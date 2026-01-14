On December 18, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) streamed a major public event called “Protecting Children” presenting a package of policy and regulatory actions framed as child-protection measures. (HHS.gov).

The attendees of this event included HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Speaker), Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill, Administrator Mehmet Oz, Director Jay Bhattacharya, Commissioner Marty , chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Andrew Ferguson, and many prominent Congressmen and Senators

This article summarizes the event’s key messages (with short quotes), then connects them to Canadian concerns raised through the National Citizen’s Inquiry (NCI)—which collected extensive testimony and issued reports with hundreds of recommendations directed to Canadian governments and institutions on the matters similar to those addressed at the US HHS “Protecting Children” conference.

Watch the entire event (57 mins)

Summary

What the U.S. Announced (in plain terms)

According to HHS and CMS materials released the same day, the U.S. package included:

A formal HHS declaration asserting that certain pediatric interventions for gender dysphoria are “neither safe nor effective” (as characterized by Secretary Kennedy at the event). (HHS.gov)

CMS proposed rules to restrict federal Medicaid/CHIP funding for these procedures for minors, and proposed conditions affecting hospital participation in Medicare/Medicaid. (Federal Register)

An Assistant Secretary for Health public health message emphasizing “evidence-based medicine” and cautioning against puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for minors. (Health.gov)

A referenced HHS evidence review (“Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices”), dated Nov 19, 2025 on the posted PDF. (Office of Population Affairs)

Key Messages (with short quotes)

1) The central framing: child protection + “do no harm”

Secretary Kennedy anchored the message in medical ethics and child protection:

“Doctors assume a solemn obligation to protect children.”

“This is not medicine. It is malpractice.”

“We’re done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits.” (YouTube)

2) Government levers: funding rules and hospital participation

A major operational claim of the event is that federal health-program rules can be used to shape practice:

CMS described proposals that would end federal Medicaid/CHIP funding for certain procedures for minors and restrict hospital participation. (Federal Register)

At the event, Dr. Oz emphasized a theme that “politics and medicine” became entangled, arguing that public insurance policy should not support what the administration considers harmful interventions. (YouTube)

3) Evidence debate: “weak evidence” vs mainstream medical endorsement

Speakers repeatedly claimed the evidence is weak and referenced European reviews, including the UK’s Cass Review (mentioned in the remarks). (YouTube)

At the same time, major U.S. medical organizations and many advocates dispute the administration’s framing and support gender-affirming care for minors under clinical guidelines; the policy has also triggered legal and political pushback. (AP News)

This disagreement matters for readers because it shows the U.S. shift is not merely “medical”; it is also institutional, legal, and cultural—and it will likely be contested for years.

4) The tone: transparency, consent, and a repudiation of “groupthink”

Several speakers framed the last decade as an institutional failure—claiming dissent was suppressed:

“A baseless claim… never been supported with good data.” (Makary, re: a suicide-risk narrative)

“There was never any solid scientific evidence.” (Bhattacharya)

“We will stand for radical transparency and informed consent.” (Kennedy) (YouTube)

5) A human testimony at the center

The event highlighted patient testimony (Chloe Cole), presented as evidence of harm and as a call for safeguards. (YouTube)

Because this article may be read by teens and families, I’ll keep this point non-graphic: the testimony’s role in the event was to personalize the policy argument and underscore that medical decisions made during adolescence can have lifelong consequences.

What This Signals (beyond the U.S. specifics)

Even if one disagrees with the administration’s approach, the event is significant for one clear reason:

The U.S. federal government is asserting that medical-policy disputes involving children can rise to the level of national policy, backed by agency reviews, proposed rules, and public messaging from top officials. (HHS.gov)

That creates a reference point other countries will watch—supporters and critics alike.

The Canadian Parallel: The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI)

Canada has its own recent example of a large-scale public record-building effort: the National Citizens Inquiry.

NCI held hearings and published testimony pages, including Vancouver and Regina in 2024 and Edmonton, Kitchener, Brandon in 2025 with extensive witness lists and videos/transcripts, which are published on the NCI website (https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/). Some of these are now also published as paperback book, which you can buy on Amazon: “National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) Investigation: Are Children Safe in Canada Vancouver, British Columbia Hearings – April 25 2025 “In this comprehensive three-volume report, the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) presents the findings of its Vancouver hearings, held to investigate one of the most pressing and sensitive questions of our time: Are children safe in Canada?Conducted by independent commissioners and informed entirely by sworn witness testimony, the NCI explored a range of concerns affecting Canadian children, including education policy, parental rights, mental health, medical mandates, vaccine safety, child trafficking, digital exposure, and government accountability.”

Whether one agrees with NCI’s conclusions or not, the Canadian relevance is straightforward: it represents a structured attempt to document harms, evaluate governance, and propose reforms—much like what the U.S. administration claims it is now doing through federal agencies and proposed rules.

“How About Canada?” A reasonable, limited expectation

A careful hope for Canada does not require predicting a U.S.-style policy outcome. It can simply mean this:

Canada could move toward formal, transparent, accountable review processes—within Canadian institutions—where contested public-health and medical controversies are examined with:

open evidence standards,

space for expert disagreement,

protection of professional good-faith speech,

and clear pathways for reform.

That is the “next level” many Canadians are hoping for: not necessarily importing U.S. policy, but importing the principle that controversial decisions affecting children and families deserve public scrutiny, not silence.

Conclusion

The Dec 18, 2025 HHS event was a public declaration of a new U.S. federal direction, backed by agency messaging, evidence reviews, and proposed funding and hospital rules. (HHS.gov)

Canada, through efforts like the NCI, has already accumulated a large public record and a long list of recommendations. (National Citizen’s Inquiry)

The open question is whether Canadian officials and institutions will engage with contentious issues at a similar level of seriousness—through transparent review, accountable governance, and good-faith dialogue.

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are that of the author, not of any institution. It is not for legal or medical advice.

Acknowledgment

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT using the prompt:

“Write a WA(IVIM) article about the Dec 18, 2025 U.S. HHS ‘Protecting Children’ conference: summarize key messages with short quotes from the provided transcript; verify and cite the official HHS/CMS/Federal Register sources; present the main points without graphic detail; acknowledge that medical and legal debate exists; then link the U.S. moment to Canada by referencing the National Citizens Inquiry’s Edmonton 2025 testimony pages and its reports/recommendations; conclude with a cautious hope that Canadian officials and institutions may consider comparable transparent review and accountability processes.”

Based on approximately 1,100 words and a 15-minute narrated input and collaborative drafting process.

ChatGPT was also used to ensure political neutrality, factual clarity, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Read more about why and how I use ChatGPT to write my Substack articles.

