Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 14

What a superb comparitive analysis between the U.S. HHS policy shift and Canada's NCI inquiry! The emphasis on transparent review processes is exactly what Canadian institutions need. It's refreshing to see someone documenting these parallels so thoroughly - the "do no harm" framing hits diffrently when backed by actual policy levers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture