine side effects .

19:56 What will be the reported number of severe side effects in three months

Look at in this graph. you would see the green line - this is what is reported and the yellow line is what we're predicting. again let's go to the website so you could actually see. i hover with the mouse and it would show me the number of predicted number of severe events for a particular month, for example for march.

what to they report? let's say about 200. but it will be about twice as many in three months from now, because there is a delay. it takes about three - four months to report many of these side-effects.

now you see also we have - in different color - the number of severe reports for children. for children from 5 to 11 and from 12 to 17. i hope you can see.

so you see that for the two weeks in april (they report bi-weekly statistics now) we have 11 children from 12 to 17 who have serious side effects. and these sides effects are listed right here - you can look into them. this is not something you would wish to your enemies, as they say, like heart failure or liver, kidney failures, or strokes, or severe immune reactions. 11 just in two weeks. 11 children who essentially stopped living normally. now we see 14 children from 12 to 17 who stopped having a happy life. In two weeks, every two weeks. And again we can say that it will be probably be twice as much based on the prediction that it takes three to four months to file a report in many side effects.

so that's how many we got just in april. but then you can look how many complications from covid did we have? and we have a graph right here. this is weekly number of covid cases deceased by age group. and you would see: for children from 0 to 9 there are zero covid deaths. we don't have any .

now for under 40 for under 40 we do have some, but again not many - look here: two two two, and we already discussed the phenomenon called "covid deaths".

23:20 Phenomenon called "covid deaths"

there is not such a thing as "covid deaths" formally. formally, it's called "covid cases deceased". so a person with the covid, when he is deceased or she is deceased, it will be reported as covid cases deceased. so right now we know that omicron for example is much less dangerous. it results in much less fatalities compared to delta or original wuhan variant. and we can see it in graphs…

so you see we don't have many covid deaths from omicron (late 2021, compared to 2020)

[image to be included here]

okay so that's what we have for this week. so these are our main two updates on how you can predict the future , how you can predict the reported percentage of fully vaccinated among covid deaths and how you can predict the reported number of severe vaccine side effects.

27:02 How to report side effects without doctor, as consumer.

now one more thing which i wanted to talk about is the fact that we don't really see the actual number of side effects. what we see here are reports. that's what they call it - reports. look. this bi-weekly series reports not all side effects but only those that have been reported. and it's often difficult to report them. doctors may not have time to report it. in fact, by law, doctors need to report only serious side effects. they don't need to report non-serious side effects, like if you're bleeding,for example - from many females we know some that there are some complications or side effects related to female issues like bleeding, or you had some other things like arthritis. okay, you can continue living with bleeding or arthritis. yes it hurts, you cannot hold your mouse anymore, but it's not serious, so doctors don't need to file it. But we can show you how you can file it yourself. this is very important .

so it's right here's “report side effects” link - on our main site (https://open-canada.github.io/vitals/report-side-effect). we have this page to help everyone to report side effects as consumer, without a doctor. If you open this page, it will show you the site and a step by step procedure on how you can submit voluntary side effect via health canada portal.

what is very interesting is that this is official government of canada portal, but you will not be able to find it through google. We made this experiment, we tried with friends (we actually created this portal awhile back - in january and even provided some training for our colleagues onhow to use it),

So, we tried to locate this page using google and it's very difficult. eventually if you try hard, you will be able to find it, but luckily we had some friends who worked at health canada and they just provided us with the direct link, and this is how you can do it. we also have provide you with example - here it is, if you click here on example. it's an example of a form which shows you what exactly you need to write here , because there are some portions there which you may not know how to write and again the explanation is right here step two you submit this form and it you need in section b which is called patient id you just need to write your initials because it's not very clear - they do not provide instructions right here because they just say mandatory field in the form and somewhere here it says patient id for healthcare providers

so and you do not know what is your patient id, how would you know that? and it's strange that our doctors do not tell us that you, a patient, can submit your side effect yourself. now when you do it you will get email from them confirming that they have received your form .

now another thing is that when you submit it and if this button doesn't click at the bottom there's a button submit sometimes it doesn't work you may call the number and you may ask for help like the number is right right here it's on their website., and they will call you back and in fact when they call you back the first thing they will tell you is thank you for doing this, it's because of efforts of people like yourself that we can improve the description of the product we can improve the safety. so they openly encourage everyone to do this. and again you would receive later email from canada vigilance program. and just make sure it's not put in your spam. and you will need to reply back to this email. essentially they may ask for additional documentation confirming that you have some side effects. you see so this is how you can report side effects again you it's right on the ivim.ca website here.

so that's what we wanted to also to highlight that. and please share it. there is nothing illegal here. this should be, in fact, welcomed. this should be encouraged that people can make use of and benefit from these facilities, this portal, developed by government of canada for reporting side effects, to help canadians to make informed decisions when it relates to safety and efficacy of vaccines. It's all available. so this should be encouraged and we should share it with our MPs, neighbors and everyone.

okay so this was the topic for today. let me just quickly check if there are any questions here.

31:40 Question from the audience: Very large excess deaths after vaccination in New Brunswick, who are they dying in such large numbers today?

there was a question from the seminar last week. we discussed excess deaths. so if there are no questions, let me just go back to this question which we received last week.

remember last time we showed you statistics on total deaths per week. so these are the curves we built using the app. the app is in this link (http://ivim.ca/app): it's called death tracker app. but the best way is just to look at the images in this folder: www.ivim.ca/data/statcan/. i will open it.

what do you see ? We see a huge jump in excess death in new brunswick, large jump in alberta, british columbia, other atlantic provinces. in british columbia and alberta what we have now is larger than what we had last year when we had covid, when covid really was killing many people unfortunately, right ?

so people were asking me: what is the age of these people who are dying in such big numbers now ? and for that, we need to go to these images in here in this called images for other age groups click here we click here and there you would see a collection. so you could see all excess desks i'm clicking right now and you see that for new brunswick for example you see they used to have normally about 150 deaths it's a blue line blue line it's a historical two-year average before pandemic. and now after vaccination so the thin line shows you it's the first it's the when the first or actually it's january the first so at the beginning of vaccination and the thick line is may the first - that's when vaccination has been extended to general public. so you see how numbers are going up. now this is for all age groups. now you can go and look just one group at a time.

Lets look first at 85 years and plus . what do we see ? new brunswick or any other, let's say, for alberta. - i'm just showing you now several provinces at the same time: alberta, british columbia. like in british columbia, we see some excess deaths here as well, right ? we see in alberta, we see in new brunswick now. again this line going down - people were asking me why does go down no they don't go down they just put zeros when data is not available some provinces when data is not available yet they just put zeros and that's why it brings the curve down because we also would take the average of three weeks just to smooth the data we use the average of three weeks imploding so that's what we see in other provinces .

in ontario maybe not as much. now you can look in age 65. from 65 okay from 65 yeah you see okay 65 has excess deaths for new brunswick and in alberta and british columbia now canada is combined so in canada it's slightly more than last year before vaccination .what else we have here ? 45-64. we see okay slightly more right so actually for all ages for all ages is that high.

but the most startling difference is observed, of course, for younger less than 44. - it's only for this population you see that they didn't have excess mortalities before vaccination has started, because again as we know covid does not result in many deaths among young individuals, it kills unfortunately elder population and we know that the average age of people who die of covid (or with covid) is 82 years of age, which is the same as average life expectancy t- according to british official data. so these, are again very very descriptive graphs you see here . make use of this data!

36:50 Killer on the road.

the very fact that we are not talking about these people who got killed or died is very disturbing . imagine there is a killer on the road who killed just one child, one person, just one. how much there would be news all over the country - a child or a young person, healthy otherwise, just got shot by a killer. this would be making a huge story, huge news . they will be talking about this all the time. now we have we have 20, extra 20 deaths every week, very importantly - every week, in New Brunswick only, we have extra 20, or to make it more more precise - let's say ,10 just comparing to historical average in new brunswick. and it's like that every week - we have 10 children, young under 44, are being essentially killed, right ?

and they're not talking about this again. we don't know what is happening here and no one talks about it. And they - whoever they ? Our main stream media, our radio, our government .

now, you could watch, there are many debates in the parliament - conservatives are doing their best to talk about this, like they're talking about “why canada is the only country which still does not allow unvaccinated to travel, which still is not allowing and vaccinated to go back to return to work, which puts those people on the extreme danger of mental and physiological distress?” you can imagine living without income and not being able even to leave the country .

why our government is doing that ?

conservatives are very vocal about this. they are asking our now majority ndp liberal government please respond to us “when you're going to allow affected individuals to come back to work?” and what our government is saying? - “we are waiting for the decision from our top experts, we are looking at the science” but have you actually ever seen them showing any numbers ? the main statement statement is “we are listening to our top experts" , but again did they ever show any... show any number, any graphs? this is unbelievable. this is what we live right now in canada, and it's unbelievable. It's unbelievable what canada has become here. so i have no more comments.

i'm going now to go for a swim on our lovely pond to meet my friends*. we're meeting there at 1:30. the water is still cold, which is nice, because we love cold water. it stimulates your parasympathetic system, it helps to heal to relax your system, and of course many of us do need some healing, natural healing to deal with all this stress which is brought on us by what our governments are doing to us.

thank you everyone for joining us . we'll get back to a live event on wednesday and friday next week, because there's so much data that we will just split it in two days.

have a good day everyone. don't hesitate to ask any questions

*In February 2022 CBC came to make a report about Ice Water Deepers in Ottawa. Some of us did talk to them about the importance of natural immunity, healthy habits that can save better from COVID than vaccine. But these comments did not make it to the cover article that was aired and published by CBC and RadioCanada... To find the article, Google "CBC Gorodnichy". We thank @GiacomoPanico to talking about this excellent self-healing activity to Canadians.

